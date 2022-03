Chandler Parsons on agent Dan Fegan negotiating with Rockets: 'Instead of making 920K I got bumped to a max and we got Dwight Howard'

Chandler Parsons on getting a max contract: I was a second round pick. I had a four year deal, but the fourth year was a team option. And at this point, I’m starting. I’m averaging 17 points a game, like, I’m going! And my agent said they were going to pick up the fourth year. Why wouldn’t they? You’re owed like 920 grand or whatever, and it was just a huge bargain for them. I ended up hiring Dan Fegan, rest in peace. The only reason I did it is because he said ‘I can get you out of that fourth year’. He went to the GM and he went to the owner and said, ‘I’ll get you Dwight Howard, but you’re not picking up Chandler Parsons’ contract.’ So instead of making 920K I got bumped to a max and we got Dwight Howard. It was the most gangster move I’ve ever seen. It was nuts! They said ‘agents get you paid, Dan Fegan got you overpaid.’ Source: Apple Podcasts