Kyrie Irving: 'The organization has my back'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving drops career high 60 points sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:27 AM
Kyrie Irving drops career high 60 points sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:27 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’ve watched the Kyrie 60 highlights a half dozen times. One of my favorite single game highlights in awhile. – 1:42 AM
I’ve watched the Kyrie 60 highlights a half dozen times. One of my favorite single game highlights in awhile. – 1:42 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s my weird Kyrie take. Vaccine aside, having so many games off this season may actually be helping him health-wise. He’s been a bit injury prone through his career, basically gets hurt like every other year, so having extra time to rest and recovery is a plus, right? – 1:18 AM
Here’s my weird Kyrie take. Vaccine aside, having so many games off this season may actually be helping him health-wise. He’s been a bit injury prone through his career, basically gets hurt like every other year, so having extra time to rest and recovery is a plus, right? – 1:18 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kyrie Irving is correct: New York City’s vaccine mandate makes no sense. At a certain point Mayor Adams has to realize that leading a city full of mask-wearing scared people is a loser. – 1:06 AM
Kyrie Irving is correct: New York City’s vaccine mandate makes no sense. At a certain point Mayor Adams has to realize that leading a city full of mask-wearing scared people is a loser. – 1:06 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport: On the across-the-board absurdity of the Kyrie Irving situation, which played out perfectly over the past 72 hours bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 1:00 AM
At @BleacherReport: On the across-the-board absurdity of the Kyrie Irving situation, which played out perfectly over the past 72 hours bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 1:00 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Obviously K had 53, then moving on ’til tonite, going again, it just shows you, we’re on our way to history and in order to make history some things are just not gonna go your way but you just gotta be able to battle through.”
-Kyrie Irving on the groove he, KD have been in pic.twitter.com/R06XosGn0M – 12:28 AM
“Obviously K had 53, then moving on ’til tonite, going again, it just shows you, we’re on our way to history and in order to make history some things are just not gonna go your way but you just gotta be able to battle through.”
-Kyrie Irving on the groove he, KD have been in pic.twitter.com/R06XosGn0M – 12:28 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game…It’s a pleasure to see it up close.” #nets – 12:11 AM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game…It’s a pleasure to see it up close.” #nets – 12:11 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond says there’s so much focus defensively on contesting Kyrie & KD that “When they do miss, there’s nobody down there (but me).” #nets – 12:09 AM
Andre Drummond says there’s so much focus defensively on contesting Kyrie & KD that “When they do miss, there’s nobody down there (but me).” #nets – 12:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “Making history and doing it with (Kevin Durant) is very special…Our guys in our locker room, they really believe in us, they really rock with us. There’s no doubt in our mind that we can do something special.” #nets nypost.com/2022/03/15/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:07 AM
Kyrie Irving: “Making history and doing it with (Kevin Durant) is very special…Our guys in our locker room, they really believe in us, they really rock with us. There’s no doubt in our mind that we can do something special.” #nets nypost.com/2022/03/15/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:07 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving sets #Nets record with 60 points in win over #Magic nypost.com/2022/03/15/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:04 AM
Kyrie Irving sets #Nets record with 60 points in win over #Magic nypost.com/2022/03/15/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:04 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the most in the Nets’ history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/i… – 11:39 PM
Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the most in the Nets’ history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/i… – 11:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving becomes second player in two nights to score 60; Nets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/kyr… – 11:21 PM
Kyrie Irving becomes second player in two nights to score 60; Nets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/kyr… – 11:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
For @NYDNSports: How is Kyrie Irving not Top 75?
After scoring 60 in Orlando two games after scoring 50 in Charlotte, it’s a question that needs answers. #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:11 PM
For @NYDNSports: How is Kyrie Irving not Top 75?
After scoring 60 in Orlando two games after scoring 50 in Charlotte, it’s a question that needs answers. #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Durant was pressed whether he thinks Kyrie Irving let the #nets down by not being available full time.
“I don’t think so, we all got a job to do….nah, I don’t think he let us down because at the same time, me as an individual, I gotta bring my best… no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/JGAUDRSsLG – 11:02 PM
Durant was pressed whether he thinks Kyrie Irving let the #nets down by not being available full time.
“I don’t think so, we all got a job to do….nah, I don’t think he let us down because at the same time, me as an individual, I gotta bring my best… no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/JGAUDRSsLG – 11:02 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
If my math is correct Kyrie is the 32nd member of the 60-point club. Karl Anthony Towns joined the club on Monday. Meanwhile, Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 60 points 32 times. Kobe is second on the list, having done it six times. – 11:02 PM
If my math is correct Kyrie is the 32nd member of the 60-point club. Karl Anthony Towns joined the club on Monday. Meanwhile, Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 60 points 32 times. Kobe is second on the list, having done it six times. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant shares a bit about the talks he’s had with Kyrie Irving on vaccines:
-Doesn’t think it’s his own responsibility to push the issue with Irving.
-Didn’t share his views months ago but has recently.
-Doesn’t think Ky deserves extra criticism.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/xl3LooBbVG – 10:53 PM
Kevin Durant shares a bit about the talks he’s had with Kyrie Irving on vaccines:
-Doesn’t think it’s his own responsibility to push the issue with Irving.
-Didn’t share his views months ago but has recently.
-Doesn’t think Ky deserves extra criticism.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/xl3LooBbVG – 10:53 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kyrie shot the ball 44 times – 31 field goal attempts & 13 free throw attempts – and missed just 12 times. Getting 60 on 31 FGA is pretty darn impressive. – 10:47 PM
Kyrie shot the ball 44 times – 31 field goal attempts & 13 free throw attempts – and missed just 12 times. Getting 60 on 31 FGA is pretty darn impressive. – 10:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving talks about how his wife asked him not to use the word “lovely” anymore… so he finds some new words to describe how weird it’s been visiting Barclays Center as a spectator. pic.twitter.com/6NAssR3Op1 – 10:37 PM
Kyrie Irving talks about how his wife asked him not to use the word “lovely” anymore… so he finds some new words to describe how weird it’s been visiting Barclays Center as a spectator. pic.twitter.com/6NAssR3Op1 – 10:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Tidy 2-0 NBA night as Suns smash Pels with Mikal Bridges topping 14.5-point prop in stress-free fashion. Should’ve been on Nets -10 & Heat/Pistons UNDER but ultimately passed. At least Kyrie made my FanDuel squad, dropping 87.2. Only CBB left.. Oregon +5, Indiana-4 and 2 late NIT – 10:34 PM
Tidy 2-0 NBA night as Suns smash Pels with Mikal Bridges topping 14.5-point prop in stress-free fashion. Should’ve been on Nets -10 & Heat/Pistons UNDER but ultimately passed. At least Kyrie made my FanDuel squad, dropping 87.2. Only CBB left.. Oregon +5, Indiana-4 and 2 late NIT – 10:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving talks about getting into his “Kobe bag” and how his teammates give him energy for performances like this one.
Adds with a laugh “the only time I get a chance to play on the road, I better come out, give everything I have.”
-#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/qu42dwDY8b – 10:25 PM
Kyrie Irving talks about getting into his “Kobe bag” and how his teammates give him energy for performances like this one.
Adds with a laugh “the only time I get a chance to play on the road, I better come out, give everything I have.”
-#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/qu42dwDY8b – 10:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving said he took a hit on the thumb during the game, that’s why he had it wrapped. But it’s still fine and hasn’t swelled up, so he says he’s all good. #Nets – 10:21 PM
Kyrie Irving said he took a hit on the thumb during the game, that’s why he had it wrapped. But it’s still fine and hasn’t swelled up, so he says he’s all good. #Nets – 10:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving admits that he makes sure to bring his A-game on the road since he can’t play home games for now. – 10:20 PM
Kyrie Irving admits that he makes sure to bring his A-game on the road since he can’t play home games for now. – 10:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving said he had to get into his “Kobe bag” at one point and take a heat check shot with 3 defenders on him. – 10:19 PM
Kyrie Irving said he had to get into his “Kobe bag” at one point and take a heat check shot with 3 defenders on him. – 10:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Kyrie Irving if he plans to go to Barclays Center tomorrow as a spectator: “Yeah. Yeah, I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys do: Start asking questions, what did it feel like?” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Asked Kyrie Irving if he plans to go to Barclays Center tomorrow as a spectator: “Yeah. Yeah, I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys do: Start asking questions, what did it feel like?” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving also says,
“There’s nothing but gratitude in my heart.” – 10:19 PM
Kyrie Irving also says,
“There’s nothing but gratitude in my heart.” – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving commends the team for coping with repetitive questions concerning his playing status at Barclays Center. – 10:17 PM
Kyrie Irving commends the team for coping with repetitive questions concerning his playing status at Barclays Center. – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It was a little awkwardness — The organization has my back.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on sitting court-side last game against the Knicks. – 10:16 PM
“It was a little awkwardness — The organization has my back.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on sitting court-side last game against the Knicks. – 10:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving said he was glad his performance came in a winning effort and within the flow of the game. – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving said he was glad his performance came in a winning effort and within the flow of the game. – 10:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on going back to Barclays Center as a spectator: “I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys (media) do: Start asking questions.” – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving on going back to Barclays Center as a spectator: “I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys (media) do: Start asking questions.” – 10:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’ll be at the game tomorrow night. Jokes he’s going to have a media pass on instead of going into the locker room. Said he wasn’t expecting the Nets to get fined. – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving said he’ll be at the game tomorrow night. Jokes he’s going to have a media pass on instead of going into the locker room. Said he wasn’t expecting the Nets to get fined. – 10:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving started off his press conference by asking to make it quick because he is very hungry 😂 – 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving started off his press conference by asking to make it quick because he is very hungry 😂 – 10:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving jokes he may wear a media pass at the next Nets home game. Asking questions in media scrums. – 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving jokes he may wear a media pass at the next Nets home game. Asking questions in media scrums. – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They really rock with us — They really believe we can do something special. Not just this year, but for years to come.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets organization. – 10:15 PM
“They really rock with us — They really believe we can do something special. Not just this year, but for years to come.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets organization. – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving praises his teammates for making this night worthwhile for him. – 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving praises his teammates for making this night worthwhile for him. – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving starts his postgame press conference by saying: “My wife told me not to use ‘lovely’ with y’all anymore.” Said he needs to think of new adjectives/adverbs. – 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving starts his postgame press conference by saying: “My wife told me not to use ‘lovely’ with y’all anymore.” Said he needs to think of new adjectives/adverbs. – 10:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I didn’t know we were going to get fined — We’re such a close group that we’re ready to take on anything.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets getting fined for allowing him to come to the locker room against the Knicks. – 10:14 PM
“I didn’t know we were going to get fined — We’re such a close group that we’re ready to take on anything.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets getting fined for allowing him to come to the locker room against the Knicks. – 10:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he and Kevin Durant are on their way to making history. – 10:13 PM
Kyrie Irving says he and Kevin Durant are on their way to making history. – 10:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says no disrespect but he’s very hungry so he may need to keep his post game short. – 10:12 PM
Kyrie Irving says no disrespect but he’s very hungry so he may need to keep his post game short. – 10:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he didn’t share how he feels about the vaccines with Kyrie Irving 5-6 months ago but he did share more more recently. – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant says he didn’t share how he feels about the vaccines with Kyrie Irving 5-6 months ago but he did share more more recently. – 10:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant admits he spoke to Kyrie Irving about the vaccine already. He also confessed that he can’t force Kyrie Irving to do something to his body that he doesn’t want to do. – 10:10 PM
Kevin Durant admits he spoke to Kyrie Irving about the vaccine already. He also confessed that he can’t force Kyrie Irving to do something to his body that he doesn’t want to do. – 10:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving:
To have 60 the night after Karl-Anthony Towns had 60, the league is in an amazing place right now. – 10:09 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving:
To have 60 the night after Karl-Anthony Towns had 60, the league is in an amazing place right now. – 10:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He has so many fans around the world — To see that love is incredible.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s fans at the Amway Center. – 10:09 PM
“He has so many fans around the world — To see that love is incredible.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s fans at the Amway Center. – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie is now averaging 27.7 PPG. He’d need to average 38.6 in Brooklyn’s final five road games to average 30 on the year. Not likely. Not impossible. I’d say there’s a slim (<1%) chance Kyrie averages the most points per game even though he doesn’t qualify for the scoring title. – 10:08 PM
Kyrie is now averaging 27.7 PPG. He’d need to average 38.6 in Brooklyn’s final five road games to average 30 on the year. Not likely. Not impossible. I’d say there’s a slim (<1%) chance Kyrie averages the most points per game even though he doesn’t qualify for the scoring title. – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD said Kyrie Irving told the team in the locker room they’ve got more to do, and Durant loves that Kyrie has that never satisfied mindset even on a nights like tonite. Adds the league is in a great place with performances like Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 60 one night, Ky tonite. – 10:07 PM
KD said Kyrie Irving told the team in the locker room they’ve got more to do, and Durant loves that Kyrie has that never satisfied mindset even on a nights like tonite. Adds the league is in a great place with performances like Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 60 one night, Ky tonite. – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant disagrees that he and Kyrie Irving are the greatest duo of all-time: “There’s a lot of great artists that played together.” – 10:06 PM
Kevin Durant disagrees that he and Kyrie Irving are the greatest duo of all-time: “There’s a lot of great artists that played together.” – 10:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant shouts out Karl Towns’ performance last night in addition to Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece tonight. “The league is an amazing place.” – 10:05 PM
Kevin Durant shouts out Karl Towns’ performance last night in addition to Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece tonight. “The league is an amazing place.” – 10:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“The league is in an amazing place right now — This is one of the elite ones.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 10:05 PM
“The league is in an amazing place right now — This is one of the elite ones.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
This month alone:
60 — Kyrie
60 — KAT
56 — LeBron
54 — Tatum
53 — KD
50 — Kyrie
50 — LeBron
March Madness. pic.twitter.com/L5bQ37kNSl – 10:04 PM
This month alone:
60 — Kyrie
60 — KAT
56 — LeBron
54 — Tatum
53 — KD
50 — Kyrie
50 — LeBron
March Madness. pic.twitter.com/L5bQ37kNSl – 10:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 points as NBA’s scoring binge shows no signs of slowing down
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 10:04 PM
Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 points as NBA’s scoring binge shows no signs of slowing down
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 10:04 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
6️⃣0️⃣‼️
A new career-high in Nike Kyrie Low 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/tdRFCvG4wF – 10:01 PM
6️⃣0️⃣‼️
A new career-high in Nike Kyrie Low 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/tdRFCvG4wF – 10:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I was talking to one of my friends just now before I came over here, he’s like ‘you realize they’ve accounted for like 110 points in the past two games.”
