Celtics keeping Malik Fitts through next season

Adrian Wojnarowski: After consecutive 10-day contracts, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Malik Fitts through the 2022-2023 season, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group tell ESPN. Fitts’ deal for next season will be partially guaranteed.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics reportedly signing Malik Fitts until end of 2022/23 season sportando.basketball/en/celtics-rep… – 5:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After consecutive 10-day contracts, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Malik Fitts through the 2022-2023 season, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of UNLTD Sports Group tell ESPN. Fitts’ deal for next season will be partially guaranteed. – 5:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The second 10-day contract for Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin with the Boston Celtics expired today.
If Boston wants to keep either player, they need to sign them for the remainder of the season.
Celtics will have two weeks to add a 14th player, if they choose to wait. – 1:07 PM
The Boston Celtics have signed forward Malik Fitts, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / March 15, 2022
Boston Celtics: We have signed forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to their second 10-day contracts. -via Twitter @celtics / March 5, 2022