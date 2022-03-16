Jamal Murray expected to practice with G League team again tomorrow

Michael Singer: After a positive practice in Grand Rapids today, Jamal Murray is expected to practice again tomorrow, per league source.
Michael Singer @msinger
After a positive practice in Grand Rapids today, Jamal Murray is expected to practice again tomorrow, per league source. – 5:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jamal Murray practicing with G-League team, then will be re-evaluated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/16/jam… – 12:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have assigned Jamal Murray to Grand Rapids, two sources told @denverpost. He’ll practice Wednesday (likely 4v4/5v5, but not full-court), with the possibility of a second practice Thursday.
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray has, indeed, been assigned to Grand Rapids, sources confirmed. Was told he got there tonight. @Shams Charania first. – 8:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sources tell @denverstiffs that Jamal Murray will practice with the Grand Rapids Gold tomorrow as the next step of his rehabilitation process.
A return to the floor for Murray remains on the table for this season. denverstiffs.com/2022/3/15/2298… – 6:48 PM
Sources tell @denverstiffs that Jamal Murray will practice with the Grand Rapids Gold tomorrow as the next step of his rehabilitation process.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray will practice with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate tomorrow and likely Saturday, I’m told, then he’ll return to Denver. The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends Friday in Cleveland. Denver assigned Murray to Grand Rapids today. – 6:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sixers: 41-26
Nuggets: 41-28
Sixers games with James Harden: 8
Nuggets games with either MPJ or Jamal Murray: 9 – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
Not a lot of options to go to. – 9:15 PM
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Denver’s Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable vs. the #Sixers tonight at WFC while teammates Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (Lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) remain out. – 10:57 AM
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on Jamal Murray going down to Grand Rapids for practice: “There are different progress checkmarks that you have to reach, and knowing that we don’t practice and do 5-on-5s anymore, having a G League tm is a great resource…this is a step in the right direction.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 16, 2022
TJ McBride: Malone said Murray had a good practice with Grand Rapids. Said the practice wasn’t “anything crazy” and that he will not be playing right away, but it is “a step in the right direction”. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / March 16, 2022
The Nuggets assigned Jamal Murray to their G League affiliate on Tuesday, two league sources told The Denver Post. The plan is for Murray to practice with Grand Rapids on Wednesday, with the potential for a second practice on Thursday, another source said. That’s dependent on how he feels, both physically and mentally, amid his ACL rehabilitation. Practice for Murray is expected to entail four-on-four and five-on-five in the half court, a source said. -via Denver Post / March 15, 2022