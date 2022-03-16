Celtics vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (41-28) play against the Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Boston Celtics 63, Golden State Warriors 43 (Q3 06:57)
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart is 4 for 7 from 3 and everyone else in the game is 8 for 48 combined. – 11:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka not happy with the start to the half. Celtics look a little slow out of the break. – 11:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have a chance to really build a big lead and are being sloppy and careless with the ball. Timeout Udoka. BOS 52, GSW 36. – 11:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors say that Stephen Curry will not return for tonight’s game against the Celtics because of left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:28 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per @ROSGO, Stephen Curry (ankle) will not return tonight for the Golden State Warriors – 11:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, the team announced. – 11:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry will not to return to the game, per Warriors. Left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:28 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:27 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Warriors: Stephen Curry will not return to the game. He left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry is out for the rest of the game, per the Warriors. – 11:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Looks like Draymond Green is starting the second half for the Warriors. He’s out there with Thompson, Poole, Porter Jr. and Looney. – 11:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No Steph Curry to start the second half. Looks like his night is over. – 11:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry is not on the bench to start the second half. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors come out for second half . . . still no sign of Curry or Moody or Celebrini – 11:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry isn’t starting the second half and is still in the locker room. Moses Moody isn’t on the bench either. – 11:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Neither Steph Curry or Moses Moody emerged from the locker room for the second half. – 11:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Jazz 125, Bulls 110
LaVine: 33 pts, 5 ast
DeRozan 25 pts, 7 ast
Mitchell: 37 pts, 9-15 3P
Gobert: 14 pts, 20 reb, 4 blk
Bulls are 41-28 and could fall to 5th in East if Celtics hang onto double-digit halftime lead vs. Warriors – 11:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shots weren’t falling, but Jayson Tatum (7-for-7) and Jaylen Brown (5-for-6) combined to shoot 12-for-13 on free throws in the first half. That’s a good sign they are finding offense on a rough shooting night. – 11:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At this rate, Ye, sitting courtside, will have more able bodies in his entourage than the Warriors will have on the court – 11:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics entered the night as the only team in the NBA to hold opponents under 50% on two-point shots this season (49.3%)
Warriors shot 8-of-17 on two-pointers in the first half (47.1%).
Boston was tied for 3rd (with GSW) on opponents 3P% at 33.8%.
First half GSW was 4-of-24. – 11:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Curry (L foot) and Moody (R shoulder), left the floor in the first half, are questionable to return to Warriors tonight. – 11:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics entered tonight with a 101.9 defensive rating since Jan. 23 – the day that began the complete turnaround of their season. That is a full five points per 100 possessions better than Miami in second — and that is before giving up 32 first half points to GSW tonight. – 11:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan raises white flag, sends in reserves.
Bulls headed to 7th loss in 9 games.
Celtics lead Warriors by 16 at half too. – 11:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley:
“He’s our soul. I feel he’s kind of like our Draymond.” – 11:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winning field goal in the final minute of the game at Boston on Sunday and at Brooklyn tonight, marking the first time he has hit two consecutive game-winners in his NBA career.
DeMar DeRozan is the only other player to accomplish this in 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/aGYXZ5Hy6Z – 11:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Golden State Warriors offensive rating in halfcourt sets …
This Season: 113.1
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 48-32 at the half
Brown – 14 points
Tatum – 11 points
Smart – 10 points
Rob – 8 rebounds, 3 blocks
Celtics – 37.5% shooting
Celtics – 4-19 threes
Thompson – 12 points
Porter – 5 points
Warriors – 29.3% shooting
Warriors – 4-24 threes
Warriors – 8 turnovers – 11:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry’s (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody’s (right shoulder) return status is TBD. – 11:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Celtics lock Warriors down: season-low 32 points in the half
BOS defensive clinic has GSW shooting 29 percent – 11:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I don’t want to hear any basketball snobs disrespecting the college kids tomorrow after the Warriors just scored 32 points in a half. – 11:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Warriors 48-32 at half. Brown 14, Tatum 11, Smart 10; Thompson 12, Curry 3 (left game in 2Q with leg injury).
