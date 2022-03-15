Jarrett Allen avoiding surgery on fractured finger

Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Allen, 23, was deliberating if he would undergo a surgical procedure or allow the finger to heal organically, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
After deliberating Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen has elected not to have surgery on his fractured finger and there’s optimism he could return before playoffs, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-cavs-s… – 5:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen (fractured left third finger), Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) & Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #76ers. #Sixers stars Joel Embiid & James Harden aren’t on the injury report. – 5:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade (knee soreness), Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) and Rajon Rondo (sprained ankle) are listed OUT for tomorrow’s showdown against Philly. Caris LeVert is not on the injury report. – 4:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Also, just noticed that Jarrett Allen is here on the bench with the #Cavs. – 8:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is back tonight. LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade, who has been starting for Jarrett Allen, is out. Lamar Stevens will start at the 3, sources say
#Cavs Caris LeVert is back tonight. LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade, who has been starting for Jarrett Allen, is out. Lamar Stevens will start at the 3, sources say
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Not an encouraging #Cavs injury report tonight vs. #Clippers: Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) out, Caris LeVert (right foot sprain), Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) and Dean Wade (sore right knee) are questionable – 12:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs knew the transition for Evan Mobley would come eventually. But nobody expected it to happen this soon, under these circumstances. Mobley is back to playing center, the position he’s played for years, and he’s filling the void left by Jarrett Allen
#Cavs knew the transition for Evan Mobley would come eventually. But nobody expected it to happen this soon, under these circumstances. Mobley is back to playing center, the position he’s played for years, and he’s filling the void left by Jarrett Allen
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is DOUBTFUL tomorrow against the Clippers with a sprained right ankle. Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness), Caris LeVert (sprained foot) and Dean Wade (knee soreness) are all QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is, of course, OUT. – 6:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jericho Sims has the best afro in New York since Jarrett Allen got traded. – 1:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We have a repeat of yesterday on the Brooklyn Pick Watch: Toronto wins. Cleveland loses. The Cavs (6th seed) have taken a step back without Jarrett Allen and are now just four games ahead of the Nets and one game ahead of the Raptors in the loss column. – 11:30 PM
Due to swelling remaining present, a potential return date is unknown. The plan is to take it day-by-day with hopes the 6-foot-11 center will return to the lineup at some point during the final 12 regular season games, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / March 15, 2022
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) will return before the regular season ends. Allen is not with the Cavs on their three-game trip that opens tonight in Indiana. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 8, 2022