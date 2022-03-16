Bucks vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-26) play against the Sacramento Kings (45-45) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 86, Sacramento Kings 80 (Q3 05:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles draws a charge. Trey Lyles power move. Trey Lyles steal. Trey Lyles 3-ball. 8 points, 8 rebounds. Nice sequence. – 11:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks come out in the third quarter hot – go up 11. Currently lead 78-70. – 11:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Cheesehead puts the crown on tonight 👑
Glad to have you in the building, @BrettFavre! pic.twitter.com/B4QPR6xZ7B – 11:23 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Fox is on the floor warming up and Kings say he will return. He definitely looks bothered by whatever happened with his right hand. – 11:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox’s hand appears to be okay, as he’s back on the floor for warmups ahead of the second half. – 11:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Bucks, 68-61.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
👑 @Chimezie Metu: 9 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Davion Mitchell: 8 PTS, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/miNxGZVIu3 – 11:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bucks lead the Kings 68-61 at halftime in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis with 13 for his Kings. Khris Middleton with 17pts for Milwaukee. Brett Favre & Vlade Divac seated courtside explain the first half in frames. pic.twitter.com/beyj9aq8U9 – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Sabonis leads with 13 points. DiVincenzo has 11 off the bench against his former team. – 11:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 points in the second quarter for the #Kings, but the #Bucks scored 40 as a team – they lead 68-61 – 11:07 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Serge Ibaka after the last dunk from Giannis. I agree. pic.twitter.com/vwLe7SATZa – 11:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
This is Zach LaVine’s best game in a while. Efficient, aggressive. Answering his own challenge to play with more force after Sacramento game – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Two shots for the Bucks. Foul occurred with .8 remaining. Sabonis’ second. – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Loose ball foul at the end of the half. That could cost the Kings a couple of free throws. Play under review. – 11:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A whole handful of #Kings made business decisions as Giannis Antetokounmpo went coast-to-coast with six seconds left. – 11:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is now No. 12 on the #Bucks franchise list for defensive rebounds, passing Alton Lister. – 10:59 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton makes basketball look so damn easy while taking the highest degree of difficulty jumpers. Then hits nothing but net with zero emotion. Silent killer. – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton now has 17 points as the #Bucks have taken a 55-52 lead thanks to a 13-2 run. – 10:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox arguing he got hit in the face on the last offensive trip, just slapped with the technical. – 10:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings lead the #Bucks 50-44 with 6:32 to go in the first half. Kind of a meh game thus far.
Domantas Sabonis has 10 points for Sacramento and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Looks like De’Aaron Fox is having a problem with his right hand or wrist. They’re checking it out on the bench. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox seems to have injured his right hand. He’s been trying to shake it off. I think it happened in the first quarter. – 10:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After review, it’s a common foul on Metu. Giannis was in the act of gathering to shoot, which saved Kings from a clear path foul. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Justin Holiday drills a 3-ball after missing his first 4 shots. 8-for-20 from 3 for Kings so far. – 10:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu 3-ball. Metu swat on Giannis. Having a nice little moment here in the first half. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Great ball movement from the Kings leads to a second 3-pointer from DiVincenzo. Sharing is caring. – 10:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is in attack mode against Lopez. He has 11 points here in the early 2Q. – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We have Justin Holiday guarding Jrue Holiday to start the second quarter. – 10:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez starts the second quarter for the #Bucks for the second straight game. – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings used three offensive rebounds to get six points late in the first to take the lead over the #Bucks.
For the first time in a long time, a Milwaukee game hasn’t started with lights-out shooting. – 10:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox in 322 games is the second fastest Kings player to reach 2,000 assists in the Sacramento-Era. Spud Webb did so in 298 games. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Bucks 31-28 after 1Q. Seven points each for Fox and Sabonis to pace Sacramento. Metu has 6 points off the bench. – 10:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews hits a three, #Bucks trail 31-28 after one in Sacramento. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu with a quick 6 points off the bench here in the 1Q. – 10:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brett Favre is in the building for #Bucks – #Kings
He looked as surprised as the rest of us. – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brett Favre is in the building for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑
@De’Aaron Fox records his 2000th career assist, the second-fastest Kings player to reach the mark in the Sacramento-Era 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XFO6orprXH – 10:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donte DiVincenzo checks in and quickly jumps the passing lane to come up with a steal. – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell hits his first 3-ball to tie the game at 20-20. That was Fox’s 4th assist. – 10:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: De’Aaron Fox has reached 2,000 career assists in a Kings uniform. In 322 games, he is the second fastest Kings player to reach 2,000 assists in the Sacramento-Era (Spud Webb did so in 298 games). – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has reached 2,000 career assists in a Kings uniform. In 322 games, he is the second fastest Kings player to reach 2,000 assists in the Sacramento-Era (Spud Webb did so in 298 games). – 10:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Kings 14-13 in the early going – Khris Middleton has 5 and Giannis Anteokounmpo has 4. – 10:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Pistons HOFer Grant Hill (@realgranthill33) for No. 83 on the all-time steals list. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles beats Giannis to the spot and draws the offensive foul call. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with the bucket in the lane to get the Kings on the board. 5-2 Bucks. – 10:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
37 PTS
9 REB
9 AST
5 3PT
14-26 FG
The Mavs have as good or better record than the top 3 MVP candidates’ teams (Bucks, Sixers, Nuggets). pic.twitter.com/hdndNUWM3I – 10:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings great and former general manager Vlade Divac is in the house for tonight’s game against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/6swU9lWxha – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First time in Sacramento. I appreciate the Rochester Royals championship banner…but the organization must not own the rights to the Royals logo?
