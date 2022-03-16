76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-29) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 83, Cleveland Cavaliers 78 (Q3 05:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Wizards color commentator has moved from Embiid as MVP to Jokić as MVP which is objectively funny.
That’s honestly how close the race is. You see one guy, and he kicks ass. Then you see another guy, and he kicks ass in a different way. – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Finnisher 🔨
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3t1kO3czqu – 8:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Timeout called. #Cavs opened the third quarter 9-2. Cavs now within 6 points, as Sixers lead 74-68 with 8:35 left in the quarter.
Big dunk right there from Lauri Markkanen off a pass from Darius Garland. – 8:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG doing DG things 🤩
@Darius Garland x #DGMostImproved pic.twitter.com/9xf7EckPZw – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Here come the Cavs. They’ve started the second half on a 9-2 run to get within six with 8:35 left in the third. Lauri Markkanen just ignited the crowd with a big dunk. – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big finds big.
@Lauri Markkanen ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/EihVa3DEfp – 8:27 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs have trailed hot-shooting Sixers the entire way, by as many as 17, but still right there – down, 72-59; PHI, 59%FG, 8-18 3ptFG, CLE, 50%FG, 2-12 3ptFG; Garland, 13pt, 3-9FG, 7-8FT, 4asst; Okoro, 12pt, 4-6FG, 2-3 3ptFG; LeVert, 9pt, 3-6FG, 3asst, blk; Stevens, 8pt, 4-5FG. pic.twitter.com/Mp8Lsp6mb4 – 8:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers’ 72 points represent a season high for a first half.
They’re the second-most points the team has scored in any half this season behind only a 76-point second half against Orlando on 1/19.
h/t @Stathead – 8:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Embiid-Harden-Maxey-Harris at the half:
59 points on 23-for-31 shooting, 11 AST, 2 TOVs – 8:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
They counted the Tobias Harris 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter, which means #Cavs defense gave up 42 (!!!) points to the Sixers in that quarter. Yeesh. Cavs defensive rating in the first half is an ugly 143.2. – 8:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very strong first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead, 72-59 at the break.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 7-9 fg
Maxey: 13 PTS / 5-7 fg
Harden: 10 PTS / 5 AST
If you’re not impressed, read Joel’s line again, thx – 8:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Could not be a bigger contrast of intensity between Monday’s Nuggets-76ers game and tonight’s Nuggets-Wizards game. Almost feels like an exhibition.
Nuggets up 73-52 at the half. – 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Really good half for Tobias Harris, aside from the Embiid dominance. Feels like he has looked more comfortable in his role the last week or so – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 69, Cavs 59 after the great find by Harden out of the double to Harris for the 3 at the buzzer. Harris has 16 on 7-of-9 shooting. Embiid with 20-11-4 on 9-of-11 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has 20-10-2 and there’s still 2:34 left to play in the first half – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang still struggling with his shot coming off that great performance in Orlando on Sunday. He’s 0-for-4 from the floor. Sixers only have 5 bench points. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Niang and Embiid should run the “short lob off the backboard for Embiid to catch and finish high” more often. – 7:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
feels like yesterday DeAndre Jordan was such a coveted player that a front office kidnapped him until he re-signed. – 7:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
BREAKING: #Cavs have made a 3-pointer. After missing their first 10 triples, Isaac Okoro hits one from the corner to trim the lead to 12 and force Philly to call timeout — and likely put Joel Embiid back in. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Isaac Okoro’s corner 3 is the #Cavs first 3 of the night halfway through the second quarter. They are 1-of-11 from 3. – 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3⃣-point play for 3⃣
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QLfPCqLdqv – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden’s first field-goal attempt, and make, comes on a driving and-1 early in the second. Sixers have rebuilt a 15-point lead. – 7:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kevin Love has put Georges Niang in hell as much as Joel Embiid has put the Cavaliers in hell this season. – 7:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s [28th bday] first quarter:
13 PTS / 8 REB / 2 AST / 6-7fg
…in 11 minutes. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Cavs 23 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 16, but Cleveland trimmed that in the latter part of the quarter. Embiid is off to a scorching start (13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, 8 rebounds) after being listed as questionable to play with back soreness. – 7:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, Moses Brown! 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/iGYKjWUKiM – 7:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“In its third year of existence, this facility hosted an NBA All-Star Weekend like we had never seen before.”
Our celebration of iconic #NBA75 moments continues tonight with a look back at the 1997 NBA All-Star Game in Downtown Cleveland! 🌟
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RVO3CC1Y5K – 7:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The number I heard pregame for #Cavs Caris LeVert was around 25 minutes as he continues to work his way back from a sprained right foot. – 7:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Forget the cake. Embiid is out here eating up the #Cavs for his birthday. Twelve early points on 5-5 shooting to go with six rebounds and two assists. #Sixers lead 24-10with 3:45 left in first quarter. pic.twitter.com/j0XDPQslqx – 7:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some new rotation tinkering: Tyrese Maxey exits early tonight for Danny Green.
