Nets vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) play against the Orlando Magic (51-51) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 86, Orlando Magic 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 86, Magic 56
Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are dismantling the Magic. Irving is GOING OFF & as the Orlando defense adjusts to him to try and slow him down, the spacing for the rest of the team continues to open up. They only have 2 TO’s too. – 8:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most points in a first half, last 25 years:
42 — Kobe Bryant, 3/28/03
41 — Kyrie Irving, tonight
40 — Klay Thompson, 12/5/16
39 — Zach LaVine, 4/9/21 – 8:12 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
One of 14 buckets for KAI in the first half
(yes, you read that right) pic.twitter.com/ihz8aDypjP – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: The Nets have matched their franchise record for points in a half with 82. – 8:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’re just trying to keep up with all the buckets pic.twitter.com/B7mQJWmnc7 – 8:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:40 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Yyrdha0Hys – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s having such a special game that @Grady is calling him ‘CashApp.’
Irving has 39 points on 14/17 FG, 6/7 3PT and 5/5 FT. There’s still 2 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. #NetsWorld – 8:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Is Kyrie going after Wilt? He’s got 39 with 2:24 remaining in the half in Orlando. Looks like he’s blowing it all out tonight since he can’t play tomorrow vs Mavs – 8:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving is up to 39 points now, the most by a Nets player in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Sigh. It sucks that Barclays Center has yet to witness Kyrie Irving this season. – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets are so magical they pulled a fan out of their stands from two days ago and he’s got 39 points in the first half for them tonight. – 8:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Brooklyn Nets are in the pace for 90-point first half.
Just insane! #netsworld – 8:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Developing situation in Orlando: Brooklyn has 81 points with 2:24 left in the half and Kyrie has 39 of them. – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving might be looking to drop 80 here. There are flames coming off of his jersey. 39 points with 2:24 left before halftime. – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s got 39 points in 20 minutes. He’s 14-for-17 from the field.
The Nets are up by 29 with 2:24 left in the 2nd quarter.
Kyrie is getting an ovation from the fans in Orlando. KD is asking them to show even more love. – 8:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving on absolute fire. Has 39 points and the Orlando crowd is going crazy. #Nets lead 81-52 with 2:24 left in the half. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:25 left in the first half. Kevin Durant is riling up the crowd. Nets are up by 29. – 8:05 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Kyrie Irving’s 34 points in the first half are the most points for a Net in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97), per Nets PR staff. – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie now has 34 points with 3 minutes left in the first half. That is the most points in a half this season by a Nets player. – 8:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie with a massive “hold my beer” game on the heels of KAT dropping 60. – 8:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not totally sure Steve Nash needs to bring Kevin Durant back into this game, as Nets lead by 23 midway through the *second*. But KD is set to check back in now. – 7:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s NBA season-high of 60 might not last 24 hours. Kyrie has 27 in 15 minutes already. – 7:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
anyway, if you’re wondering: the record for points scored against the Magic in a first half is 36, set by James Harden and Allen Iverson. Kyrie Irving is at 27 (10/13 FGs) with 7:56 to play. – 7:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The climb continues for @Patrick Mills 👌 pic.twitter.com/rs4COudt3Z – 7:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Sometimes you just have to pray for whoever has to guard Kyrie Irving. – 7:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie is up to 27 points with 7:57 left in the second quarter. The Nets lead 62-41. – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Brooklyn 48, Orlando 30 pic.twitter.com/90b6kBXGRk – 7:40 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Magic ranked first in defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break.
The Nets just put 48 points on them in the first quarter.
Probably safe to say Orlando is losing that ranking after today (Orlando 107.3, Miami 107.4, Phoenix 109.2). – 7:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
48-30 Nets after 1.
That’s the most points the Nets have ever scored in the first quarter of any game in franchise history via @BKN_NETSPR.
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 26 points. – 7:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
That’s a franchise record for points scored in a first quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H4dxC4PUd6 – 7:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (16) and Kevin Durant (10) have combined for 26 points, as the #Nets lead the #Magic 48-28 after the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30
Irving: 16 points
Durant: 10 points
Carter: 10 points
Anthony: 7 points
The 48 points by the Nets are a team record for a first quarter. They are tied for the second-most in any quarter. – 7:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 defense in the NBA since the All Star break, and Brooklyn just hung 48 on them in the first quarter – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30.
Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving’s 16 points and Kevin Durant’s 10, shot an absurd 74.1% (20 of 27) from the field.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Cole Anthony: 7 points – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Magic 48-30. Kyrie Irving has 16, Kevin Durant has 10. Kessler Edwards has seven on 3-for-3 shooting. – 7:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30
That’s the most allowed by Orlando in a first quarter this season.
The most points ever allowed by the Magic in a first quarter is 50 on the road against Milwaukee on Nov. 16, 1989. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: The Nets have matched their franchise record for points scored in a first quarter with 46.
They previously tallied 46 points in an opening period on 2/8/00 vs. Boston. – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving, who has 16 points in the first quarter, just had his left thumb evaluated on the bench. He has it taped up now. pic.twitter.com/cRhabyvcNF – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is on the bench looking at his left hand and getting his thumb taped. He was looking at it going down the court on a layup attempt earlier tonight. – 7:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is on the bench getting his left hand looked at. He keeps trying to loosen it up. He’s in a little discomfort — but it looks like he’ll stay in the game for now — with some new tape around his thumb. – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Nets’ 44 first-quarter points against the Magic are a season-high for any quarter for Brooklyn. – 7:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kessler Edwards 3 gives the #Nets a 14-point lead. Then he soars in for a dunk for a 44-28 cushion with 1:20 left in the first. – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards with a one-hand jam off a pass from Kevin Durant. Half the Nets’ bench got up. Seth Curry led the celebration and Jacque Vaughn was out of his seat for it, too. – 7:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games to keep an eye on tonight … Pistons at Miami
Nets at Magic
Low impact night for the Bulls in the standings. – 7:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 37-28. Nets have 10 assists on 15 field goals. Ball movement has been great, IMO. Extra pass being made. Nets have 18 points in the paint to Orlando’s six. Andre Drummond with nine points. – 7:27 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’ll take more of this please
@Kevin Durant ➡️ @Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/p9OXqWnlaA – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown just threw a lob to Kessler Edwards. He’s the sixth man tonight. Earliest I can recall him checking in in a minute. – 7:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie rolling in Orlando early. He’s already got 11 points and is 4-for-4 from the field. He’s getting anything he wants — and so are the Nets.