FG%
BOS 37.5
GSW 29.3 – 11:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Well that was an ugly, eventful first half. Celtics up 16 with some of their best defense of the year. – 11:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics finish the half on a 14-2 run as their defense has completely smothered the Warriors to 30 points. Steph has 3 points on just 4 shots so far and has just as many turnovers. One of the best defensive halves of the season for Boston. – 11:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) both TBD for Warriors. – 11:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say they haven’t determined if Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) will return tonight. – 11:11 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Update from Warriors:
Stephen Curry: left foot soreness
Moses Moody: right shoulder injury
Return is TBD for both.
Celtics lead Warriors by 16 heading into halftime. – 11:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors say that Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both “TBD” to return. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are calling it left foot soreness for Steph Curry and a right shoulder issue for Moses Moody, return TBD tonight. – 11:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams defense at the rim and Marcus Smart’s passing are hugely responsible for this 16 point lead – 11:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This a great defensive performance by the Warriors, but a stellar one by the Celtics – 11:09 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Return TBD for Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder). – 11:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are shooting 22.2 percent from 3 and are up by 16 at Golden State. OK. – 11:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
RWilliams has three blocks in the first half. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Celtics C Robert Williams III out here erasing stuff at the rim – 11:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both questionable to return, per Warriors – 11:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart won’t be getting a Christmas card from Steve Kerr this December. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A seven-game series featuring Marcus Smart and Draymond Green would feature multiple ejections and possible a fight or two. – 11:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just picked up a technical foul after exchanging colorful words with the ref after Klay Thompson got called for a foul on what he saw as a clean steal.
BOS 41, GSW 30 | 1:48 2Q – 11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ref Karl Lane whistles Klay for a dubious foul, Draymond and the crowd (for the second time on a whistle) go ballistic.
FWIW: 11 fouls on Warriors, 6 on Celtics – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:04 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green gets his first technical since coming back from injury. – 11:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Technical foul on Draymond Green. He was working for that one for the last five minutes or so. – 11:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Draymond was furious but that was one of the most obvious fouls you’ll see. – 11:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Celtics-Warriors (41-30 with 1:48 left) has chance to be lowest first half total since Institution of the 24 second clock – 11:03 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Well, the five quarters we managed with Steph, Klay, and Dray were fun. – 11:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tech on Draymond and this one’s been coming. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Moody (R arm) first, now Curry (L ankle) . . . into the locker room for examination – 11:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Here is what Marcus Smart said to me about Klay Thompson today: pic.twitter.com/po0UOtElYY – 11:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steph Curry limped off after getting his ankle rolled up on. Tried to run it off, but couldn’t stay in. – 10:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr was going at Marcus Smart.
Smart got a Flagrant 1 for kicking Thompson, but that’s not what Kerr was mad about.
Kerr was yelling at Smart for diving into Steph on the loose ball to start the sequence. – 10:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry is headed for the locker room, was limping on the last couple of possessions #Celtics #Warriors – 10:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Marcus Smart nailed for a well-deserved flagrant-1 on Klay Thompson. Klay to the line, Warriors possession – 10:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle. Tried to walk it off, but instead just headed to the locker room. – 10:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry just went back to the locker room after getting his ankle rolled up diving for a loose ball. – 10:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just tried to block a shot by kicking it in Klay Thompson’s hands, which only he would be batshit insane enough to try. Flagrant one obviously but that was hilarious – 10:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Marcus Smart for his kick of Klay Thompson. #Celtics #Warriors – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Marcus Smart’s dive for the loos ball rolled up Curry’s left ankle – 10:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looks like Steph Curry’s left leg was rolled up near the sideline diving for a loose ball. He’s trying to limp it off and stay in the game, but he’s hurting. – 10:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtcs and Warriors are both shooting free throws for the final five minutes of the first half. With the way the offenses are playing, we might get some foul-hunting here to close the half. – 10:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Whoa Marcus Smart just slipped that pass through the slimmest opening.. what a play – 10:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
We’re more than halfway through the 2nd and it’s 7-6 Celtics in the quarter … this is ridiculous defense – 10:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
halfway through the second, warriors and celtics are a combined 19/60 (31.7%) and ironically marcus smart is the only person having a good shooting night. – 10:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are shooting just 8-27 from the field with 6:50 left in the first half.
