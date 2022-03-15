Grizzlies not concerned about Ja Morant's back injury

Meghan Triplett: During pregame Coach Jenkins said that there is a chance Ja Morant doesn’t play today but they will wait and see how his pregame warm up goes before making that decision. Jenkins did say that he doesn’t see this leading to multiple games. They are just being cautious.
Source: Twitter @Meghan_Triplett
Source: Twitter @Meghan_Triplett
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Even though Ja Morant is listed as OUT, he still came out to the court and did his usual pregame warm up. – 6:36 PM
Even though Ja Morant is listed as OUT, he still came out to the court and did his usual pregame warm up. – 6:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
He’s not playing tonight, but fan favorite @Ja Morant is getting a workout in pregame.
He squares off against Trae Young and the Hawks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m2KAQfcxEn – 6:26 PM
He’s not playing tonight, but fan favorite @Ja Morant is getting a workout in pregame.
He squares off against Trae Young and the Hawks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m2KAQfcxEn – 6:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say update: Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT tonight vs. Pacers. – 6:01 PM
Grizzlies say update: Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT tonight vs. Pacers. – 6:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame Coach Jenkins said that there is a chance Ja Morant doesn’t play today but they will wait and see how his pregame warm up goes before making that decision. Jenkins did say that he doesn’t see this leading to multiple games. They are just being cautious. – 5:44 PM
During pregame Coach Jenkins said that there is a chance Ja Morant doesn’t play today but they will wait and see how his pregame warm up goes before making that decision. Jenkins did say that he doesn’t see this leading to multiple games. They are just being cautious. – 5:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Big crowd expected for the All-Star guard. #Pacers – 5:37 PM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Big crowd expected for the All-Star guard. #Pacers – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. Jenkins says that the team did not do much in shootaround so Ja Morant may still play tonight, but regardless of this game the back is not a long-term issue. – 5:34 PM
Coach Jenkins is here. Jenkins says that the team did not do much in shootaround so Ja Morant may still play tonight, but regardless of this game the back is not a long-term issue. – 5:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Ja Morant does seem to be in good spirits, though, as evidenced by him interrupting Desmond Bane’s interview.
“What y’all talkin’ ‘bout?” 😂😂
#Grizzlies | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/AchZYVZ1Os – 12:49 PM
Ja Morant does seem to be in good spirits, though, as evidenced by him interrupting Desmond Bane’s interview.
“What y’all talkin’ ‘bout?” 😂😂
#Grizzlies | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/AchZYVZ1Os – 12:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I’m at Grizzlies shootaround. Ja Morant is in sweats and house shoes. He’s listed as doubtful tonight against the #Pacers due to back soreness. – 11:54 AM
I’m at Grizzlies shootaround. Ja Morant is in sweats and house shoes. He’s listed as doubtful tonight against the #Pacers due to back soreness. – 11:54 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is not participating in shootaround today. So feels pretty safe to say he’s going to be out, although it’s not official yet. – 11:48 AM
Ja Morant is not participating in shootaround today. So feels pretty safe to say he’s going to be out, although it’s not official yet. – 11:48 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is doubtful for the game tonight. What must his team do to win in his probable absence?
@NathanChester24 has our Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers Game Preview
https://t.co/OT1ih7eajq pic.twitter.com/QyZE7g8zwp – 8:40 AM
Ja Morant is doubtful for the game tonight. What must his team do to win in his probable absence?
@NathanChester24 has our Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers Game Preview
https://t.co/OT1ih7eajq pic.twitter.com/QyZE7g8zwp – 8:40 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 56 points through three quarters, Towns has eclipsed the 52 points Ja Morant scored Feb. 28 for the most by a Spurs opponent this season – 10:34 PM
With 56 points through three quarters, Towns has eclipsed the 52 points Ja Morant scored Feb. 28 for the most by a Spurs opponent this season – 10:34 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful to play in Indiana Tuesday due to back soreness. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / March 14, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant needed to get an extra stretch in the locker room after he had his hip tighten up in the third. Said he’ll be sore tomorrow, but that was what led Morant to be able to come back and play the entire fourth quarter. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 25, 2022