-Andre Drummond talks about seeing the greatness of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant up close.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/I59PqNv66f – 9:55 PM
“I was talking to one of my friends just now before I came over here, he’s like ‘you realize they’ve accounted for like 110 points in the past two games.”
-Andre Drummond talks about seeing the greatness of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant up close.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/I59PqNv66f – 9:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving’s franchise-record 60 points lead Nets over Magic newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving’s franchise-record 60 points lead Nets over Magic newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving made some franchise history tonight in Orlando as Brooklyn continues their climb up the East standings masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:52 PM
Kyrie Irving made some franchise history tonight in Orlando as Brooklyn continues their climb up the East standings masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
GOP Senator Ted Cruz:
“Come to Houston, play for the Rockets. We’ll let you play. He’s a hell of a player. Uncle Drew’s being benched by asinine Democratic theater.
pic.twitter.com/Cae4UJvjFS – 9:52 PM
GOP Senator Ted Cruz:
“Come to Houston, play for the Rockets. We’ll let you play. He’s a hell of a player. Uncle Drew’s being benched by asinine Democratic theater.
pic.twitter.com/Cae4UJvjFS – 9:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“You don’t want to say much to him. You let him do his thing. It’s not a time to fill his head with things. Let him play, let him stay in the zone.”
-Steve Nash talks about how you interact with a guy who’s cooking like Kyrie Irving was, 60 on 31 shots. pic.twitter.com/4Yt8MrjAou – 9:51 PM
“You don’t want to say much to him. You let him do his thing. It’s not a time to fill his head with things. Let him play, let him stay in the zone.”
-Steve Nash talks about how you interact with a guy who’s cooking like Kyrie Irving was, 60 on 31 shots. pic.twitter.com/4Yt8MrjAou – 9:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond said a friend came up to him postgame and said “You realize (Durant and Irving) have combined for like 110 points the past two games?” – 9:50 PM
Andre Drummond said a friend came up to him postgame and said “You realize (Durant and Irving) have combined for like 110 points the past two games?” – 9:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond talking about playing with KD and Kyrie: “When they do miss, there’s nobody down there (but me).”
He’s been hilarious tonight. – 9:47 PM
Andre Drummond talking about playing with KD and Kyrie: “When they do miss, there’s nobody down there (but me).”
He’s been hilarious tonight. – 9:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Andre Drummond on the locker room atmosphere:
We weren’t really celebrating – it is Kyrie Irving. We know what he is capable of. – 9:47 PM
Andre Drummond on the locker room atmosphere:
We weren’t really celebrating – it is Kyrie Irving. We know what he is capable of. – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
60+ points without multiple turnovers, last 40 years:
– Tom Chambers (60 + 1 TO, March 1990)
– Carmelo Anthony (62 + 0 TO, January 2014)
– Klay Thompson (60 + 0 TO, December 2016)
– Jayson Tatum (60 + 0 TO, April 2021)
– Kyrie Irving (60 + 1 TO, tonight) – 9:47 PM
60+ points without multiple turnovers, last 40 years:
– Tom Chambers (60 + 1 TO, March 1990)
– Carmelo Anthony (62 + 0 TO, January 2014)
– Klay Thompson (60 + 0 TO, December 2016)
– Jayson Tatum (60 + 0 TO, April 2021)
– Kyrie Irving (60 + 1 TO, tonight) – 9:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond said there wasn’t much of a celebration postgame because Kyrie Irving is capable of doing this on a nightly basis: “It’s Kyrie Irving. There’s no real discussion.” – 9:46 PM
Andre Drummond said there wasn’t much of a celebration postgame because Kyrie Irving is capable of doing this on a nightly basis: “It’s Kyrie Irving. There’s no real discussion.” – 9:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I try to get him open as much as I can — He was rolling so it’s fun to watch.”
⁃Andre Drummond on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 9:45 PM
“I try to get him open as much as I can — He was rolling so it’s fun to watch.”
⁃Andre Drummond on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 9:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Nets lashed Magic, 150-108, 60 by Kyrie. At intermission, he tried convincing Disneygoers that the ‘It’s a Small World’ exhibit was flat. – 9:45 PM
Nets lashed Magic, 150-108, 60 by Kyrie. At intermission, he tried convincing Disneygoers that the ‘It’s a Small World’ exhibit was flat. – 9:45 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He just scored 50 last week. It’s remarkable.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece. – 9:39 PM
“He just scored 50 last week. It’s remarkable.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece. – 9:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says you don’t want to say much to him when Kyrie Irving has it going like that. When he’s got it rolling like this you try to keep things as normal as possible. But Jokes it’s not as extreme as a no hitter in baseball where you avoid talking to him altogether. – 9:38 PM
Steve Nash says you don’t want to say much to him when Kyrie Irving has it going like that. When he’s got it rolling like this you try to keep things as normal as possible. But Jokes it’s not as extreme as a no hitter in baseball where you avoid talking to him altogether. – 9:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point performance: pic.twitter.com/I1hfSvz0qL – 9:38 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point performance: pic.twitter.com/I1hfSvz0qL – 9:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Kyrie Irving can’t score 60 points every night. – 9:37 PM
Steve Nash confirms Kyrie Irving can’t score 60 points every night. – 9:37 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
What happened to defenses? We’ve had 60-pt games on consecutive nights by Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving. And 50- and 40-pt nights are like a walk in the park. Are the players that good or defenses that bad? Take the ball out of the hot hand and make someone else beat you. – 9:36 PM
What happened to defenses? We’ve had 60-pt games on consecutive nights by Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving. And 50- and 40-pt nights are like a walk in the park. Are the players that good or defenses that bad? Take the ball out of the hot hand and make someone else beat you. – 9:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving:
I feel like he had my career-high in the middle of the first quarter. – 9:34 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving:
I feel like he had my career-high in the middle of the first quarter. – 9:34 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Talk about an incredible 24 hours for New Jersey hoops…
Karl-Anthony Town (St. Joseph HS) with a season-high 60 points against the Spurs.
