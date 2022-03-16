Bulls vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (41-27) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Chicago Bulls 48, Utah Jazz 51 (Q2 00:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Put it in the Louvre 🖼
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/gASbe74tso – 10:02 PM
Put it in the Louvre 🖼
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/gASbe74tso – 10:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Timeout, Jazz, 48-41. Quin Snyder pulls Royce O’Neale aside, and I suspect the message was along the lines of: “Sir, please shoot the open shots the offense generates for you.” – 9:58 PM
Timeout, Jazz, 48-41. Quin Snyder pulls Royce O’Neale aside, and I suspect the message was along the lines of: “Sir, please shoot the open shots the offense generates for you.” – 9:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jordan Clarkson is cooking whoever the Bulls put on him. 12 points in 15 minutes. – 9:57 PM
Jordan Clarkson is cooking whoever the Bulls put on him. 12 points in 15 minutes. – 9:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida caught ’em sleeping 😴
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/f55zKCfpkG – 9:56 PM
Spida caught ’em sleeping 😴
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/f55zKCfpkG – 9:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Of things to like about Juancho: He is really good at getting off an outlet pass. Which seems like a really simple thing but should not be undervalued – 9:55 PM
Of things to like about Juancho: He is really good at getting off an outlet pass. Which seems like a really simple thing but should not be undervalued – 9:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM
High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz take the most three. Bulls take the fewest.
So far Jazz have taken 12 Bulls have taken 13 – 9:53 PM
Jazz take the most three. Bulls take the fewest.
So far Jazz have taken 12 Bulls have taken 13 – 9:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley has another good game going. He’s up to 13 points (4/6 from the field, 3/3 from three) with 8:48 left in the half. – 9:46 PM
Mike Conley has another good game going. He’s up to 13 points (4/6 from the field, 3/3 from three) with 8:48 left in the half. – 9:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo with the shake!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/htsRQPgk1B – 9:43 PM
Deebo with the shake!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/htsRQPgk1B – 9:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Rudy has passed Mark Eaton for 2nd-most rebounds in franchise history 🖤
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/fSB4vWA3qu – 9:43 PM
Rudy has passed Mark Eaton for 2nd-most rebounds in franchise history 🖤
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/fSB4vWA3qu – 9:43 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Jazz guards are just ducking behind Rudy Gobert screens and launching 3s. Pretty solid strategy. – 9:42 PM
Jazz guards are just ducking behind Rudy Gobert screens and launching 3s. Pretty solid strategy. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls and Jazz tied at 27. Coby: 8 pts LaVine with 7. Conley-8. Gobert 7 rebounds. Jazz: 5 turnovers. We go to the 2nd quarter. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 9:38 PM
Bulls and Jazz tied at 27. Coby: 8 pts LaVine with 7. Conley-8. Gobert 7 rebounds. Jazz: 5 turnovers. We go to the 2nd quarter. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 9:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tied after one.
Coby White: 8 pts (3-4 FG)
Zach LaVine: 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/ApTLnp8Auo – 9:38 PM
Tied after one.
