Blazers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) play against the New York Knicks (40-40) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 55, New York Knicks 65 (Q2 00:08)
New York Knicks @nyknicks
COUNT IT‼️
RJ with 21 points already… pic.twitter.com/pdzY1Qef8c – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
“Oooooooooooo”
We agree, @L_Hurd pic.twitter.com/nZqXR5Y1Pi – 8:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Yeah, we would’ve stayed out of his way too 😳 pic.twitter.com/i0WLNxhriZ – 8:29 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett has 21 points in the first half and counting.
Good thing I published a very in-depth feature about him earlier today: https://t.co/Wesrwx2B93 pic.twitter.com/plkdju3Dmw – 8:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier has already matched his season high with 5 assists midway through the second quarter, including one over the head pass on a fast break that wasn’t quite as magical as it sounds. – 8:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have dished out more than 28 assists in game just once this entire season…
They have 15 assists already tonight just 16 mins into the game – 8:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Honored to have @USAmbUN join us tonight @TheGarden for Women’s Empowerment Night! pic.twitter.com/bCn3XYphVn – 8:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 37, Blazers 29: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist for @Josh Hart. 5 points for @CJ Elleby. 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. POR shooting 55 percent, NYK shooting 52 percent. – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The vision by Drew 👁️
@Drew Eubanks | @Keon Johnson pic.twitter.com/LIDlVoeQxO – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mr. 44
#WallpaperWednesday | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/0JKFRIQd0T – 7:58 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Defense ⏩ offense
@23savage___ ⏩ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/7rw7cxdlU2 – 7:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Don’t get me wrong – I support DJ’s in clubs. But in a season that has gone horribly wrong the wrost thing to happen to the Knicks is the nightly DJ’s. At least Bing Bong had one magical moment. – 7:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nice to have you back, @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/jW122W5HLn – 7:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks letting the 16-seed Blazers hang around early on in this East Region matchup – 7:50 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
I think Julius Randle is a pretty good high-end comp for Trendon Watford. – 7:47 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Hello from UD Arena. A couple hours away from the start of Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, which means it’s about time to start drinking as much coffee as possible. Wish me luck. – 7:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back, Winslow!
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/CgW8RAA4bw – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Dallas: Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the second time the Nets have used this starting five this season (previously: Sunday’s win against the Knicks). – 7:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New York Knicks
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/rZruhvMu5L – 7:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks will play the #Nets tonight at 6:30. Since the game is in Brooklyn, Nets G Kyrie Irving will not be playing because of New York City’s vaccine mandate — and because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. Irving scored 60 pts last night in a game in Orlando. – 6:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Justise Winslow is back tonight for the Blazers at New York. #RipCity – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets recalled Day’Ron Sharpe from G League Long Island for tonight’s game vs. the #Mavericks. The rookie had 30 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks in Long Island’s game earlier today at the Westchester #Knicks. #NBA – 4:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Everyone who watched Emoni Bates practice Wednesday in Portland, who watched this Memphis basketball season full of twists and turns, thought the same thing.
He’s going to play, isn’t he?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:29 PM
COLUMN: Everyone who watched Emoni Bates practice Wednesday in Portland, who watched this Memphis basketball season full of twists and turns, thought the same thing.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Rasheed Wallace is here at the NCAA Tournament in spirit, hanging outside the women’s restroom of the media dining area in Portland. pic.twitter.com/zkFV9yqj7n – 4:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Firing Tom Thibodeau wasn’t the answer to #Knicks problems #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/16/fir… – 4:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard scored 50 points on just 20 shots from the field in a 125-124 win over the Pelicans.
Lillard is one of only four players in NBA history to record a 50-point game while taking 20 or fewer shots from the field. pic.twitter.com/6FGxUBFoAq – 4:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🗣 “Continue to be the best version of yourself.”
𝐀𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐬: @McNuttMonica pic.twitter.com/LxxEx29wXL – 3:30 PM
🗣 “Continue to be the best version of yourself.”
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups was a member of the ’97 Colorado team that upset Bobby Knight/Indiana in 1st round of #NCAATourney then lost to Dean Smith/UNC in the 2nd round. Coach shared his memories with us on #Blazers Courtside. We’ll replay on today’s pregame at 3:35 on @RipCityRadio620. – 3:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Louisville expected to announce Kenny Payne as head coach Friday morning, source told @Stadium.
Payne played for Louisville, was an assistant at Oregon and Kentucky, and has been with the Knicks the last couple years as an assistant. – 2:11 PM
Louisville expected to announce Kenny Payne as head coach Friday morning, source told @Stadium.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Emoni Bates is taking part in Memphis open practice with seemingly no restrictions here in Portland. Appears his biomechanics have improved. pic.twitter.com/2hc9nmMdON – 2:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 42nd edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by @SoleSavy rip.city/3whcIRJ – 1:56 PM