Kyrie Irving (St. Patrick HS) ties that season-high 60 points against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/oVUF6AiPLL – 9:34 PM
Talk about an incredible 24 hours for New Jersey hoops…
Karl-Anthony Town (St. Joseph HS) with a season-high 60 points against the Spurs.
Kyrie Irving (St. Patrick HS) ties that season-high 60 points against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/oVUF6AiPLL – 9:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyrie Irving was 🔥 tonight:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 20-31 FG
✅ 8-12 3P
✅ 12-13 FT
Irving recorded the fifth-highest eFG% (77.4%) and third-highest TS% (81.7%) in NBA history in a 60-point game. pic.twitter.com/Z6FrBmU9eR – 9:34 PM
Kyrie Irving was 🔥 tonight:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 20-31 FG
✅ 8-12 3P
✅ 12-13 FT
Irving recorded the fifth-highest eFG% (77.4%) and third-highest TS% (81.7%) in NBA history in a 60-point game. pic.twitter.com/Z6FrBmU9eR – 9:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Felt like he had my career highlight reel the first 12 minutes of the game.”
– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60 point game. – 9:34 PM
“Felt like he had my career highlight reel the first 12 minutes of the game.”
– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60 point game. – 9:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s just so skilled. Such an incredible athlete — It’s amazing that he can get in there amongst 3-4 players that are bigger than him.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 9:33 PM
“He’s just so skilled. Such an incredible athlete — It’s amazing that he can get in there amongst 3-4 players that are bigger than him.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 9:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point night: “Special to watch him on nights like these. It’s pleassure to be a part of it”. #NetsWorld – 9:33 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point night: “Special to watch him on nights like these. It’s pleassure to be a part of it”. #NetsWorld – 9:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving sets Nets’ franchise record with 60 points in win at ORL. Irving and Kevin Durant are first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in back-to-back games (Durant had 53 points vs NYK on Sunday). Irving went 20-for-31 from the field and 12-for-13 from the FT line – 9:33 PM
Kyrie Irving sets Nets’ franchise record with 60 points in win at ORL. Irving and Kevin Durant are first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in back-to-back games (Durant had 53 points vs NYK on Sunday). Irving went 20-for-31 from the field and 12-for-13 from the FT line – 9:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving casually scoring 60 points. – 9:32 PM
“He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving casually scoring 60 points. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said it’s special to watch Kyrie Irving on nights like this: “He had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Steve Nash said it’s special to watch Kyrie Irving on nights like this: “He had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I felt like he had my career-high in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I felt like he had my career-high in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving was in Uncle Drew mode tonight becoming only the 32nd NBA player to score 60 points in a game. It was a career-high, Nets franchise record, and tied the NBA season-high with Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans in Orlando chanted “Kyrie” at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/GoFh6jLfj3 – 9:31 PM
Kyrie Irving was in Uncle Drew mode tonight becoming only the 32nd NBA player to score 60 points in a game. It was a career-high, Nets franchise record, and tied the NBA season-high with Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans in Orlando chanted “Kyrie” at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/GoFh6jLfj3 – 9:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving admits that he wants other teams to know that the Nets are more conditioned. – 9:28 PM
Kyrie Irving admits that he wants other teams to know that the Nets are more conditioned. – 9:28 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I felt good. It really is a testament to us geling as a team.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on casually scoring 60 points. – 9:28 PM
“I felt good. It really is a testament to us geling as a team.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on casually scoring 60 points. – 9:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108.
Kyrie Irving: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s and 12 of 13 on free throws), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
Irving’s 60 is tied for the second-most points a player has scored against Orlando in franchise history. – 9:27 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108.
Kyrie Irving: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s and 12 of 13 on free throws), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
Irving’s 60 is tied for the second-most points a player has scored against Orlando in franchise history. – 9:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s final stat line:
60 points, 20-for-31 from the field, 8-for-12 from beyond the arc, 12-for-13 from the free throw line, six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
The Nets win 150-108. – 9:26 PM
Kyrie’s final stat line:
60 points, 20-for-31 from the field, 8-for-12 from beyond the arc, 12-for-13 from the free throw line, six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
The Nets win 150-108. – 9:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
The 150 points by Brooklyn is the most allowed by Orlando in a game in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving scored 60 of them, tied for the second most scored against the Magic in team history. – 9:26 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
The 150 points by Brooklyn is the most allowed by Orlando in a game in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving scored 60 of them, tied for the second most scored against the Magic in team history. – 9:26 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving scores Nets’ franchise-record 60 points one day after fellow N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 for Minnesota nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:26 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving scores Nets’ franchise-record 60 points one day after fellow N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 for Minnesota nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving: 60 points (20-31 FG, 8-12 3PT)
It is the second time the Nets have scored 150 points in a game. – 9:25 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving: 60 points (20-31 FG, 8-12 3PT)
It is the second time the Nets have scored 150 points in a game. – 9:25 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving (60 PTS, 20-31 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets win in a dominant manner. Orlando didn’t even get the chance to capture a lead. For Brooklyn, they showed off their class offensively while also getting stops when needed. – 9:25 PM
FINAL: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving (60 PTS, 20-31 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets win in a dominant manner. Orlando didn’t even get the chance to capture a lead. For Brooklyn, they showed off their class offensively while also getting stops when needed. – 9:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Magic 150-108 for their fourth straight win. Too many new franchise records to count so let’s just do the main one: Kyrie Irving scored 60 to break Deron Williams’ mark. Kevin Durant with 19 points on a light night for him. Mavs are in Brooklyn tomorrow. – 9:25 PM
Final: Nets beat the Magic 150-108 for their fourth straight win. Too many new franchise records to count so let’s just do the main one: Kyrie Irving scored 60 to break Deron Williams’ mark. Kevin Durant with 19 points on a light night for him. Mavs are in Brooklyn tomorrow. – 9:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Nets crush the Magic. It would’ve been a double bonus had Orlando won, but they had no real chance.
There are four big games on deck tomorrow for the BKN Pick Watch:
Dallas at Brooklyn (no Kyrie)
Toronto at LAC
Philly at Cleveland
Atlanta at Charlotte – 9:25 PM
Nets crush the Magic. It would’ve been a double bonus had Orlando won, but they had no real chance.