Coby White: 8 pts (3-4 FG)
Zach LaVine: 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/ApTLnp8Auo – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
27-27 game here at the end of the first quarter at vivint. The Jazz finished with a 7-1 run that helped them erase a six point deficit. Gobert played really well in those first 12 minutes – 9:38 PM
27-27 game here at the end of the first quarter at vivint. The Jazz finished with a 7-1 run that helped them erase a six point deficit. Gobert played really well in those first 12 minutes – 9:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, Jazz tied 27-27 after first quarter
Coby White has 8 points, has made 3 of first 4 shots. Zach LaVine has 7 points and is playing much more assertively downhill than first half vs. SAC – 9:37 PM
Bulls, Jazz tied 27-27 after first quarter
Coby White has 8 points, has made 3 of first 4 shots. Zach LaVine has 7 points and is playing much more assertively downhill than first half vs. SAC – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Bulls 27. Utah bailed out by two fouls on 3PAs. They go 4-6 on them. Conley 8p, JC 6, and Rudy Gobert 5p/7r. White 8 and LaVine 7 for Chicago. – 9:37 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Bulls 27. Utah bailed out by two fouls on 3PAs. They go 4-6 on them. Conley 8p, JC 6, and Rudy Gobert 5p/7r. White 8 and LaVine 7 for Chicago. – 9:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz and Bulls tied at 27 after 1Q. Think Jazz did a better job in the midrange than I expected defensively, but then allowed a bit too much on the perimeter and inside. Gobert and Conley have been excellent. – 9:36 PM
Jazz and Bulls tied at 27 after 1Q. Think Jazz did a better job in the midrange than I expected defensively, but then allowed a bit too much on the perimeter and inside. Gobert and Conley have been excellent. – 9:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. is shooting these FTs, but that was all Tristan Thompson. Doing work over Gobert on the offensive boards. – 9:34 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is shooting these FTs, but that was all Tristan Thompson. Doing work over Gobert on the offensive boards. – 9:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
HUSTLIN.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jJ9D2qLZlE – 9:33 PM
HUSTLIN.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jJ9D2qLZlE – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just won their 42nd game of the year. That’s the same number of wins as Philly, Utah and Dallas (Jazz and Mavs are playing right now). One win less than Milwaukee. – 9:32 PM
Nuggets just won their 42nd game of the year. That’s the same number of wins as Philly, Utah and Dallas (Jazz and Mavs are playing right now). One win less than Milwaukee. – 9:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White scored 8 points in 62 seconds. And then . . .
3-point shooter fouled alert – 9:30 PM
Coby White scored 8 points in 62 seconds. And then . . .
3-point shooter fouled alert – 9:30 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM
Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine felt he was too tentative to start the game in Sacramento, but there’s none of that from the guard tonight.
Seven points, two steals and two assists to start in SLC. – 9:27 PM
Zach LaVine felt he was too tentative to start the game in Sacramento, but there’s none of that from the guard tonight.
Seven points, two steals and two assists to start in SLC. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two first quarter fouls on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz and bulls are tied at 18-18….3:27 remaining in the first quarter – 9:26 PM
Two first quarter fouls on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz and bulls are tied at 18-18….3:27 remaining in the first quarter – 9:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine isn’t tiptoeing into this one. Pushing the ball upcourt and 5 FGAs and 2 FTAs already. – 9:25 PM
LaVine isn’t tiptoeing into this one. Pushing the ball upcourt and 5 FGAs and 2 FTAs already. – 9:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM
Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar touch pass to Zach 👀
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FxGWG99g53 – 9:22 PM
DeMar touch pass to Zach 👀
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/FxGWG99g53 – 9:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are tiptoeing into another game. They’re 3-for-10 from the field, trail Utah 14-9 and Vucevic has 2 fouls against Gobert at the first time out. – 9:20 PM
#Bulls are tiptoeing into another game. They’re 3-for-10 from the field, trail Utah 14-9 and Vucevic has 2 fouls against Gobert at the first time out. – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz off to a good start — 6-9 FGs, 3-4 from 3, while Chicago goes 3-10/1-3. 14-9 Jazz with 6:14 left 1Q. Rudy Gobert already has 5p, 5r, 1b. – 9:20 PM
Jazz off to a good start — 6-9 FGs, 3-4 from 3, while Chicago goes 3-10/1-3. 14-9 Jazz with 6:14 left 1Q. Rudy Gobert already has 5p, 5r, 1b. – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch picks up two fouls early in this one. Jazz jumped out to a 14-9 lead behind Mitchell and Gobert, who are combining effectively to start.
The pick-and-roll is giving similarly solid looks for LaVine and Vooch on the other end. – 9:20 PM
Vooch picks up two fouls early in this one. Jazz jumped out to a 14-9 lead behind Mitchell and Gobert, who are combining effectively to start.
The pick-and-roll is giving similarly solid looks for LaVine and Vooch on the other end. – 9:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Two triples for @Donovan Mitchell already on the stat sheet 🕸🕸
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DVBLViUAg0 – 9:20 PM
Two triples for @Donovan Mitchell already on the stat sheet 🕸🕸
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DVBLViUAg0 – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Juancho has added some length and athleticism to the lineup. Just stifled Zach Lavine there. First start in a Jazz uniform. Utah leads 14-9 at the first timeout – 9:19 PM
Juancho has added some length and athleticism to the lineup. Just stifled Zach Lavine there. First start in a Jazz uniform. Utah leads 14-9 at the first timeout – 9:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2 early fouls on Vucevic. Donovan often sticks with starters with 2 fouls. – 9:17 PM
2 early fouls on Vucevic. Donovan often sticks with starters with 2 fouls. – 9:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Rudy getting us started on French night? Oui!
