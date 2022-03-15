Enes Kanter offered to begin professional wrestling career

Current NBA free agent and former WWE 24/7 Champion Enes Kanter Freedom says he has an offer on the table to begin his wrestling career but didn’t say where from. The 6’10” basketball player is currently focused on his NBA career, however. He was waived by the Houston Rockets last month.
Source: Ian Carey @ Wrestling Observer
“I already have an offer. I’m just trying to figure out what is going to happen with this basketball thing,” Kanter responded when asked about a possible in-ring career. “Obviously, I’m 29 and I want to play another like seven years in this league. I’m just going to figure out my basketball career first and then see what’s going to happen but I already have an offer, it’s just I’m not taking it right now. I love basketball, I don’t want to quit basketball.” -via Wrestling Observer / March 15, 2022
David Weigel: Enes Freedom tells me that he’s not going to speak at CPAC, as previously announced. “I need to figure out this NBA stuff first,” he says. “So I won’t be going to CPAC now.” -via Twitter / February 15, 2022
Via a statement to OPEN TV’s ‘Open Sport’, Freedom confirmed that he plans on visiting Greece and meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the Turkish refugees’ pushbacks in the Aegean, while he is open to continuing his career with a Greek club. “Now that I have my American passport, I intend to visit Greece and meet with the prime minister, to discuss the pushbacks of Turkish refugees”, stated Freedom. “Depending on how our conversation goes, I will talk to him about the possibility of playing professionally in Greece”. -via EuroHoops.net / February 15, 2022