There are four big games on deck tomorrow for the BKN Pick Watch:
Dallas at Brooklyn (no Kyrie)
Toronto at LAC
Philly at Cleveland
Atlanta at Charlotte – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving tonight:
60 PTS (franchise record)
20-31 FG
8-12 3P
He checked out of the game with 8 minutes left. Probably could’ve gone for 80. pic.twitter.com/FhIiq968QW – 9:25 PM
Kyrie Irving tonight:
60 PTS (franchise record)
20-31 FG
8-12 3P
He checked out of the game with 8 minutes left. Probably could’ve gone for 80. pic.twitter.com/FhIiq968QW – 9:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s wild is… some of you were wondering why KD only has 8 career 50-balls
Durant has never scored 60 (hasn’t even hit the double nickel) but Kyrie Irving is Durant’s second teammate to score 60 (Klay Thompson in December 2016 vs Pacers) – 9:23 PM
What’s wild is… some of you were wondering why KD only has 8 career 50-balls
Durant has never scored 60 (hasn’t even hit the double nickel) but Kyrie Irving is Durant’s second teammate to score 60 (Klay Thompson in December 2016 vs Pacers) – 9:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kyrie Irving’s 60 points are the most points scored by any player at the Amway Center. – 9:19 PM
Kyrie Irving’s 60 points are the most points scored by any player at the Amway Center. – 9:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
March 14: Karl-Anthony Towns scores 60.
March 15: Kyrie Irving scores 60.
The last time the NBA saw two 60-pieces so close to one another was an instance on the same day: April 9, 1978, David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63). – 9:18 PM
March 14: Karl-Anthony Towns scores 60.
March 15: Kyrie Irving scores 60.
The last time the NBA saw two 60-pieces so close to one another was an instance on the same day: April 9, 1978, David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63). – 9:18 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Kyrie finishes with 60 and leaves with 8+ minutes left.
Kobe had 58 with 7 minutes left in the 81-point game. (Way closer game so he stayed in.) – 9:16 PM
Kyrie finishes with 60 and leaves with 8+ minutes left.
Kobe had 58 with 7 minutes left in the 81-point game. (Way closer game so he stayed in.) – 9:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Something’s in the water… NBA scorers going off lately. KAT goes off for 60 yesterday and now Kyrie Irving has 60 with five mins left in the 4th. WILD!! – 9:16 PM
Something’s in the water… NBA scorers going off lately. KAT goes off for 60 yesterday and now Kyrie Irving has 60 with five mins left in the 4th. WILD!! – 9:16 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate. – 9:15 PM
Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate. – 9:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last ten days in the NBA we’ve had:
Five 50-point games (LeBron 2x, Tatum, Kyrie, Durant)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (KAT and Kyrie) – 9:14 PM
Over the last ten days in the NBA we’ve had:
Five 50-point games (LeBron 2x, Tatum, Kyrie, Durant)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (KAT and Kyrie) – 9:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie and KAT drop 60 on consecutive nights. Both are from NJ. Jersey doesn’t just produce the best pizza in the country; this season it gives us the NBA’s highest scorers. – 9:14 PM
Kyrie and KAT drop 60 on consecutive nights. Both are from NJ. Jersey doesn’t just produce the best pizza in the country; this season it gives us the NBA’s highest scorers. – 9:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Seriously, why would Nash sit Kyrie when he’s got it going like this and is not playing tomorrow? – 9:12 PM
Seriously, why would Nash sit Kyrie when he’s got it going like this and is not playing tomorrow? – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving gets mobbed by his teammates as he comes off the floor. With 60 points, he has a new career-high and broke Deron Williams’ 10-year-old franchise record. pic.twitter.com/bDDBsCO4rS – 9:12 PM
Kyrie Irving gets mobbed by his teammates as he comes off the floor. With 60 points, he has a new career-high and broke Deron Williams’ 10-year-old franchise record. pic.twitter.com/bDDBsCO4rS – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Looks like Kyrie Irving is done for the night.
Nets are up by 40 and both sides have basically emptied the bench. – 9:12 PM
Looks like Kyrie Irving is done for the night.
Nets are up by 40 and both sides have basically emptied the bench. – 9:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It looks like Kyrie’s done for the night: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
It looks like Kyrie’s done for the night: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Karl-Anthony Towns with 60 points on Monday.
Kyrie Irving with his own 60 tonight. – 9:11 PM
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Karl-Anthony Towns with 60 points on Monday.
Kyrie Irving with his own 60 tonight. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That appears to be it for Kyrie for the night. He just pointed at the fans and tapped his heart and they chanted his name.
60 points in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
That appears to be it for Kyrie for the night. He just pointed at the fans and tapped his heart and they chanted his name.
60 points in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has the first 60-point game in #Nets history. It’s a new career-high and tied the #NBA season-high set by Karl-Anthony Towns last night for Minnesota at the #Spurs. – 9:10 PM
Kyrie Irving has the first 60-point game in #Nets history. It’s a new career-high and tied the #NBA season-high set by Karl-Anthony Towns last night for Minnesota at the #Spurs. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
60 on back to back nights. First KAT now Kyrie. There is so much great offense in this league right now it’s absurd. Sometimes, no matter the quality of the defense, you’ve got players who simply can’t be stopped – 9:10 PM
60 on back to back nights. First KAT now Kyrie. There is so much great offense in this league right now it’s absurd. Sometimes, no matter the quality of the defense, you’ve got players who simply can’t be stopped – 9:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Nets greeting Kyrie after scoring his 60th point, with “Kyrie!” chants erupting in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/0KIyV5tN8t – 9:10 PM
The Nets greeting Kyrie after scoring his 60th point, with “Kyrie!” chants erupting in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/0KIyV5tN8t – 9:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie Irving has set the Nets franchise record for points in a game (60). 8:32 left. pic.twitter.com/bGBUBesldk – 9:09 PM
Kyrie Irving has set the Nets franchise record for points in a game (60). 8:32 left. pic.twitter.com/bGBUBesldk – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
6⃣0⃣ for Kyrie Irving in Orlando tonight. He’s tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points in a game this season. – 9:09 PM
6⃣0⃣ for Kyrie Irving in Orlando tonight. He’s tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points in a game this season. – 9:09 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
My goodness, Kyrie. He has 60 pts. And there’s still 8:32 left in the game. – 9:09 PM
My goodness, Kyrie. He has 60 pts. And there’s still 8:32 left in the game. – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Career-high 60 points for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/mQXY8eMGJr – 9:09 PM
Career-high 60 points for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/mQXY8eMGJr – 9:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Brooklyn has 131 points with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter AND Kyrie Irving has 60 points. To believe that this isn’t even the Nets’ final form is insane. – 9:09 PM
Brooklyn has 131 points with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter AND Kyrie Irving has 60 points. To believe that this isn’t even the Nets’ final form is insane. – 9:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s 60 for Kyrie.
He points up at the sky after that last one and is hugging everybody on his way back to the bench as the fans chant “Kyrie! Kyrie!”
That’s a new career high for Kyrie and new Nets’ franchise record. – 9:09 PM
That’s 60 for Kyrie.
He points up at the sky after that last one and is hugging everybody on his way back to the bench as the fans chant “Kyrie! Kyrie!”
That’s a new career high for Kyrie and new Nets’ franchise record. – 9:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving has 60 points and just set the Nets franchise record for most points in a game. They’re chanting his name in Orlando and there’s still 8:30 left. Could easily hit 70. – 9:09 PM
Kyrie Irving has 60 points and just set the Nets franchise record for most points in a game. They’re chanting his name in Orlando and there’s still 8:30 left. Could easily hit 70. – 9:09 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Magic should’ve followed the blueprint to stop Kyrie, which is effective and only takes 2 guys – Johnson & Johnson – 9:09 PM
The Magic should’ve followed the blueprint to stop Kyrie, which is effective and only takes 2 guys – Johnson & Johnson – 9:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 last night.
Jersey native Kyrie Irving dropped 60 tonight.
Jersey, stand up! – 9:09 PM
Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 last night.
Jersey native Kyrie Irving dropped 60 tonight.
Jersey, stand up! – 9:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The record is now broken. Kyrie Irving with 60 points against the Orlando Magic.
Deron Williams held the record with 57. pic.twitter.com/sRqzoVPzui – 9:08 PM
The record is now broken. Kyrie Irving with 60 points against the Orlando Magic.
Deron Williams held the record with 57. pic.twitter.com/sRqzoVPzui – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving has matched the franchise record for most points scored in a game with 57 (previously done by Deron Williams on 3/4/12 at Charlotte).
Irving has also tied his career-high, previously set on 3/12/15 with Cleveland at San Antonio. – 9:07 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving has matched the franchise record for most points scored in a game with 57 (previously done by Deron Williams on 3/4/12 at Charlotte).
Irving has also tied his career-high, previously set on 3/12/15 with Cleveland at San Antonio. – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
57 for Kyrie. Tied his career-high. Still 9:38 to play, but it’s a 31-point game. – 9:06 PM
57 for Kyrie. Tied his career-high. Still 9:38 to play, but it’s a 31-point game. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For you kids wondering at home, Kyrie Irving’s career-high is 57 points, set back in 2015. So if he gets to 58 he sets a new career-high while breaking Deron Williams’ record. – 9:06 PM
For you kids wondering at home, Kyrie Irving’s career-high is 57 points, set back in 2015. So if he gets to 58 he sets a new career-high while breaking Deron Williams’ record. – 9:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving has tied his career-high of 57 points with 9:38 left to play. – 9:06 PM
Kyrie Irving has tied his career-high of 57 points with 9:38 left to play. – 9:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Someone scores 50 every night these days … tonight it’s Kyrie.
Maybe we could call it March Madness. – 9:05 PM
Someone scores 50 every night these days … tonight it’s Kyrie.
Maybe we could call it March Madness. – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Nets’ Kyrie Irving put up 41 points — in the first half nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/wat… – 9:05 PM
Watch Nets’ Kyrie Irving put up 41 points — in the first half nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/wat… – 9:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89.
Cole Anthony: 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Franz Wagner: 16 points.
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27, 7-10 on 3s), 4 assists, 4 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89.
Cole Anthony: 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Franz Wagner: 16 points.
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27, 7-10 on 3s), 4 assists, 4 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Magic 116-89. Kyrie Irving has 51 points, six shy of Deron Williams’ record. Kevin Durant has 19. Nets shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. Not bad. Nic Claxton has a game-high nine rebounds. – 9:01 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Magic 116-89. Kyrie Irving has 51 points, six shy of Deron Williams’ record. Kevin Durant has 19. Nets shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. Not bad. Nic Claxton has a game-high nine rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving (51 PTS, 17-27 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets started off the third period horribly but eventually they found their stride. Brooklyn is also winning the battle on the boards 36-25 while holding the Magic to 40% shooting. – 9:01 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving (51 PTS, 17-27 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets started off the third period horribly but eventually they found their stride. Brooklyn is also winning the battle on the boards 36-25 while holding the Magic to 40% shooting. – 9:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27 FG, 7-10 3PT) – 9:00 PM
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27 FG, 7-10 3PT) – 9:00 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Nobody wants to think about this, but, as discussed at TrueHoop.com for years, you think only Kyrie would be doing this if nobody played more than twice a week? He’s a marvelous player, but we’d see more talents like him doing these things w fewer games more often. – 8:58 PM
Nobody wants to think about this, but, as discussed at TrueHoop.com for years, you think only Kyrie would be doing this if nobody played more than twice a week? He’s a marvelous player, but we’d see more talents like him doing these things w fewer games more often. – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
From the @Dallas Mavericks perspective, the Nets are basically watching Kyrie take over the game and they haven’t established much rhythm. And the Mavs play the Nets tomorrow in New York in a game Kyrie won’t be playing in — unless he gets vaccinated or the NYC mandate is lifted. – 8:57 PM
From the @Dallas Mavericks perspective, the Nets are basically watching Kyrie take over the game and they haven’t established much rhythm. And the Mavs play the Nets tomorrow in New York in a game Kyrie won’t be playing in — unless he gets vaccinated or the NYC mandate is lifted. – 8:57 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first teammates in NBA history to each record a 50-point game in consecutive games. – 8:53 PM
The @Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first teammates in NBA history to each record a 50-point game in consecutive games. – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After setting multiple records with 41 first-half points, Kyrie Irving has exited the game with 51 points (17/27 FG, 7/10 3PT, 10/11 FT) and 4 steals to propel the Nets to a 113-85 lead over the Magic in the 3rd quarter.
Irving can’t play tomorrow vs DAL at @barclayscenter. – 8:53 PM
After setting multiple records with 41 first-half points, Kyrie Irving has exited the game with 51 points (17/27 FG, 7/10 3PT, 10/11 FT) and 4 steals to propel the Nets to a 113-85 lead over the Magic in the 3rd quarter.
Irving can’t play tomorrow vs DAL at @barclayscenter. – 8:53 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I was there when Philip Humber (lol) threw a perfect game against the Mariners in 2012. The whole crowd in Seattle was on their feet by the end of the game, rooting for the visiting player to make history.
That feels like what the Orlando crowd is doing for Kyrie Irving tonight. – 8:53 PM
I was there when Philip Humber (lol) threw a perfect game against the Mariners in 2012. The whole crowd in Seattle was on their feet by the end of the game, rooting for the visiting player to make history.
That feels like what the Orlando crowd is doing for Kyrie Irving tonight. – 8:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How Kyrie Irving got this to go for FIFTY, we do not know🤯
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/rTB8tiPnZ8 – 8:51 PM
How Kyrie Irving got this to go for FIFTY, we do not know🤯
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/rTB8tiPnZ8 – 8:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie gets taken out at the 3:12 mark in the 3rd. He gets a hug from Steve Nash on his way off the floor — then gets hugs and high-fives from rest of his teammates and coaches. – 8:50 PM
Kyrie gets taken out at the 3:12 mark in the 3rd. He gets a hug from Steve Nash on his way off the floor — then gets hugs and high-fives from rest of his teammates and coaches. – 8:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kyrie not playing tomorrow night makes it easier for Mavs for sure. He’s had 47 and 45 pt games against the Mavs but not against THIS Mavs defense. Would have loved to have seen that matchup – 8:50 PM
Kyrie not playing tomorrow night makes it easier for Mavs for sure. He’s had 47 and 45 pt games against the Mavs but not against THIS Mavs defense. Would have loved to have seen that matchup – 8:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash pulls Irving with 3:12 left in the third quarter. He’s up to 51. Gets a hug from Nash. Now fans are chanting “free Kyrie.” – 8:50 PM
Steve Nash pulls Irving with 3:12 left in the third quarter. He’s up to 51. Gets a hug from Nash. Now fans are chanting “free Kyrie.” – 8:50 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
terrific effort by Markelle Fultz to roof Kyrie Irving here, even after getting beat initially pic.twitter.com/Al6CWVxgJp – 8:50 PM
terrific effort by Markelle Fultz to roof Kyrie Irving here, even after getting beat initially pic.twitter.com/Al6CWVxgJp – 8:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Orlando crowd chanting Kyrie-Kyrie after his 51st points. Wonder if that’s 100 % basketball related…. – 8:49 PM
Orlando crowd chanting Kyrie-Kyrie after his 51st points. Wonder if that’s 100 % basketball related…. – 8:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kyrie Irving is up to 51 points with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter of the Nets-Magic game. His career high is 57. – 8:49 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 51 points with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter of the Nets-Magic game. His career high is 57. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving changed hands in midair to finish a layup around Wendell Carter Jr to score his 50th point against the Magic tonight.
Irving is getting “Kyrie” chants at Orlando’s Amway Center. – 8:49 PM
Kyrie Irving changed hands in midair to finish a layup around Wendell Carter Jr to score his 50th point against the Magic tonight.
Irving is getting “Kyrie” chants at Orlando’s Amway Center. – 8:49 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
My God. This basket got Kyrie Irving to 50. pic.twitter.com/xf8hFUqSY2 – 8:48 PM
My God. This basket got Kyrie Irving to 50. pic.twitter.com/xf8hFUqSY2 – 8:48 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
51 for Kyrie Irving.
The 7th 50-point game this month. And Irving’s second 50-point game in March. H/t @Matt Williams – 8:48 PM
51 for Kyrie Irving.
The 7th 50-point game this month. And Irving’s second 50-point game in March. H/t @Matt Williams – 8:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s got 51.
And that was the prettiest play of the night so far — just took it all the way down to the basket while weaving through traffic.
“Kyrie! Kyrie!” chants have started in Orlando. – 8:47 PM
Kyrie’s got 51.
And that was the prettiest play of the night so far — just took it all the way down to the basket while weaving through traffic.
“Kyrie! Kyrie!” chants have started in Orlando. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is up to 50 points on a ridiculous layup. Whole bench just got out of their seats for that one. – 8:46 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 50 points on a ridiculous layup. Whole bench just got out of their seats for that one. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie put the game sliders on 100 and turned the difficulty down to Rookie. This is incredible. – 8:40 PM
Kyrie put the game sliders on 100 and turned the difficulty down to Rookie. This is incredible. – 8:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving up to 45 after converting an and-1 with 7:45 left in the third. – 8:40 PM
Kyrie Irving up to 45 after converting an and-1 with 7:45 left in the third. – 8:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s so insanely unlikely, but a really funny ending to the scoring title race would be LeBron ultimately winning, but Kyrie averaging more points and just not qualifying.
It won’t happen, but this Kyrie first-half explosion has creaked the window ever so slightly. – 8:31 PM
It’s so insanely unlikely, but a really funny ending to the scoring title race would be LeBron ultimately winning, but Kyrie averaging more points and just not qualifying.
It won’t happen, but this Kyrie first-half explosion has creaked the window ever so slightly. – 8:31 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Most points scored by Magic player in an entire game this season: 38
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41
i’m sorry @bykevinclark – 8:27 PM
Most points scored by Magic player in an entire game this season: 38
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41
i’m sorry @bykevinclark – 8:27 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Kyrie created all of the Nets’ problems, and now he’s using them as motivation to go on an absolute heater. A historic Nobody Believes In Us moment. – 8:26 PM
Kyrie created all of the Nets’ problems, and now he’s using them as motivation to go on an absolute heater. A historic Nobody Believes In Us moment. – 8:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The only thing stopping Kyrie from going for 82 is if Nash pulls him for the 4th up big. – 8:24 PM
The only thing stopping Kyrie from going for 82 is if Nash pulls him for the 4th up big. – 8:24 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
After tonight, Brooklyn might need to petition the NBA to play home games in Long Island or New Jersey.
41 for Kyrie Irving at the half – 8:23 PM
After tonight, Brooklyn might need to petition the NBA to play home games in Long Island or New Jersey.
41 for Kyrie Irving at the half – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie is gonna make the most of the four games he has left, huh? – 8:22 PM
Kyrie is gonna make the most of the four games he has left, huh? – 8:22 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It looks like Kyrie will be getting 60-plus points tonight. Or, 70-plus. – 8:19 PM
It looks like Kyrie will be getting 60-plus points tonight. Or, 70-plus. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s another takeaway from Kyrie’s ridiculous first half: Kevin Durant has been on cruise control.
The Nets are playing the first half of a back-to-back, and Irving is ineligible to play against the Mavericks tomorrow at Barclays Center, but KD just might have fresh legs. – 8:18 PM
Here’s another takeaway from Kyrie’s ridiculous first half: Kevin Durant has been on cruise control.
The Nets are playing the first half of a back-to-back, and Irving is ineligible to play against the Mavericks tomorrow at Barclays Center, but KD just might have fresh legs. – 8:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The only higher-scoring first half than Irving’s since those started getting tracked (in 1996-97)? Kobe Bryant, who put up 42 on March 28 2003 vs. Washington. – 8:18 PM
The only higher-scoring first half than Irving’s since those started getting tracked (in 1996-97)? Kobe Bryant, who put up 42 on March 28 2003 vs. Washington. – 8:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
When Kyrie Irving plays, he’s often spectacular. If the Nets get whole, nobody wants to play them. Nobody, nobody, nobody pic.twitter.com/hCmXllzxkT – 8:17 PM
When Kyrie Irving plays, he’s often spectacular. If the Nets get whole, nobody wants to play them. Nobody, nobody, nobody pic.twitter.com/hCmXllzxkT – 8:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s 41 points are the most the Magic have ever allowed in one half to any player in franchise history. The Nets’ 86 points in the first half are the most points the Magic have ever allowed in one half in franchise history. – 8:16 PM
Kyrie’s 41 points are the most the Magic have ever allowed in one half to any player in franchise history. The Nets’ 86 points in the first half are the most points the Magic have ever allowed in one half in franchise history. – 8:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Nets 86, Magic 56
Irving: 41 points (14-19 FG, 6-7 3PT)
It is just the third time a player (Kobe, Klay) has had a 40-point half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:15 PM
Halftime: Nets 86, Magic 56
Irving: 41 points (14-19 FG, 6-7 3PT)
It is just the third time a player (Kobe, Klay) has had a 40-point half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie Irving looking at everyone the Magic send to guard him like pic.twitter.com/8ZwKQFBhqr – 8:15 PM
Kyrie Irving looking at everyone the Magic send to guard him like pic.twitter.com/8ZwKQFBhqr – 8:15 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
And Kyrie with 41. Not sure which number is more insane. pic.twitter.com/dXdTwwg6S0 – 8:14 PM
And Kyrie with 41. Not sure which number is more insane. pic.twitter.com/dXdTwwg6S0 – 8:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the break on 14-of-19 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep. The #Nets have hit .627 from the floor on great ball movement (21 assists) and lead the #Magic 86-56. – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the break on 14-of-19 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep. The #Nets have hit .627 from the floor on great ball movement (21 assists) and lead the #Magic 86-56. – 8:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s first half:
41 points, 14-for-19 from the field, 6-for-7 from the three-point line, 7-for-7 from the foul line, three rebounds, three assists — in 23 minutes.
