Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) play against the Charlotte Hornets (35-35) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 76, Charlotte Hornets 72 (Q3 06:10)
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has now knocked down at least one three-pointer in a career-high 31 straight games, marking the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.
Kyle Korver: 127
Kyle Korver: 51
Mookie Blaylock: 42
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 31 – 8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HUGE shoutout to the wonderful women of Buzz City. 🤩
#WomensHistoryMonth | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/72xcGiZUSU – 8:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela tallied a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in tonight’s first half, marking his third first half double-double of the season. – 8:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start the second half in place of Gallinari – 8:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu tallied 10 points on a perfect 5-5 (1.000) mark from the field in tonight’s first half. It’s the second time in his career Okongwu has scored 10+ points on a perfect clip from the floor in a first half (third time in either half). – 8:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 19/78 from 3 in his past 10 games, including 0/2 tonight against the Hornets. – 8:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Halfway through a must win game for the 9th seed, down 5 at the half. Trae Young has just 2 points but 10 assists and the Hawks are shooting 10/18 on 3s
It’s Borrego’s decision on the defensive coverage in the 2nd half, what should he do? – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Energy at a 10 😤
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/GAeggPJNK5 – 8:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Hawks are up by 5 (67-62) at halftime vs the Hornets. Trae Young has 2 points, 0/5 FG, 4 turnovers BUT he already counts 10 assists. He found way to impact on offense. The meaning of leadership. #TrueToAtlanta #forever404 – 8:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 67, Hornets 62
Clint Capela is battling, with a double-double of a team-high 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and a game-high 11 rebounds.
De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts
Kevin Huerter: 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 10 ast, 2 pts – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 67-62 over the Hornets at halftime.
Capela: 15/11, 6/9 FG
Hunter: 14 points, 5/6 FG
Huerter: 11/2/2, 4/9 FG
Okongwu: 10/3, 5/5 FG
Young/Bogdanovic: 0/11 FG. Young has 10 assists – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has now dished out 10-or-more assists in 122 career games. His 122 games of 10+ assists are third-most in franchise history: Doc Rivers (138), Mookie Blaylock (125), Trae Young (122). – 8:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Danilo Gallinari is questionable to return with a right biceps contusion. – 8:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return. – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
L👀K OUT‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/X4RptRUANQ – 8:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter is having a revenge game after getting knocked out of the sky on a questionable play on his last trip to Charlotte. – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Riley Simpson is our March Hugo’s Little Hero! Hugo’s Little Hero presented by @COKECCBCC spotlights local youth, supported by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges & persevered as NICU grads.💜
#SwarmToServe | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/2DIOgHjvLd – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
UNLEASH THE TREZZ‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/OblyZwTmSj – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is tough 💪
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y6hoxLSIml – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a close one already!
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/v0ykhL1V4a – 7:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 33, Hornets 29
De’Andre Hunter: 8 pts
Onyeka Okongwu: 6 pts, 2 reb, 1 blk
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 33-29 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.
Hunter: 8 points, 3/3 FG
Capela: 6/4, 3/4 FG
Huerter: 6 points, 2/5 FG
Okongwu: 6/3, 3/3 FG – 7:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Feels like Hornets aren’t really going at Trae Young at all on offense, I can think of one time Bridges switched onto him and was found over the top inside. – 7:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his appearance in tonight’s game, Lou Williams has tied Zach Randolph and Trevor Ariza for 67th on the NBA’s all-time games played list (1,116 games). – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
You love to see it! 💥
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tkeCAC9KRP – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Solid start, doing a good job on Trae Young so far, forced a couple of TOs with active hands when Young has been trying to find the roll man. Charlotte are going to give up 3s to Hunter/Gallo/Heurter tonight as part of the game plan – 7:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, De’Andre Hunter has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 23rd on the Hawks all-time three pointers list (197). – 7:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has extended his made three-pointers streak to 21 games with his first triple of the night. He’s two games away from tying his second-longest such streak of his career: 23 games (1/20/20-3/9/20). – 7:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
T9. Myles Turner
T9. Jaylen Brown
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Trey Murphy III
6. Trae Young
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
@fromal09 ranked the most unexpected scoring outbursts of the 2021-22 NBA season for @Sportscasting19, and you don’t want to miss it.
sportscasting.com/kyrie-irving-k… – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TONIGHT’S STARTERS! 🖐️
@LaMelo Ball
@Terry Rozier
@Miles Bridges
@PJ Washington
@Mason Plumlee
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight is Women’s Empowerment Night at the Hive! Follow along as we share photos of the women who make Buzz City the awesome place that it is.
Meet Muriel Howell and Lakea Gaither, the only 2 female traveling security team members in the league! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zavtEfeMQM – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
And we back 🤩
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1M46kgs28i – 6:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:38 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Guessing @Miles Bridges is one of the few players in the league who can have his own music blaring from the sound system during early warmups. pic.twitter.com/lhFdsYgqMV – 6:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter have connected on at least one three-pointer in 30 and 20 straight games, respectively. They’re one of only three sets of teammates who have active 3FGM streaks of 30+ and 20+ games: Curry, Wiggins (GSW); Middleton, Allen (MIL). – 6:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Anyone going to NBA Summer League this year is invited to my wedding on the 10th of July! All booked and finalised, always been a dream and can’t believe it’s happening.
And of course @Kai Jones & @James Bouknight as well as the rest of the @Charlotte Hornets summer league team are all invited! pic.twitter.com/S7A9Hig8Yu – 6:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Just under an hour until tipoff. Huge game the #Hornets almost have to win with the Hawks a half-game ahead in the standings with 13 games remaining. pic.twitter.com/H4Iy0mhIVb – 6:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between Atlanta and Charlotte during the 2021-22 regular season. The Hawks, 2-1, are averaging 118.3 PPG, 45.3 RPG and 26.0 APG, while holding Charlotte to .274% from deep.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/tvPCdSJ5dk – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for LIVE availability with JB! 🎙 #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
a (super subtle) hint as to who our next special guest on the Hawks Report podcast will be 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6wGNeleFbr – 5:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our guys are rocking the Women’s Empowerment Night threads before tonight’s game at the Hive!
#WomensHistoryMonth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/A4HApeViY5 – 4:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward spoke publicly today for the first time since he got injured Feb. 7. So how’s he feeling, what is his timetable to get back on the court and what’s he seen from the #Hornets lately while he’s been out?
That and more right here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:52 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“We have a great opportunity with a five-game homestand here. We’ll get our fans behind us and the energy is going to be there… I believe we’re more than prepared for this moment.”
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 3:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
it appears I’ve got competition as host of the @ajc’s Hawks Report 👀
(… but honestly, she sleeps so much that maybe my job is safe?? too soon to say) pic.twitter.com/CF0xwLExh2 – 1:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big game loading…
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/vxlOe02xlZ – 1:48 PM