BOS 28, GSW 20 – 10:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kuminga hammered a three-point attempt off the glass a few minutes ago and now he passed up a wide-open one. – 10:48 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors getting a good first-half lesson. Globetrotterball doesn’t work against teams like the Celtics who pay attention to defense. – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Warriors are a combined 6-of-30 from three after 16 minutes of play.
That’s not good, in case it’s too late for you to do math. – 10:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics bench is just 2-of-9 but they are defending like hell so its working. – 10:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Moses Moody grabs his R arm, heads to locker room with Dr. Rick Celebrini
8:01 Q2
Warriors have 20 points in 16 minutes, trail by 8 – 10:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Warriors have 10 points in the last 12 minutes. They missed a couple of open ones early but everything has been a chore against this Celtics defense since. – 10:45 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The fact that Celtics broadcasts go from a play-by-play announcer as uniquely talented as Mike Gorman to a play-by-play announcer as uniquely talented as Sean Grande is wild. – 10:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors rookie guard Moses Moody was holding his right shoulder and just took off to the locker room. – 10:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Moses Moody is heading to the locker room with an arm or shoulder injury. – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I feel really good about bringing up Jordan Poole in every offseason/preseason recording of @FrontOfficeShow. My guy @Trevor_Lane and I were on him back in the summertime. He’s had a great season. – 10:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody is grabbing his shoulder after that last play. Looks like he’s in a lot of pain. Just ran back to the locker room. – 10:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Right shoulder issue for Moses Moody. He’s going right to the locker room with Rick Celebrini. – 10:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Celtics defense is pressing the Warriors offense way out there on the perimeter – 10:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have had a few mishandles on shots at the rim tonight. Offense has really bogged down here. – 10:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not a good start so far for Derrick White. #Celtics #Warriors – 10:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis minutes. Ime Udoka talked pregame about being confident when he works Theis into the rotation. Also talked about the need to keep the other bigs fresh. Might see a lot more Theis down the stretch here. – 10:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Good defensive Q for the #Celtics but the offense sputtered after a solid start. Derrick White, who was 14 for 57 from 3pt with BOS entering game, missed his first two.
BOS 23, GSW 17. – 10:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White down to 21.7 percent shooting from 3-point range during March after opening 0-of-2 tonight. – 10:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ugly first quarter at Chase: Warriors trail Celtics 23-17
-33.3pct FG (BOS 39.1)
-3/15 FG (BOS 3/11)
-Turnovers give BOS 6 pts
-Rebounds: BOS 17, GSW 8 – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 23-17 after one
Smart – 8 points
Rob – 4 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Brown – 4/2/2
Celtics – 39.1% FGs
Celtics – 3-11 threes
Thompson – 5 points
Curry – 3 points
Moody – 3 points
Warriors – 33.3% shooting
Warriors – 3-15 threes – 10:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics defense doing its job, not only holding the Warriors to 35% shooting but also getting 3 steals and turning them all into buckets. Those 6 points are the difference as Boston leads 23-17 after 1 – 10:36 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Lee passes up easy layup for brutal 3. Warriors whipping the ball around and then taking the worst possible shot. Just play basketball, fellas. – 10:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics hold Warriors to 33 percent shooting and 20 percent from 3 in first quarter. – 10:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry, Klay and Draymond are on the court together as the first quarter comes to a close.
BOS 23, GSW 17 – 10:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP’s so smooth with it
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zqbCecnorM – 10:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Warriors available personnel dictates a lot of small lineups. This could be a night for Ime Udoka to work in Nik Stauskas or Sam Hauser. – 10:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK cleared for takeoff 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/m2TxGl7cBF – 10:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
10 minutes in the Celtics defense has been great staying on point with late rotations when Warriors get the ball moving in & out to try to twist them up. Boston has been good about deciding who to leave open on the perimeter, though Kuminga & Lee made them pay last 2 possessions. – 10:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga basically dunks on Al Horford, then Moody knocks down a 3-pointer from the left wing on the Warriors’ next possession.
The rookies are making an impact. – 10:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
13-0 Celtics run. Boston is very locked in on defense to start this one. – 10:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sitting nowhere near the court and can hear Marcus Smart directing things from here. – 10:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Green dives on the floor to corral a loose ball, forces a jump ball against Grant Williams. – 10:23 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics lead the league in awkward fast break layups that look like a pulled hamstring waiting to happen. – 10:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Celtics are locking up right now.
