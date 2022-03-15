Grizzlies vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (46-46) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 74, Indiana Pacers 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Put the emphasis on “team” when talking about the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s been pretty wild to see how this team can still play at a high level without one of the NBA’s best point guards. They’ve done it consistently this season. Dominating the Pacers right now. – 8:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The 4 categories Jenkins told me during pregame that were going to be important vs Pacers: fast break pts, inside the paint, free throws and the three ball
In that 2nd qtr, Pacers had 0 fast break pts, finished w/ 14 pts in the paint, had only 1 FT attempt & went 1-9 from three – 8:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 74 Pacers 49
No Ja Morant, no problem.
The Grizzlies are rolling. Desmond Bane leads the way with 15 points. They have 22 (!) first-half assists to five turnovers. This team looks like a well-oiled machine right now. Shooting 56% from the field. – 8:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Grizzlies 74, #Pacers 49
Ja Morant isn’t playing, and it hasn’t made a difference. – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailing the Grizzlies 74-49 at half, second straight game they’ve allowed 74+ first-half pts.
Even worse, Pacers don’t have a good energy or bounce to them. Beat in every facet.
Most of all, fast break points: 24-0. – 8:06 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The Grizzlies are playing like a team of five Jimmy Chitwoods against the Pacers – 8:04 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
If Steven Adams can get around you like that….you might be in for a long night! . – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
100 MILES AND STILL RUNNIN’ @Indiana Pacers pic.twitter.com/cZEJcFrPJE – 8:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Imagine Ja Morant’s speed against this Indiana transition defense. Dude might have the entire SC Top 10 by now. – 7:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies set their fast break points record at 42 against the Pelicans last week.
21 already, with five minutes to play in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
eye contact matters 👀
@Desmond Bane | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/dbzxSrkk6M – 7:56 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Started with the defense by Konchar and ended with the oh-so-smooth move by Jaren Jackson Jr.! – 7:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
RICHMOND INDIANA STAND UP 🗣️
15 in the first half already for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/NUJBSkiVqj – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shake n’ bake, Ricky Bobby.👀
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/o3SRsWbq3o – 7:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only two teams have both a better offensive and defensive rating than the Timberwolves this year: Phoenix and Memphis – 7:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I had a corner of gambling twitter that found my tweet about Bane’s family being here. They were all saying to take the over on his points (19.5).
I think they like what they are seeing — 15 from Des already, early in the 2Q. – 7:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Desmond Bane is going off. He’s up to 15 points tonight in his home state. He said he has about 200 fans here tonight. #Pacers trail 48-34 – 7:46 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane is showing us that there is no place like home! – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
watch trip get in the bag real quick 🦄 pic.twitter.com/fTd5BdHBy8 – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Grizzlies are so fun to watch, and scoring at will. Getting whatever they want, without restriction. They’re up 14 on the Pacers, early 2Q. – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+7 after the first quarter.
12 fast break points in the first stanza.
📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/FkHCpK2pmw – 7:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane giving his friends and family something to watch in this 1st qtr.
His 1st qtr stat line: 9pts, 2reb, 1ast, 1blk, 1stl, 3-6 FG, 3-4 FT – 7:39 PM
Desmond Bane giving his friends and family something to watch in this 1st qtr.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hopefully you took the over on Desmond Bane scoring in this one. – 7:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Cool to see Jalen Smith getting developmental minutes for Indy. Always thought he was a victim of an overdraft – potentially good player, but expectations were too high. Good candidate to grow on a 2nd team. – 7:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Grizzlies hold an early 26-22 lead and have scored 11 points on fastbreaks. Not ideal. #Pacers – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
them boys be running. running. running. running. pic.twitter.com/jNLhJwyNuA – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Grizzlies are No. 1 in transition points (17.4ppg). That’s where they’ve scored 7 of their first 13pts. Carlisle highlighted it in the pregame, but they haven’t handled it well. – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the block. the push. the bucket.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/6cD4T9haac – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson just blocked a floater by Jaren Jackson. Wow!! #Pacers – 7:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Seton Catholic alum Desmond Bane is up to 6 points after an and-1. #Pacers trail 9-5. – 7:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
No Ja Morant tonight. Fast starts for Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane offensively would be welcome sights. – 7:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kentucky head coach @johncalipari and @bruflint14 are courtside for Pacers-Grizzlies. Rookie Isaiah Jackson, who is starting, played there last season.
UK plays their first-round game at The Fieldhouse Thursday against Saint Peter’s. – 7:09 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Loud cheers for Desmond Bane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
Bane told the media today that he expects 200 friends and family to be at tonight’s game. Bane is from Richmond, Indiana. – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Indiana Pacers
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/hFBfqojADb – 7:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. @JoeMullinax here, ready for Grizzlies-Pacers. Let’s live this eastern time zone life for the night and enjoy every moment of enjoying this game without being sleepy. – 7:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
almost that time.👀
lock in tonight using #PacersGameNight 🔵 pic.twitter.com/rt1oj6c4w8 – 6:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Ja Morant is OUT tonight against the #Pacers, per #Grizzlies PR. He did go through pregame warmups, though.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/pmnoarWrPi – 6:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to rock.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/khasiDKiKr – 6:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Even though Ja Morant is listed as OUT, he still came out to the court and did his usual pregame warm up. – 6:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
excited for Noche Éne Bé A presented by @coronaextrausa! pic.twitter.com/cllE6RwtIj – 6:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
He’s not playing tonight, but fan favorite @Ja Morant is getting a workout in pregame.
