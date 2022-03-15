Chandler Parsons: 'Kobe Bryant paid me a $22,000 club bill... this dude was cool as f---'

Chandler Parsons story on Kobe Bryant: So my rookie year we’re playing in Staples Center. Kevin McHale pulls me aside and tells me ‘you’re gonna see crazy people, you’re gonna see celebrities there and Kobe is gonna try and bust your ass, like he’s gonna be offended you’re guarding him.’ First of all, I’m just looking at the court side. My head’s on a swivel, I’ve never seen this before, right? I’m like, goddamn, this is great. Denzel Washington is there, this chick is there… I’m already distracted. And of course I’m starting on Kobe. A little side note: Jordan Hill that year had got traded from Houston to LA. So the fourth quarter comes around and Kobe looks at me and he’s like, ‘are you guys staying the night tonight?’ And I’m like, making sure McHale is not looking at me and I’m like ‘yeah, what up? We’re staying.’ He goes, ‘I’ll set you up. I’ll get your number from Hill if you want to go out tonight’. McHale is over there grilling me like ‘stop talking to this motherf—–’. So he ends up going off, he scores like 40 that game and we lose. After the game we’re going to have dinner at the Katsuya LA Live. We’re with all the OGs, right? We’re with Marcus Camby and they’re all taking me out. I get a text that goes ‘You’re all set at Supper Club – Mamba’. And I’m like, looking around like ‘alright, who’s f—— with me?’ Like, no way. Courtney Lee was my guy and I’m like, showing him like, is this real? So I write him back. I’m like, are you coming? And he’s like ‘no, I can’t make it but my guy will hit you up’. Guy texts me ‘Hey, you’re set up, let me know what you need at Supper Club’, whatever.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Karl-Anthony Towns in his 60-point performance:
21 points off 3s
22 points in the paint
He is the first player to score more than 20 points off 3s and more than 20 points in the paint in a game since…
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 – 10:08 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kuminga’s Kobe 8 rotation this season 🐍 pic.twitter.com/fZ9plhqRZe – 12:16 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jordan Poole’s Kobe 11 rotation this season 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5SgW0fwyGs – 12:05 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
So far in March 2022: 60, 56, 54, 53, 50
Kobe in March 2007: 65, 60, 50, 50 (in 7 days) – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Give me a Kobe-Shaq season of Winning Time just so I can see Jeff Bridges play Phil Jackson. – 11:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron has more career assists (regular season and playoffs combined) than Oscar Robertson or Chris Paul or Steve Nash.
And LeBron has more career points than Michael Jordan or Kareem or Kobe.
lol – 10:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2005, the @Toronto Raptors Donyell Marshall set franchise records for 3P made (12) and attempted (19) in a 128-110 win over the 76ers.
Marshall tied Kobe Bryant’s NBA record for most 3P made in a game, a record which is now held by Klay Thompson (14). pic.twitter.com/Rdfqd40REj – 3:01 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
3D Kobe 11s for @DeMar DeRozan tonight. 👓 pic.twitter.com/h95q3MUAZ9 – 9:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kobe Bryant started a fun tradition at LM by gifting a pair of Kobe’s to each player on teams that made the state playoffs. This was the first year that an LM team made it since he passed.
Nike didn’t honor it, but @aceshoops alums were determined to keep the tradition alive. pic.twitter.com/FXHjjNOlgC – 4:54 PM
Chandler Parsons: So at this point, I’m like, guys, I got you. Kobe’s my guy. He set it up. Let’s go! JB Bickerstaff is there. I’m bringing coaches. I’m bringing trainers. This is ‘I got it’. And we have a blast, right? We have the craziest night ever. Supper Club was the club where the tables were beds. It was awesome. It was nuts. Then 2 AM rolls around. I’m with these guys that made hundreds of millions of dollars and this waitress beelines right to me with the check. And I’m like, ‘oh shit!’… She’s bringing me this bill for God knows how much and I’m like, oh man. I open it and it’s like $22,000 and now at this point I’m like, physically sick. I can’t do this because the card’s gonna bounce! I’ll never forget it, this chick looks at me, hands me a pen and says ‘sign for Mr. Bryant’. And I’m like, what?! A made a video of the whole thing, I’m so excited. I signed ‘Kobe Bryant’ on a $22,000 club bill… This dude was cool as f—. -via Apple Podcasts / March 15, 2022