They’ve held the Warriors to 1-4 shooting to start and have also forced 2 turnovers — both leading to easy layups at the other end.
Steve Kerr takes an early timeout to settle down the troops.
BOS 14, GSW 10 – 10:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Warriors getting a close look at the Celtics’ top-ranked defense right now. – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry comes out firing with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Missed another from the same spot on the next trip down. – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It wasn’t an alley-oop, but the Celtics again started the game with Rob slipping a screen to get a bucket at the rim. – 10:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Luka Doncic in the post-game presser after the win over the Celtics on Spencer Dinwiddie’s impact at Mavericks. “He made us better team. He’s a playmaker. He made us a lot better”, he said.
Dinwiddie proved it again. Big time move for the Mavs. #MFFL – 10:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
That’s the 2nd straight game-winner for Dinwiddie, who also hit the game-winner Sunday in Boston. What a trade! – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Put the kids to bed and turn the lights down low. It’s time for Celtics after dark. Let’s get weird. – 10:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
An absolute replay of Sunday in Boston. Dinwiddie cans the 3-pointer for the game-winner, this time right at the buzzer. Over Goran Dragic. Took the feed from Luka. This team is as confident as any team in the world right now. – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You know that one felt GOOD for Dinwiddie.
Back-to-back game-winners for him. Sunday in Boston. Tonight in Brooklyn. – 10:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a bounce-back win streak, the Warriors moved to No. 3 in the latest NBA power rankings from @RookieWire. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/war… – 10:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
*adds professional juggler to the resume* pic.twitter.com/Fd3AhPzHrQ – 9:59 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After three games in the G League with the Sea Dubs, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/16/war… – 9:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Celtics:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/JzMRvOFBQ2 – 9:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“You feel like you’re not wanted in San Antonio, but then you see how much Boston gave up to pursue you and it’s pretty exciting.”
As he adjusts to a new team, city, and system, Derrick White is everything the Celtics need: si.com/nba/2022/03/16… – 9:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters vs the Celtics: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Otto Porter Jr.
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Deleted previous quote. To clarify, Lue said Barnes reminded him of Draymond Green defensively. I misheard. My fault. – 9:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steph is paying homage to Lusia Harris tonight, known by many as the ‘Queen of Basketball’.
A true pioneer of the game and one of women’s basketball’s most accomplished players, Harris became the first woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team in 1977.
#WHM pic.twitter.com/ecGQMk8Dm3 – 9:24 PM
Steph is paying homage to Lusia Harris tonight, known by many as the ‘Queen of Basketball’.
A true pioneer of the game and one of women’s basketball’s most accomplished players, Harris became the first woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team in 1977.
#WHM pic.twitter.com/ecGQMk8Dm3 – 9:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jayson Tatum and Jordan Poole warming up ahead of tonight’s game.
#Celtics #DubNation pic.twitter.com/N0r93GdSWQ – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
😂 Mully with the defense
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/mmwnLKP6vr – 9:14 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
I get Jerry West probably doesn’t like the over-the-top characterizations. But idea of West shattering Finals MVP trophies throughout entirety of serious is brilliant. I’m all in … and was Celtics guy. – 9:13 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Stephen Curry reps for QUEEN LUCY HARRIS on his Curry Flow 9! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/g26R1Ovk0n – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pounding an ice coffee after 9:00 PM means the Celtics are on the west coast, it’s the NBA Playoffs or it’s NBA free agency. – 9:04 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard explains why we’re feeling hungry and motivated ahead of tonight’s battle with one of the league’s toughest teams. pic.twitter.com/2bgFebrOVk – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
whole lotta reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0lBriTW8Ip – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starters as usual for Clippers (Jackson, Coffey, Batum, Morris, Zubac)
But a fuller rotation behind them (Mann, Covington, Kennard, Hartenstein, Boston) – 8:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says it’ll be important to get Daniel Theis some more minutes throughout the final stretch of the regular season: “He’s a guy we’re confident in, whatever coverage we’re in.” – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both OUT for the Warriors tonight due to illness.
Draymond Green will again come off the bench for Golden State and he’ll be limited to 24ish minutes.
Celtics are without Aaron Nesmith. – 8:39 PM
Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both OUT for the Warriors tonight due to illness.
