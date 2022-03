Bol Bol done for the season

“Bol’s working very hard,” Weltman said. “He’s working diligently. He’s working every day. He continues to ramp up. “He’s just doing individual work right now. We’re going to be careful with him as we are with everyone to make sure he doesn’t skip steps in his rehabilitation.” Bol’s averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting and 37.8% on 3-pointers) and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes in his 53 regular-season games (all with the Nuggets) after originally being selected by the Miami Heat in the second round (No. 44 pick) of the 2019 draft. He’ll be eligible for restricted free agency if Orlando extends the $2.7 million qualifying offer this offseason. -via Orlando Sentinel / March 15, 2022