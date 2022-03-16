Joel Embiid downgraded to questionable for tonight

Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid (back soreness) is now listed as questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game. Aside from the benefit of getting him a night off, would not be the worst thing in the world to basically force a look at multiple backup bigs next to Harden
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, in his interview on The Draymond Green Show, said that he played JV — instead of varsity — at Montverde.
Trying to imagine Embiid in a JV game to no avail. – 3:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs to rest during the stretch run — but the Sixers can’t survive without him inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has been added to the Sixers’ injury report this afternoon. He is now questionable to play tonight at Cleveland with back soreness. When asked at this morning’s shootaround if any players would rest tonight, Doc Rivers said “I don’t think so.” – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the #ClevelandCavaliers with back soreness. – 1:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Explaining why the Sixers need Joel Embiid to play, defending Doc Rivers and breaking down the Cavs’ matchup’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5798929677 – 1:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
My stance on resting Embiid/Harden:
Do it when there’s more certainty as to what seed you’ll be and who you’d be facing. – 12:58 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
It’s stunning to hear @Joel Embiid tell @Draymond Green how close he came to being a professional volleyball player in a larger conversation about confidence and uncertainty about his path. https://t.co/sD9xA8bMBM pic.twitter.com/I74ksj8WUj – 12:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid (back soreness) is now listed as questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game.
Aside from the benefit of getting him a night off, would not be the worst thing in the world to basically force a look at multiple backup bigs next to Harden – 12:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers have added Joel Embiid to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable with back soreness – 12:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/5ZuGWvX3nY – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/HnsjzFTqJh – 11:00 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.2
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8
5. Luka Doncic: 14.6
6. Trae Young: 14.0
7. Ja Morant: 13.8
8. Stephen Curry: 13.7
9. Jayson Tatum: 13.6
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.1
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/yewyk1i5v8 – 10:55 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t think any starters would test tonight against the Cavs — Joel Embiid and James Harden were both to participate in shootaround, but that rest was coming down the stretch. The playoffs are a month away. @The Athletic – 10:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Several #Sixers are rocking Joel Embiid t-shirts at shootaround in celebration of the #Sixers standout’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/ynvM3EdmUv – 10:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Cavs. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden and Darius Garland. #NBA #PhilaUnite #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/wzgcl3oACI – 9:45 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Jokic-Embiid review, Kyrie vs. NYC, Draymond’s impact on Golden State; @getnickwright on the Lakers, Jayson Tatum, Jokic “truth telling,” his new podcast, more. bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:06 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Danny Leroux
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs to rest during the stretch run — but the #Sixers can’t survive without him inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #MVP – 8:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 28th birthday to Joel Embiid!
📊 315 GP, 25.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
🎯 48.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%, 81.1 FT%
⭐️ 5x (2018-2022)
Embiid has recorded 10 games with at least 40p/15r, the second-most such games in @Philadelphia 76ers history and the second-most such games among active players. pic.twitter.com/H16F0ps5XD – 8:01 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/vWNUj4EB4u – 8:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid turns 28 years old today. #HappyBirthdayFlow pic.twitter.com/nwShiY2Qsk – 7:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs to rest during the stretch run — but the #Sixers can’t survive without him inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:11 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast includes…
—KG + the Best Teammates Ever, Westbrook, Embiid, the Celts, & the Icons Club with Jackie MacMullan
—Wilson/Denver scenarios, surprising NFL signings + Tampa’s splurge w/ @DannyBKelly
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/1LlFJgqGMn
Not covered: Young love pic.twitter.com/z4leJgXHqc – 12:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen (fractured left third finger), Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) & Dean Wade (right knee soreness) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #76ers. #Sixers stars Joel Embiid & James Harden aren’t on the injury report. – 5:47 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA MVP race: Insiders give Embiid the edge over Jokic, Giannis foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 5:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So can Jokic and Embiid both be on All NBA 1st team or not?
That needs to be communicated clearly to voters.
There’s wayyyy too much money on the line here for just a handful of voters to “get creative” with their vote and not have all voters know they can do that. – 4:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Matchup between the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid and #Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic doesn’t clear up anything in the MVP race: https://t.co/eejcdSo8iM #76ers pic.twitter.com/yC9txjoo4r – 4:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid cares more about the #Sixers’ success than #MVP race: ‘That’s not my focus’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid, and our apologies for blatant false advertising. Can we offer you some Trey Murphy III to make up for it? With @dannyleroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, NBA dot com’s admittedly wonky tracking data has Nikola Jokić shooting 5/7 against Joel Embiid last night.
It has Embiid shooting 9/15 against Jokić, including 3/3 from 3.
Make of that what you will. – 3:03 PM
