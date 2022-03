Kevin Durant's latest take on the LeBron vs. Jordan debate

In an episode of the Boardroom, Kevin Durant offered a refreshing take on the never-ending debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Durant proposes that instead of looking at the two with the idea of which one is better, to look at them as simply different. Greatness is not exclusive. “No comparison to what Michael Jordan did it’s just different,” Durant said on James. “It’s not like Jordan’s one and you [James] two. Ya’ll both are like something we’ve never seen before. Both unique, sitting in your own different area of greatness.” Source: Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated