Enes Kanter Freedom offered to begin professional wrestling career

Via a statement to OPEN TV’s ‘Open Sport’, Freedom confirmed that he plans on visiting Greece and meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the Turkish refugees’ pushbacks in the Aegean, while he is open to continuing his career with a Greek club. “Now that I have my American passport, I intend to visit Greece and meet with the prime minister, to discuss the pushbacks of Turkish refugees”, stated Freedom. “Depending on how our conversation goes, I will talk to him about the possibility of playing professionally in Greece” . -via EuroHoops.net / February 15, 2022