I’m going to assume Maxey is not tired and asking for a breather, which I think might be impossible. – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is the Sixers’ first sub tonight, for Maxey. So we’re getting Green-Thybulle minutes. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Methinks Embiid looks OK so far: 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 5 rebounds in less than 7 minutes. – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Early entrance for #Cavs Dylan Windler, who has played more G League minutes than NBA minutes this season. Windler enters for Lamar Stevens. This is usually Cedi Osman’s role. – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sixers have an early 14-4 lead over the #Cavs at the 7:36 mark in the first. Cavs have missed seven shots total, making just two. Lamar Stevens scored both times for Cleveland. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers with an early 14-4 lead. They’ve made 6 of their first 8 shots. Every starter has scored. Embiid has 4 points and 4 boards. – 7:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defense to offense.
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mANtqowLsN – 7:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight against the Sixers: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five against the Sixers! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RBVxGsCHMH – 6:47 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Less than ideal for Cleveland, but, so it goes: Joel Embiid (back) will start for the Sixers on his 28th birthday – 6:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid (back soreness) will play against Cleveland tonight.
Doc Rivers is on record saying there will be some rest games for him down the stretch. Sixers have a jam-packed schedule down the stretch, including three back-to-backs. – 6:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid – the birthday boy – will play tonight.
🎉🥳🎉 – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid – ‼️
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/H70uwSsTyX – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Colossal 12-game slate
• What to do about Embiid
• KD/KAT/Luka predictions
• Revenge Street
• Celts/Warriors
• LeBron playing or what?
Taking your questions now through tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid will play and start tonight in Cleveland after being listed as questionable with back soreness. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Rese, love and happiness.
👟 @Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/nfnysQcCAs – 6:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big night ahead.
Retweet if you’re ready for some Cavs basketball ❤️💛 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/u1RDLan0mX – 6:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Once again, #Cavs Lamar Stevens will start tonight in place of injured Dean Wade, who had been starting for Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minute restriction. – 5:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid (back soreness) will go through his pregame warm-up before determining if he’s going to play tonight at Cleveland. – 5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid touched on a number of topics today with Draymond Green. Here were a couple that stood out to me. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 5:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal going down to to the G League is absolutely a sign of progress, but it’s not like they ran him 5-v-5 full court for an hour and a half.
Said he wants to caution people that he’s not going to be available Friday vs. Cleveland. – 5:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Doc Rivers called Joel Embiid a gametime decision for tonight against #Cavs. Said Embiid went through stuff earlier today at pregame. – 5:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The usual suspects out for tonight’s game with the Jazz, while Zach LaVine is probable and went through the shootaround this morning.
Injury to watch? Joel Embiid questionable for the Cavs game. – 5:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Funny line from Joel Embiid on the Draymond podcast: “Can you imagine the skill level that we have nowadays, or let’s say me doing that back in the freaking 60s? They would’ve probably put me in jail or I would’ve been the greatest player ever.” – 5:04 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
We’ll find out within the next 30, but Joel Embiid is indeed questionable to play against Cavs, on his birthday, due to some back soreness. He had a big wrap on his back this morning, and the soreness is from the hard foul he took from JaMychal Green on Monday. Sixers are hopeful – 5:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
This Is March. Who ya got?
#MarchMadness2022 pic.twitter.com/GNMy4o6cAB – 4:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/k1EjN0kKAH – 4:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If KAT went full-Harden and shot 100 of these in the final 12 games of the season, would he make more or less than 37? pic.twitter.com/2Bn58xpFbo – 3:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, in his interview on The Draymond Green Show, said that he played JV — instead of varsity — at Montverde.
Trying to imagine Embiid in a JV game to no avail. – 3:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Looking for win #40!
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3mlaARCuQa – 3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In his last five games (four playing center with Jarrett Allen out), Evan Mobley has averaged 21.6 points a game on 55.6% shooting (37.5% from 3) with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game. – 2:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
On March 23, ESPN is doing a special full day of programming dedicated to the Grizzlies. They’ll give a behind-the-scenes look at their film sessions, workouts and meetings. They’ve only done this for two other teams: the Raptors in 2018 and 76ers in 2017. basketballnews.com/stories/espn-t… – 2:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs to rest during the stretch run — but the Sixers can’t survive without him inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report this afternoon. He is now questionable to play tonight at Cleveland with back soreness. When asked at this morning’s shootaround if any players would rest tonight, Doc Rivers said “I don’t think so.” – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the #ClevelandCavaliers with back soreness. – 1:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Explaining why the Sixers need Joel Embiid to play, defending Doc Rivers and breaking down the Cavs’ matchup’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5798929677 – 1:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Over his last four games, #MobleyROTY is averaging 22.0 PTS and 9.3 REB per 🔥
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM