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/gc5CgvCa4W – 9:17 PM
Rudy getting us started on French night? Oui!
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/gc5CgvCa4W – 9:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Back in action for your regularly scheduled Jazz coverage. HUGE thanks to @DNewsPreps and @JoeAColes for filling in for me while I was away. – 9:11 PM
Back in action for your regularly scheduled Jazz coverage. HUGE thanks to @DNewsPreps and @JoeAColes for filling in for me while I was away. – 9:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Juancho Hernangomez gets the start tonight, with both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House out. – 9:07 PM
Juancho Hernangomez gets the start tonight, with both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House out. – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Juancho with his first Jazz start ❤️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/hwHvcgIyvD – 9:06 PM
Juancho with his first Jazz start ❤️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/hwHvcgIyvD – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Getting to help @Donovan Mitchell warm up: Day made 🥺
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/hJp62jUUNc – 8:59 PM
Getting to help @Donovan Mitchell warm up: Day made 🥺
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/hJp62jUUNc – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The man in the arena.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/68xfMK90Za – 8:49 PM
The man in the arena.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/68xfMK90Za – 8:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Locking in.
@DeMar DeRozan | #DeMVP pic.twitter.com/blCEQcGmFT – 8:48 PM
Locking in.
@DeMar DeRozan | #DeMVP pic.twitter.com/blCEQcGmFT – 8:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝑳𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒇𝒆 𝑱𝒂𝒛𝒛 🇫🇷
Enjoy a pastry on the porch that has been transformed into a French Bistro for the evening! pic.twitter.com/WZAYXxdhvy – 8:48 PM
𝑳𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒇𝒆 𝑱𝒂𝒛𝒛 🇫🇷
Enjoy a pastry on the porch that has been transformed into a French Bistro for the evening! pic.twitter.com/WZAYXxdhvy – 8:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
My best guess on Patrick Williams’ return date after hearing Bulls coach Billy Donovan outline his progression into full contact…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/yVZD8… – 8:44 PM
My best guess on Patrick Williams’ return date after hearing Bulls coach Billy Donovan outline his progression into full contact…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/yVZD8… – 8:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Utah.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/sZ2IEw4m86 – 8:30 PM
Starters tonight in Utah.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/sZ2IEw4m86 – 8:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Fashion week, eat your heart out ♦️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/okympswjPK – 8:25 PM
Fashion week, eat your heart out ♦️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/okympswjPK – 8:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready to roll.
@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/TzZcEftVNk – 8:05 PM
Ready to roll.
@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/TzZcEftVNk – 8:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Raise your chapeau if you’ve been to France 🎩🇫🇷
Jazz Pregame Show at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/nE7HnA23eE – 8:04 PM
Raise your chapeau if you’ve been to France 🎩🇫🇷
Jazz Pregame Show at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/nE7HnA23eE – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🐾⏳
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/Em2nrMGgPb – 7:55 PM
🐾⏳
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/Em2nrMGgPb – 7:55 PM
Hassan Whiteside @youngwhiteside
Y’all want to talk hoops and NFTs with me? I am pumped to be working w @bracketXNFT by @overtime to host an exclusive Q&A for their NFT holders on March 17 at 6:30pm EST. Follow along w @bracketXNFT for more details! pic.twitter.com/2QFlc0Ubxr – 7:41 PM
Y’all want to talk hoops and NFTs with me? I am pumped to be working w @bracketXNFT by @overtime to host an exclusive Q&A for their NFT holders on March 17 at 6:30pm EST. Follow along w @bracketXNFT for more details! pic.twitter.com/2QFlc0Ubxr – 7:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM
Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says not sure if Williams will play in a game for @windycitybulls but all options being considered. #Bulls – 7:33 PM
Donovan says not sure if Williams will play in a game for @windycitybulls but all options being considered. #Bulls – 7:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.