Draymond Green will again come off the bench for Golden State and he’ll be limited to 24ish minutes.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wednesday night on #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/z3sm3KXV82 – 8:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green’s minute restriction is being raised to 24 minutes tonight, and he will not start tonight. – 8:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green’s minutes restriction has increased to 24 minutes, Steve Kerr says. He’ll come off the bench again tonight. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is still coming off the bench tonight with a 24ish minute restriction. Minor bump. – 8:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Wiggins and no Bjelica for Warriors tonight. Non-Covid illnesses – 8:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Solid effort from the Nets to start — on the second night of a back to back. Getting contributions up and down the roster without Kyrie and Curry. The defense has also been good. After all the flat performances over last couple months, Nash really has to like this one. – 8:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both out with general illness. They’re the fourth and fifth players, respectively, to miss games due to non-Covid sicknesses. Draymond Green also missed a game and practice will he was injured because he was sick. – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both out sick tonight against the Celtics. – 8:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) has been ruled out for the Warriors tonight vs. Celtics per Steve Kerr. – 8:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Andrew Wiggins (non COVID illness) is OUT tonight for #Warriors. #Celtics – 8:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forwards Nemanja Bjelica and Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight against the Celtics because of general illness. – 8:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Wiggins and Bjelica out for the Warriors due to non-covid illness. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are both out sick for the Warriors tonight. Non-COVID. – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/y9jpslz83q – 8:14 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
🚨Oooooowweeee we got a goodie tonight! 🗣GAME DAY from The Bay!! 🏀 Warriors host the Celtics tonight 10ET on ESPN! On the call w/ @Mark Jackson & @MarkJonesESPN, letsss goooo! 🏀🔥🔥🍿🍿 – 8:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his third G League appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors, James Wiseman tallied 15 points and nine boards in 21 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Not a good night for WiFi here. Nets-Mavs tips shortly. Brooklyn looking to make it five in a row. Will have to do so with no Kyrie or Curry. Updates coming. – 7:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics road trip questions + KG jersey retirement thoughts w/ @Chris Forsberg | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code: CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
T9. Myles Turner
T9. Jaylen Brown
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Trey Murphy III
6. Trae Young
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
@fromal09 ranked the most unexpected scoring outbursts of the 2021-22 NBA season for @Sportscasting19, and you don’t want to miss it.
sportscasting.com/kyrie-irving-k… – 7:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Colossal 12-game slate
• What to do about Embiid
• KD/KAT/Luka predictions
• Revenge Street
• Celts/Warriors
• LeBron playing or what?
Taking your questions now through tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter have connected on at least one three-pointer in 30 and 20 straight games, respectively. They’re one of only three sets of teammates who have active 3FGM streaks of 30+ and 20+ games: Curry, Wiggins (GSW); Middleton, Allen (MIL). – 6:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets, while Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out vs the #Mavericks. – 6:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Nets G Seth Curry won’t play tonight against the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. Tipoff is at 6:30 CT in Brooklyn. – 6:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Seth Curry is out again tonight vs. Mavericks. The Nets hope he plays Friday. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is out tonight vs the #Mavs, but expected to play the next game. #Nets – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry is out tonight against Dallas. He expects him back Friday. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid touched on a number of topics today with Draymond Green. Here were a couple that stood out to me. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 5:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors center James Wiseman recalled from G League games as injury return looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:39 PM
Warriors center James Wiseman recalled from G League games as injury return looms
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Funny line from Joel Embiid on the Draymond podcast: “Can you imagine the skill level that we have nowadays, or let’s say me doing that back in the freaking 60s? They would’ve probably put me in jail or I would’ve been the greatest player ever.” – 5:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors recall James Wiseman, but not yet for a return to action
https://t.co/umBr30syjL pic.twitter.com/yaFXoZBBzm – 4:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
While LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement) is still out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Mavericks, both Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) and Cam Thomas (back contusion) are both upgraded to questionable after missing last night’s game in Orlando. #NBA – 4:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
One of the NBA’s marquee matchups since ’46 pic.twitter.com/WGNKuhlBoA – 4:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors recall James Wiseman from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced. – 4:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from Santa Cruz as Wiseman nears his NBA regular-season debut.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/l422o0dmL3 – 4:02 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall James Wiseman from Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/Moz57lrHpZ – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 4:00 PM