If the NYC vax mandate stays in place — Kyrie only can play in three of the Nets’ final 13 games. – 7:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kyrie’s cooking tonight: 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Nets leading Magic 23-16 with 6:06 in 1Q.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony have both scored 7 points. – 7:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 23-16 to start. Hot start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 11 points on four shots. Every Nets starter not named Goran Dragic has already scored. – 7:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that franz footwork 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPvlEB pic.twitter.com/lDZI7hn3QM – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner has picked up 2 fouls early in the first, but will stay in. – 7:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,199 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Nets and Magic have tipped off!!! pic.twitter.com/qurjTl3zyE – 7:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Orlando Magic on @YESNetwork ! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/VMfMzpndB8 – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Orlando. Nets-Magic tip shortly. No Cam Thomas or Seth Curry, but it shouldn’t be an issue against the lottery-bound Magic. Brooklyn looking for its fourth straight win. Updates to come. – 6:55 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Here’s a little something to brighten up your Tuesday 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7c0kHa3NPn – 6:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🐲Goran Dragic
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
😤Andre Drummond – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Orlando: Irving, Dragic, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
March 15 vs. Brooklyn
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZhvBrEKXR2 – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic will start in place of Seth Curry (ankle) alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Orlando Magic. Interesting decision by Steve Nash to start Dragic over Patty Mills. – 6:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevin Durant warming up before facing the Magic tonight: pic.twitter.com/4C8W8Oqrvb – 6:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie has company. Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees ineligible to play in home games
The same private sector mandate keeping the Nets’ Irving sidelined applies to Mets and Yankees. newsday.com/sports/basebal… – 5:57 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 70 vs BROOKLYN
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz going through his pregame shooting routine ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Nets pic.twitter.com/jLmdUIufqT – 5:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets coach Steve Nash: ‘Extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons plays in regular season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/net… – 5:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Steve Nash said Thomas and Curry are day-to-day. He won’t rule them out for the #Mavericks tomorrow. #NBA – 5:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that the Nets need each and every one of their veterans. – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If we take them lightly at all, we’ll pay for it.”
⁃Steve Nash on facing the Orlando Magic. – 5:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Cam Thomas and Seth Curry are still day-to-day. Doesn’t rule out them playing tomorrow. – 5:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’ve improved on both ends of the floor — They’re young, but they have talent.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Orlando Magic. – 5:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) and Cam Thomas (back contusion) are both out for the #Nets vs the #Magic. #NBA – 5:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Cam Thomas and Seth Curry out for tonight’s game in Orlando. Just saw Thomas going through pregame warmups. – 5:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoff picture: 76ers and Bucks battling for 2-seed, but would No. 3 be better to potentially avoid Nets?
https://t.co/TC2ZyrKHJA pic.twitter.com/evEONpeSr5 – 4:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The NYC mandate is inconsistent and makes no sense. But if there’s one person consistent with inconsistency, it’s Kyrie Irving. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-s… – 4:43 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST: Kyrie the Bartleby (Upsides of not following the plan and making people crazy) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ba… – 4:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Another call for Nets mailbag questions. Aiming to run this Thursday: theathletic.com/3182990/2022/0… – 3:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets still have no idea when Ben Simmons will be able to make his season debut as he continues to deal with a back issue — but Steve Nash is hopeful that it will happen at some point before the regular season ends.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Spoke to a City Hall spokesperson and the Yankees and Mets fall under the same private sector mandate as Kyrie Irving and the Nets. No difference because it’s an outdoor sport. Spokesperson cautioned that things could change by Opening Day.
Story posted shortly – 2:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“Seeing the guys play night in and night out, being on the court working out every day has been grueling. I want nothing more than to be on the court with my teammates.”
Updated story on Jonathan Isaac being ruled out for the remainder of the season: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barclays Center will host this year’s #NBA Draft on June 23, according to the league. The Combine will be May 16-22 and the Lottery May 17, both in Chicago. #Nets – 2:28 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play tonight vs. Brooklyn due to a right ankle bone bruise
#MagicTogether – 2:14 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Since the James Harden trade, @Bruce Brown is averaging 14 points on 53.5% FG and 44.4% 3PT.
Kevin Durant said Brown isn’t done developing his game, either: “This year, he’s playing like an all-around player… He is playing with ultimate confidence.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“Seeing the guys play night in & night out, being on the court, working out every day just preparing and trying to get myself there has been grueling. It’s been a lot. I want nothing more than to get on the court & play with my teammates.” – Jonathan Isaac
on.nba.com/3tfKwNn – 2:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Boban and Luka getting buckets in Brooklyn.
Also notice Marquese Chriss in on this 5-on-5 scrimmage to finish Mavs’ practice today. He’s missed the last month-plus with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/b1qoOTRMRE – 1:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟏𝟓, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟗
Darrell Armstrong stole the ball ftw 👏
@MountainDew x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QJijkFEbEn – 1:45 PM