He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM
Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.
He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 7:32 PM
Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 7:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM
Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. – 7:31 PM
Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. – 7:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Happy pre St. Patrick’s Day from Utah. @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre pic.twitter.com/IkCV8Q4dCL – 6:42 PM
Happy pre St. Patrick’s Day from Utah. @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre pic.twitter.com/IkCV8Q4dCL – 6:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers’ #MarchMadness picks via TikTok:
— Duarte = nobody
— Haliburton = Iowa State/Duke
— Brissett = Duke
— Washington Jr. = Ohio State
— Stephenson = Michigan
— Taylor = Kentucky
— Hield = Duke
— Jackson = Kentucky
— Sykes = Loyola-Chicago
— Brogdon = Auburn
— Turner = Texas pic.twitter.com/jNv4Jftyjx – 5:32 PM
#Pacers’ #MarchMadness picks via TikTok:
— Duarte = nobody
— Haliburton = Iowa State/Duke
— Brissett = Duke
— Washington Jr. = Ohio State
— Stephenson = Michigan
— Taylor = Kentucky
— Hield = Duke
— Jackson = Kentucky
— Sykes = Loyola-Chicago
— Brogdon = Auburn
— Turner = Texas pic.twitter.com/jNv4Jftyjx – 5:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
How do champions celebrate winning a national title?
For @BaylorMBB & @ncaa champ @Jared Butler, it’s pizza and orange juice 🍕🍊 pic.twitter.com/sWElukclf6 – 5:12 PM
How do champions celebrate winning a national title?
For @BaylorMBB & @ncaa champ @Jared Butler, it’s pizza and orange juice 🍕🍊 pic.twitter.com/sWElukclf6 – 5:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The usual suspects out for tonight’s game with the Jazz, while Zach LaVine is probable and went through the shootaround this morning.
Injury to watch? Joel Embiid questionable for the Cavs game. – 5:10 PM
The usual suspects out for tonight’s game with the Jazz, while Zach LaVine is probable and went through the shootaround this morning.
Injury to watch? Joel Embiid questionable for the Cavs game. – 5:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The calm before.
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zUe69KDBVS – 4:54 PM
The calm before.
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zUe69KDBVS – 4:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AFC is going to be a freakin minefield next season. Love how the NFL is hijacking March! Well, except in Chicago. – 4:39 PM
AFC is going to be a freakin minefield next season. Love how the NFL is hijacking March! Well, except in Chicago. – 4:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Just a kid from Killeen, Texas…
TOMORROW we’re dropping a new #JazzAllAccess on our Youtube channel giving you an exclusive look at Royce’s high school jersey retirement. @Udo_LLC pic.twitter.com/WMm1z0EcwN – 4:17 PM
Just a kid from Killeen, Texas…
TOMORROW we’re dropping a new #JazzAllAccess on our Youtube channel giving you an exclusive look at Royce’s high school jersey retirement. @Udo_LLC pic.twitter.com/WMm1z0EcwN – 4:17 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Très content d’annoncer que l’aventure se prolonge avec @yop_fr !🙏🏽 On vous réserve quelques surprises cette année avec un nouveau #blockchallenge et des projets qui passeront par Saint-Quentin… On vous en dit plus très vite ! pic.twitter.com/cufWFrXOs4 – 3:40 PM
Très content d’annoncer que l’aventure se prolonge avec @yop_fr !🙏🏽 On vous réserve quelques surprises cette année avec un nouveau #blockchallenge et des projets qui passeront par Saint-Quentin… On vous en dit plus très vite ! pic.twitter.com/cufWFrXOs4 – 3:40 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1988, the @Utah Jazz‘s Mark Eaton blocked six shots in a win over the Mavericks, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career blocks.
Eaton ranks first on the NBA’s all-time list in blocks per game (3.5) and fourth in total blocks (3,064). pic.twitter.com/kQ5OQVlIHp – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1988, the @Utah Jazz‘s Mark Eaton blocked six shots in a win over the Mavericks, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career blocks.
Eaton ranks first on the NBA’s all-time list in blocks per game (3.5) and fourth in total blocks (3,064). pic.twitter.com/kQ5OQVlIHp – 3:01 PM