Pistons vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (18-50) play against the Miami Heat (24-24) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022
Detroit Pistons 27, Miami Heat 31 (Q2 10:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re done with one.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 3 AST / 2-5 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2-5 FG
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-2 FG pic.twitter.com/DSVqvejyf9 – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, Pistons 22. Heat shoot 11 of 13 from the foul line, a new season-high for first-quarter free-throw makes and attempts. – 8:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Heat 29, Pistons 22
Bey: 7 points, 3 assists
Grant: 4 points
Joseph: 4 points – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Heat 29, Pistons 22
Saddiq Bey: 7 points, 3 assists
Grant/CoJo: 4p each – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Heat 29, #Pistons 22
Bey: 7 pts, 3 assts
Joseph/Grant: 4 pts each – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starters filtering back into Heat mix, so Gabe Vincent and Max Strus out of the rotation at the moment. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris and that mid-range jumper…
Then Tyler Herro with the three
This group has some chemistry – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo the first four off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Heat 22, #Pistons 18, 2:26 1Q
Grant/Joseph: 4 pts each
Bey: 3 pts, 3 rebs
McGruder: 3 pts
DET is just 1-of-8 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is already 9 of 11 from the foul line just 7:38 into the game … – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers is guarding #Heat Duncan Robinson … and John Beilein is a proud man. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes comes in and immediately crosses up Herro into a step-back jumper. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson gets the call that he doesn’t get often
That one was pretty clear tho
Plus it was a couple feet behind the three point line – 7:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My searing take on the Pistons is this: Isaiah Stewart is a dude. Kid’s still only 20. When he learns … yikes. – 7:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart has zero blocks (should be one, it was credited to Saddiq Bey instead). But he’s already shut down a handful of Heat drives to the rim. Pistons missed his rim protection – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart making his presence felt defensively early. – 7:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Heat 10, #Pistons 8, 6:52 1Q
DET is shooting 3-of-11 FG and 1-of-6 from 3 – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s offense currently is get Cory Joseph on Butler or Bam
Then iso
Not a bad call, but gotta get a deeper seal – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Beef Stew is back. Two first-quarter blocks: one on a Jimmy Butler drive and one on a Bam dunk attempt. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson open in the corner?
Oh yeah PJ Tucker’s on the floor as an offensive lineman with the hammer screen – 7:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That #Pistons Isaiah Stewart block on Jimmy Butler coming from help defense >>>>> – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler called for a Bam Adebayo post-up to open the game. – 7:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have just nine players available tonight: starters plus Hayes, Bagley, Livers and Olynyk. – 7:42 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Magic ranked first in defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break.
The Nets just put 48 points on them in the first quarter.
Probably safe to say Orlando is losing that ranking after today (Orlando 107.3, Miami 107.4, Phoenix 109.2). – 7:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games to keep an eye on tonight … Pistons at Miami
Nets at Magic
Low impact night for the Bulls in the standings. – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Former Heater Rodney McGruder starting for the Pistons in Cade Cunningham’s place tonight. – 7:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This feels a lot like that Houston game to me
Aka: plenty of on-ball Victor Oladipo reps if they take care of business early – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Cade Cunningham out, Rodney McGruder has been promoted to the starting lineup alongside Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like the Pistons’ starters are CoJo, McGruder, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five bringing the heat. Dale 🔥
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/woGXrPB2my – 7:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters tonight vs. MIA: Joseph, McGruder, Bey, Grant and Stewart
No Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) – 7:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A mini-break for the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s illness, which will keep him out of tonight’s game: “He started feeling bad last night, and came to shootaround looking like death, eating crackers. So, he’s in pretty bad shape.” – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to the regulars, opening tonight vs. Pistons with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tonight’s starters ⬇️
Noche Latina // @GoyaFoods pic.twitter.com/AVAwqmOh6K – 7:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
More heat than Miami 🔥💨
@Isaiah Stewart
@Jerami Grant
@Cory Joseph
@Marvin Bagley
@Kelly Olynyk
@isaiah__02
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How the Heat plans to take advantage of an unusually light week in its schedule miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kelly Olynyk sharing some pregame time with Tyler Herro at the moment. At the moment, it looks like Olynyk in man bun tonight. – 6:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “I want to give a quick shoutout to George Blaha. I wish him well and I wish him a quick recovery. Looking forward to getting him back in the business soon.” – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The bad news? No Cade Cunningham for Pistons vs. Heat tonight (illness). The good news? Looks like some of those minutes will go to Rodney McGruder. – 6:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers: “He’s really growing up…he’s experienced and he was well-coached in college.” – 6:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pre-game warmups (ft. Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk) pic.twitter.com/m3gfdfFsDG – 6:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return to the lineup: “Isaiah was playing some of his best basketball, and just doing the little things, like timing on the screening and switching.”
He says there are some similarities between Stewart and the #Heat‘s Bam Adebayo. – 6:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he thought Isaiah Stewart was playing some of his best basketball before the injury. Also noted some similarities between he and Bam on the defensive end. – 6:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he thought Isaiah Stewart was playing some of his best basketball before the injury. Stewart will return tonight – 6:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cade Cunningham will not play tonight vs. Heat because of a non-COVID illness. – 6:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is out tonight. Was listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness – 6:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) will not play tonight at Miami. – 6:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight. Killian Hayes and Rodney McGruder will. – 6:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons: George Blaha’s heart bypass surgery a success: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/8LCqzCdiIa – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra starts pregame session by sending out best wishes to Pistons broadcast legend George Blaha, who underwent successful bypass surgery today. – 5:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DETvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pistons. – 5:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons report that George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure earlier today. He is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery. – 5:31 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit #Pistons are happy to report that George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure earlier today. He is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How will Erik Spoelstra deal from a full Heat deck? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: “We’re No. 1” not the ultimate rallying cry for Heat when it comes to playoff seeding. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… What does a specific playoff seed mean for the Heat? Here’s what the franchise’s history says. – 5:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Austin Kent @AustinKent
18 years ago, the Detroit Pistons held five straight opponents to less than 70 points…
Still mad that the New Jersey Nets intentionally fouled and then broke the streak on a last-second tip-in on Mar. 18, 2004. pic.twitter.com/1g8ho2VG5P – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham is questionable tonight with a non-COVID illness. Killian Hayes has been upgraded from probable to available, meaning he’ll play – 4:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🍣 Episode 2 of Sushi Bros: Kev Knows & Kelly O 🍱
The first restaurant that @KevKnows and @Kelly Olynyk try sushi from is @InyoRestaurant in Ferndale. Kev drops sushi bars and Kelly shows off his incredible eye for ingredients.
Episode 3 drops Thursday, 3/17. pic.twitter.com/2WsWHPyXdo – 3:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’d like to thank our friends at @FTX_Official for their donation to the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund, benefiting organizations focused on youth programs, education and health and wellness initiatives.
You can do the same. Donate now: https://t.co/f8bmUFNWWY pic.twitter.com/xH8G998t6A – 2:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With just two games to play and no travel this week, Heat ready to take advantage of an unusually light stretch in its schedule with rest and practices miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Robinson: “It’s something we haven’t been able to do a lot this year.” – 2:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🎶 We’re going to Miami 🎶
7:30PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/fKs2OqmjVc – 2:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Back in action after a couple of days off, see what you need to know about tonight’s home matchup vs the Detroit Pistons 👀
Noche Latina // @GoyaFoods gohe.at/3KJ9drl – 1:46 PM