It’s just the NBA logo… – 10:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
These last 5 minutes of the half were a problem area on Monday in the Sac. Let’s see if the boys have learned anything. – 9:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are currently a season-high 17 games over .500 for the second time this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZfHQzdUm6M – 9:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donte DiVincenzo will come off the bench for the #Kings tonight in his first game vs. his former team.
Sacramento interim head coach Alvin Gentry acknowledged it’s not “just another game” for the former #Bucks guard. – 9:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coming to the game tonight?
Check out the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in the Grand Entrance and enter for your chance to win Kings tickets or an Apple TV! Courtesy of your Northern California Toyota Dealers. pic.twitter.com/UBLsgS8k57 – 9:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, Jazz tied 27-27 after first quarter
Coby White has 8 points, has made 3 of first 4 shots. Zach LaVine has 7 points and is playing much more assertively downhill than first half vs. SAC – 9:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/FPRBU4HRfp – 9:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Justin Holiday returns to the Kings starting rotation tonight vs. Bucks returning from the non-COVID illness.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Justin Holiday returns and is in the starting lineup tonight.
Fox, Holiday, Barnes, Lyles and Sabonis vs. Milwaukee. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks – 3/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Bucks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just won their 42nd game of the year. That’s the same number of wins as Philly, Utah and Dallas (Jazz and Mavs are playing right now). One win less than Milwaukee. – 9:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top 15 moments in ARCO Arena 👑
No. 3: Kevin Martin’s clutch game-winner vs the Spurs in the 2006 playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w67fiFI0qj – 9:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine felt he was too tentative to start the game in Sacramento, but there’s none of that from the guard tonight.
Seven points, two steals and two assists to start in SLC. – 9:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has now scored 30+ points in each of his last four games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/0fiwW91uzB – 9:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Donte DiVincenzo: “He’s a good basketball player. I hope he’s not tonight, but he is a good basketball player.” – 8:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks earned their 11th straight victory vs. Kings with a 133-127 win at home on January 22, 2022.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/F847C2jx0W – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is close to returning per Mike Budenholzer. He said the #Bucks wing probably needs one more “practice”-like setting before seeing the court.
The team has a couple off days before playing Minnesota. – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says center Brook Lopez remains on a minutes limit tonight vs. the #Kings and left it at that. – 8:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before tonight’s game, @ZoraStephenson asked Kings coach Alvin Gentry about Brook Lopez.
He brought up the questionable legality of Lopez’s rim defense and how he knows some tricks, the same thing he told me two years ago for this story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/1976623/2020/0… – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings head coach Alvin Gentry on #Bucks center Brook Lopez’s ability to clog the lane in the drop defense – and avoid defensive three second calls:
“Sometimes it’s not so legal.” – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Justin Holiday will return vs. the Bucks tonight after missing the past two games due to illness. Gentry says he hasn’t decided whether he will start Holiday or Donte DiVincenzo. – 8:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
916 Crew team member Claire Emery credits her older sister for being a positive influence in her life.
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/hbzVeBg2EU – 8:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Before he faces off against his brother tonight, @Justin Holiday reflects on how competitive it was growing up in a household with three future NBA players 🤝🏀 pic.twitter.com/8QXvNF1dwG – 7:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter have connected on at least one three-pointer in 30 and 20 straight games, respectively. They’re one of only three sets of teammates who have active 3FGM streaks of 30+ and 20+ games: Curry, Wiggins (GSW); Middleton, Allen (MIL). – 6:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A little Wednesday motivation from the Underdog himself. pic.twitter.com/Wx2MeTRS8y – 6:29 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Two tickets up for grabs! @Sacramento Kings taking on the Bucks tonight at 7.
Share your favorite Arco Arena moment for a chance to win!! 💜👑🏀 – 6:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You ready to run it back?
Join the Playoff Priority Presale Waitlist and jump the line with a $50 payment today.
The $50 will be added to your account as a Bucks Arena Credit to use for Food & Beverage or at the Bucks Pro Shop.
🔗 https://t.co/NqBNvJrhfy pic.twitter.com/MVgdpZPwSD – 5:44 PM