He squares off against Trae Young and the Hawks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/m2KAQfcxEn – 6:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight after missing the past two games with a concussion pic.twitter.com/KshC3IFyql – 6:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Memphis (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Available (sore left toe)
Lance Stephenson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Malcolm Brogdon – Available (concussion)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot) pic.twitter.com/zPJnatBAVw – 6:16 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
If you’re the Wolves, would you rather be the 6 seed and play the Warriors (no play-in), or the 7 seed and potentially play the Grizzlies (with a play-in)?
@julian_andrews_ and I discuss in this week’s @10000Layups
#TBPN pic.twitter.com/5PmFHPWf2r – 6:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Again, it’s crazy how many Grizzlies jerseys are at road games now. 45 minutes from tip and there’s more Memphis blue than Pacers blue. – 6:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say update: Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT tonight vs. Pacers. – 6:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the hoodie/sweat combos are really elite.
RT if you mess with it 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Skge8hJBhb – 5:57 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Is Top Golf headed to Memphis? dailymemphian.com/section/busine… – 5:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame Coach Jenkins said that there is a chance Ja Morant doesn’t play today but they will wait and see how his pregame warm up goes before making that decision. Jenkins did say that he doesn’t see this leading to multiple games. They are just being cautious. – 5:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins – “…be ready for a high-scoring affair.”
GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL FEVER – CATCH IT!
Coach Jenkins is off to get ready for the Pacers game. @JoeMullinax out for now. I’ll be back closer to tip-off. – 5:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Coach Jenkins about the team going against Rick Carlisle’s offense and similarities to his time in Dallas. He mentioned the spacing Indiana plays with and how the guards Brodgon and Haliburton among others fit his system even though the personnel has changed. – 5:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Ja Morant is a game-time decision, per #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Big crowd expected for the All-Star guard. #Pacers – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Jaren Jackson Jr. has displayed his defensive versatility throughout the season. Jaren can play a variety of coverages and that helps the team tremendously as he plays with various rotations. – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins thinks that Haliburton has improved a good bit year to year. He sees the pace of Indiana fitting his skill set and his size/shooting combination makes him a big key to the Grizzlies gameplan. – 5:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins is complimentary of the Pacers – he acknowledged the ability of Indiana shooting the three as well as crashing the offensive glass. – 5:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. Jenkins says that the team did not do much in shootaround so Ja Morant may still play tonight, but regardless of this game the back is not a long-term issue. – 5:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcom Brogdon (concussion), Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are IN. Goga Bitadze (right foo) is a game-time decision, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (sore left toe), Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) are all available tonight according to head coach Rick Carlisle.
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is a game time decision. – 5:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon, Duarte and Stephenson will play tonight v Grizzlies. Bitadze is a game-time decision. – 5:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies podcast with @Chris Herrington talking all sorts of stuff. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr. this season:
— Leads NBA in blocks
— Leads NBA in block percentage
— 2nd in def. FG% (min 800 contests)
— 3rd among centers in 3pt contested
DPOY candidate. pic.twitter.com/FiAGk4VpHJ – 4:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A report from Poland was published last week connecting #Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Polish National Team.
So I spoke with Brogdon to find out what that was about: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/brogdon-conn… – 4:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 14 games left.
10 on road.
6 vs. top 6 conference (Bulls, Nuggets, 76ers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Jazz)
4 vs. play-in (Pelicans, T-Wolves, Lakers, Clippers)
Remaining 4: Rockets, Thunder, Kings (twice)
W-L prediction w/o Chris Paul and with Cam Johnson say by next week? pic.twitter.com/s8Xf8bCi5G – 4:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Listening to Jaren Jackson on the Lowe Post, I hope the Nuggets don’t face the Grizzlies, because I REALLY want to root for the Grizzlies in these playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just going to throw this out there and say that this week would be a nice time to subscribe to @memphisnews. Take my word for it 🙃.
Plus, you don’t wanna miss @munzly and @Mark Giannotto’s great Memphis Tigers tournament coverage.
$1 for 6 months
Link: cm.commercialappeal.com/specialoffer?g… – 3:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Dive deeper into #GrzNxtGen with the latest episode of #BeyondGrit 🙅♂️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. & @Ja Morant are mic’d up.
(presented by @MountainDew)
Full episode 📺: https://t.co/zJ4GMMIiAv pic.twitter.com/4WGOxEF9uj – 3:36 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: A *very* candid Jaren Jackson Jr. on MEM breakout season, Ja, trash-talking LeBron, DPOY, more. Then @Kendrick Perkins tells KG stories, + talks KG jersey retirement, burying the Ray Allen feud:
The Ringer @ringernba
Jalen Green 🤝 Bradley Beal
Evan Mobley 🤝 Wendell Carter Jr.
Jonathan Kuminga 🤝 Jaren Jackson Jr.
Alperen Sengun 🤝 Lamar Odom
We’re looking at the best offensive rookie comps for the 2021 draft class: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/15/… – 2:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
y’all are wearing blue jerseys tonight just fyi @Memphis Grizzlies. 😅 – 2:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“I’m excited to be here to play in front of my friends and family.” –@Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/ABl1uf7SR5 – 2:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“This opportunity was wonderful…I’m happy to present this to the general community, so they can see there’s meaning behind the artwork that celebrates Noche Éne Bé A.”
Local artist Carlos Sosa designed tonight’s special Game Time Program cover 🎨🙌 pic.twitter.com/SIyTdH8u89 – 1:20 PM
