Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (54-14) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-40) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022
Phoenix Suns 5, New Orleans Pelicans 5 (Q1 10:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns forward Cam Johnson remains out with right quad contusion azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies set their fast break points record at 42 against the Pelicans last week.
21 already, with five minutes to play in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They you got to watch out for the gators out here. I brought my m’fing dogs.” JaVale McGee.
“WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF!!”
And yes, that’s Deandre Ayton in a 3-point stance as #Suns take floor to face Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ESbkZyPJoK – 7:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time! 👀
Tune in and keep up with live stats on the Pelicans App📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
🏀: vs Suns
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO | @NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/MALyHPtATX – 7:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only two teams have both a better offensive and defensive rating than the Timberwolves this year: Phoenix and Memphis – 7:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who is wearing these kicks? 👀
#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 7:46 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Magic ranked first in defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break.
The Nets just put 48 points on them in the first quarter.
Probably safe to say Orlando is losing that ranking after today (Orlando 107.3, Miami 107.4, Phoenix 109.2). – 7:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herbert Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ back tonight 💪
Tonight’s starters!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZFncijxTe1 – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just having had that. I’ve played with broken bones before, but that, I couldn’t even lift my leg up, let alone play in an NBA game. That’s where he is right now.”
Monty Williams on Cam Johnson, who will miss 6th straight game Tuesday with a right quad contusion. #Suns – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Just @Devonte Graham casually draining shots from the logo pregame 👀 #WBD pic.twitter.com/KjPwOVclg7 – 7:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a scouting report unto himself.” Monty Williams on CJ McCollum, who is back after missing two games in #NBA health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WtrtXZ6Tw9 – 6:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve seen those coverages for three years and we’ve been able to be pretty efficient. So it was actually good. We got a chance to learn. Next day in film session, you just saw a lot of heads go (nodding).” Monty Williams on handling doubles, blitzing with current group. #Suns pic.twitter.com/V6dnz4k6MC – 6:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Being able to see his growth in the #NBA, I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing.”
However….
“Now we don’t him doing any of that tonight, but I’m proud of him.”
Pelicans coach Willie Green on Devin Booker as he coached him two seasons working as an #Suns assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/0LRUxmhdod – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ back in the building 😀
🏀: Pelicans vs Suns
🕕: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/UFPVPwaUKg – 6:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a $200 gift card to the Pelicans team store, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/aNPJQbXokP – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His speed.”
Willie Green facing on Cameron Payne, who was out with wrist injury when #Pelicans beat #Suns last month. pic.twitter.com/6y9AzYTpkI – 6:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour for sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/xZoJKOGO9f pic.twitter.com/CRgqy4ToR7 – 5:47 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
To any Knicks fans, 90s NBA fans, or anyone else who’s free tonight: Talking w/ @david_j_roth and @pjsauer on Zoom about my book, Blood in the Garden, on those 90s Knicks at 7:30 EST. Would love if you’d join us! Can register for free here us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regist… – 5:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Congrats to our @efirstbank Bank Shot Winner, Jeremy Ware! 🏆
Ware was awarded $5,000 and partnered with FirstBank to donate another $5,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. 🧡💜
Join us for AZ Gives Day April 5-6: https://t.co/RRskfSpkVB pic.twitter.com/KCBogmVgNN – 5:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Still curious about what Gabriel Lundberg might bring to the table for the Suns? @msjnba joined me on the @PHNX_Suns Podcast to give us an idea of what to expect from Iffe:
youtube.com/watch?v=Rf5X47… – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 14 games left.
10 on road.
6 vs. top 6 conference (Bulls, Nuggets, 76ers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Jazz)
4 vs. play-in (Pelicans, T-Wolves, Lakers, Clippers)
Remaining 4: Rockets, Thunder, Kings (twice)
W-L prediction w/o Chris Paul and with Cam Johnson say by next week? pic.twitter.com/s8Xf8bCi5G – 4:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to the game from
@Jim Eichenhofer!
▪️ Pelicans tied their season high with 17 steals vs. HOU
▪️ Alvarado (16-10-6), Hayes (21-6) coming off big games
▪️ Herb defense vs. Booker a fun duel in three prior games
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/xXD5ICIi17 – 3:49 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 When will Jose Alvarado’s contract be converted?
🏀 Larry Nance Jr could be a key piece down the stretch
🏀 Biggest games coming up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/vOpTMDm0e3 – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
10 of their last 14 regular-season games are on the road.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing for #NBA top road team.
#Suns 25-6 on road going into Tuesday’s game at New Orleans (28-40). Phoenix (54-14) still w/o Chris Paul (thumb) and Cam Johnson (quad) https://t.co/Q0dPgE7PkE pic.twitter.com/gL07fWKiCh – 3:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid, and our apologies for blatant false advertising. Can we offer you some Trey Murphy III to make up for it? With @dannyleroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
together 🤝
Big game tonight at SKC! pic.twitter.com/3Ku9CvZbKy – 3:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Podcast: Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson discuss life behind the scenes playing for the Clippers, Lamar Odom, Michael Olowokandi, Donald Sterling, and getting rejected at clubs as rookies 😂 Quentin also spoke about playing for the Suns and Knicks.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Wytm4FkzlT pic.twitter.com/SQ81UWCpe9 – 3:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ is back at practice and talks about what he did while he was out and how the team did on Sunday 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ainVgwqlvc – 2:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catch up with Naji after today’s practice 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/uSzNBfCp25 – 2:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t forget to share your #PelicansGameday photos with us! You could win floor seats for an upcoming game 🏀
#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/hRAxouFVmZ – 2:36 PM
