Jamal Murray to practice with G League team

Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray will practice with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate tomorrow and likely Saturday, I’m told, then he’ll return to Denver. The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends Friday in Cleveland. Denver assigned Murray to Grand Rapids today.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sources tell @denverstiffs that Jamal Murray will practice with the Grand Rapids Gold tomorrow as the next step of his rehabilitation process.
A return to the floor for Murray remains on the table for this season. denverstiffs.com/2022/3/15/2298… – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray will practice with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate tomorrow and likely Saturday, I’m told, then he’ll return to Denver. The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends Friday in Cleveland. Denver assigned Murray to Grand Rapids today. – 6:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sixers: 41-26
Nuggets: 41-28
Sixers games with James Harden: 8
Nuggets games with either MPJ or Jamal Murray: 9 – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
Not a lot of options to go to. – 9:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Denver’s Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable vs. the #Sixers tonight at WFC while teammates Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (Lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) remain out. – 10:57 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Most points in a game without free throw points? Denver’s Jamal Murray set the NBA record last year with 50. 40 or more has only been done 19 times and Klay Thompson was a basket away. But he already had 44- and 43-point games among those 19 and he’s the only guy to do it twice. – 10:19 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
As is tradition, here’s Jamal Murray working on Facu Campazzo on the block. pic.twitter.com/d8XZauYNWb – 10:20 PM
Harrison Wind: Nuggets will get a good idea of where Murray’s at once he returns to Denver and then determine next steps. Michael Porter Jr. is not with Grand Rapids at this time, I’m told. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 15, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: By all public and private accounts, the Nuggets will almost be forced into some updates and tells on the Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. situations over the course of the next week. Wouldn’t surprise me if they both go to Grand Rapids during the upcoming Nuggets road trip. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 12, 2022
early 11 months after tearing his left ACL, Murray is getting physically closer to returning, although no return is assured this season, league sources told The Denver Post. With a month left in the regular season, two league sources described chances of his return at 50-50 at this point. Another league source emphasized the decision on when to return lies with him. -via Denver Post / March 12, 2022