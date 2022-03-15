Jaden McDaniels to miss at least two weeks with ankle injury

Dane Moore: Jaden McDaniels will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an ankle sprain on Monday, the team says. The play-in tournament begins in 28 days and the actual playoffs begin in 32 days.
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is the Wolves most versatile player. And, even with the foul trouble, has arguably been their most important defender
What was most encouraging, though, was how he had turned a major corner on O of late — stepping out of a strict role, doing work at all 3 levels – 8:59 PM
Jaden McDaniels is the Wolves most versatile player. And, even with the foul trouble, has arguably been their most important defender
What was most encouraging, though, was how he had turned a major corner on O of late — stepping out of a strict role, doing work at all 3 levels – 8:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is OUT for Wednesday’s game against LA
Four Wolves players are QUESTIONABLE
Patrick Beverley (ear injury)
– played on Monday
Jordan McLaughlin (groin tightness)
– sat Monday
Naz Reid (back spasms)
– Sat Monday
Jarred Vanderbilt (quad contusion)
– Sat last 2 games – 8:54 PM
Jaden McDaniels is OUT for Wednesday’s game against LA
Four Wolves players are QUESTIONABLE
Patrick Beverley (ear injury)
– played on Monday
Jordan McLaughlin (groin tightness)
– sat Monday
Naz Reid (back spasms)
– Sat Monday
Jarred Vanderbilt (quad contusion)
– Sat last 2 games – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an ankle sprain on Monday, the team says.
The play-in tournament begins in 28 days and the actual playoffs begin in 32 days. – 8:43 PM
Jaden McDaniels will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an ankle sprain on Monday, the team says.
The play-in tournament begins in 28 days and the actual playoffs begin in 32 days. – 8:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves say Jaden McDaniels has a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 8:43 PM
Timberwolves say Jaden McDaniels has a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 8:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No official update on Jaden McDaniels yet.
McDaniels did get an MRI today. The team will be releasing a statement on the injury here shortly. Sounds like it may be more serious than your run of the mill ankle roll. – 6:57 PM
No official update on Jaden McDaniels yet.
McDaniels did get an MRI today. The team will be releasing a statement on the injury here shortly. Sounds like it may be more serious than your run of the mill ankle roll. – 6:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Oh man — Jaden McDaniels being carried off to the locker room with 42 seconds left in the game – 11:05 PM
Oh man — Jaden McDaniels being carried off to the locker room with 42 seconds left in the game – 11:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Oh no. Jaden McDaniels looked like he rolled his ankle with 42 seconds to play in a game that is over. He needs to be helped off the floor. – 11:04 PM
Oh no. Jaden McDaniels looked like he rolled his ankle with 42 seconds to play in a game that is over. He needs to be helped off the floor. – 11:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Potential late-breaking unfortunate Wolves development. Jaden McDaniels is down and holding his right ankle. – 11:03 PM
Potential late-breaking unfortunate Wolves development. Jaden McDaniels is down and holding his right ankle. – 11:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In addition to Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out for tonight with groin tightness. But Patrick Beverley will make his return.
Jaden McDaniels get the start in place of Vanderbilt. DLo + Beverley + Edwards + McDaniels + KAT will be the starters. – 8:04 PM
In addition to Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out for tonight with groin tightness. But Patrick Beverley will make his return.
Jaden McDaniels get the start in place of Vanderbilt. DLo + Beverley + Edwards + McDaniels + KAT will be the starters. – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves will look at options on the open market for help, sources tell @TheAthletic, possibly a 10-day deal -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 15, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: McDaniels had X-rays last night that showed no broken bones, a relief. But this is still a tough injury. Time estimates are hard to make right now. Could be 2 weeks, could be more than a month, according to sources. Will just have to see how he responds. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 15, 2022