An unbelievable stretch.
Nets up 86-56 at halftime. – 8:14 PM
Kyrie’s first half:
41 points, 14-for-19 from the field, 6-for-7 from the three-point line, 7-for-7 from the foul line, three rebounds, three assists — in 23 minutes.
An unbelievable stretch.
Nets up 86-56 at halftime. – 8:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wilt had 41 at halftime of his 100-point game.
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41.
I’m just saying.
Incidentally, the NBA record for first-half points: 53, by David Thompson and George Gervin, both on April 9, 1978 as they chased the scoring record on that season’s final day. – 8:13 PM
Wilt had 41 at halftime of his 100-point game.
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41.
I’m just saying.
Incidentally, the NBA record for first-half points: 53, by David Thompson and George Gervin, both on April 9, 1978 as they chased the scoring record on that season’s final day. – 8:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kyrie Irving has 41 points on 14-19 shooting (6-7 3P) in the first half.
Again, his decision to not get vaccinated bumped the Rockets up 10 spots in the Draft. – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points on 14-19 shooting (6-7 3P) in the first half.
Again, his decision to not get vaccinated bumped the Rockets up 10 spots in the Draft. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 86-56. Kyrie Irving is putting on a clinic. He’s got 41 points on 14-for-19 shooting. Next-highest Net has 10. Franchise-record for points in a half. Speaking of those, I think it’s the swan song for Deron Williams’ 57-point franchise record. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 86-56. Kyrie Irving is putting on a clinic. He’s got 41 points on 14-for-19 shooting. Next-highest Net has 10. Franchise-record for points in a half. Speaking of those, I think it’s the swan song for Deron Williams’ 57-point franchise record. – 8:13 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the half!? Sheesh!! pic.twitter.com/ybJsGG4lAV – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the half!? Sheesh!! pic.twitter.com/ybJsGG4lAV – 8:13 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kyrie Irving has 41 pts tonight. At halftime. The Nets lead the Magic 86-56 at halftime. – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 pts tonight. At halftime. The Nets lead the Magic 86-56 at halftime. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has moved into second place all-time in scoring in the first half with 41 points in the first half tonight against the Magic.
Kobe Bryant holds the record with 42 points against the Wizards in March, 2003. (h/t @The Jump) – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has moved into second place all-time in scoring in the first half with 41 points in the first half tonight against the Magic.
Kobe Bryant holds the record with 42 points against the Wizards in March, 2003. (h/t @The Jump) – 8:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving in the first half:
41 PTS
14-19 FG
6-7 3P
7-7 FT
The most points by anyone in a half since 2017 (Devin Booker 51). pic.twitter.com/kKRWPffpuU – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving in the first half:
41 PTS
14-19 FG
6-7 3P
7-7 FT
The most points by anyone in a half since 2017 (Devin Booker 51). pic.twitter.com/kKRWPffpuU – 8:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Half: Nets 86, Magic 56
The 86 points by Brooklyn are the most allowed in a half by Orlando in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving had 41 points, which is the most by any player in a half against the Magic in team history. – 8:12 PM
Half: Nets 86, Magic 56
The 86 points by Brooklyn are the most allowed in a half by Orlando in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving had 41 points, which is the most by any player in a half against the Magic in team history. – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s first half vs the Magic
41 points
14/19 FG
6/7 3P
3 assists
The Nets scores 86 points in 24 minutes!
#netsworld – 8:12 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first half vs the Magic
41 points
14/19 FG
6/7 3P
3 assists
The Nets scores 86 points in 24 minutes!
#netsworld – 8:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 86, Magic 56
Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are dismantling the Magic. Irving is GOING OFF & as the Orlando defense adjusts to him to try and slow him down, the spacing for the rest of the team continues to open up. They only have 2 TO’s too. – 8:12 PM
HALF: Nets 86, Magic 56
Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are dismantling the Magic. Irving is GOING OFF & as the Orlando defense adjusts to him to try and slow him down, the spacing for the rest of the team continues to open up. They only have 2 TO’s too. – 8:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most points in a first half, last 25 years:
42 — Kobe Bryant, 3/28/03
41 — Kyrie Irving, tonight
40 — Klay Thompson, 12/5/16
39 — Zach LaVine, 4/9/21 – 8:12 PM
Most points in a first half, last 25 years:
42 — Kobe Bryant, 3/28/03
41 — Kyrie Irving, tonight
40 — Klay Thompson, 12/5/16
39 — Zach LaVine, 4/9/21 – 8:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:40 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Yyrdha0Hys – 8:07 PM
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:40 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Yyrdha0Hys – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s having such a special game that @Grady is calling him ‘CashApp.’
Irving has 39 points on 14/17 FG, 6/7 3PT and 5/5 FT. There’s still 2 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. #NetsWorld – 8:07 PM
Kyrie Irving’s having such a special game that @Grady is calling him ‘CashApp.’
Irving has 39 points on 14/17 FG, 6/7 3PT and 5/5 FT. There’s still 2 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. #NetsWorld – 8:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Is Kyrie going after Wilt? He’s got 39 with 2:24 remaining in the half in Orlando. Looks like he’s blowing it all out tonight since he can’t play tomorrow vs Mavs – 8:07 PM
Is Kyrie going after Wilt? He’s got 39 with 2:24 remaining in the half in Orlando. Looks like he’s blowing it all out tonight since he can’t play tomorrow vs Mavs – 8:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving is up to 39 points now, the most by a Nets player in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:06 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 39 points now, the most by a Nets player in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Sigh. It sucks that Barclays Center has yet to witness Kyrie Irving this season. – 8:06 PM
Sigh. It sucks that Barclays Center has yet to witness Kyrie Irving this season. – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Developing situation in Orlando: Brooklyn has 81 points with 2:24 left in the half and Kyrie has 39 of them. – 8:06 PM
Developing situation in Orlando: Brooklyn has 81 points with 2:24 left in the half and Kyrie has 39 of them. – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving might be looking to drop 80 here. There are flames coming off of his jersey. 39 points with 2:24 left before halftime. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie Irving might be looking to drop 80 here. There are flames coming off of his jersey. 39 points with 2:24 left before halftime. – 8:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s got 39 points in 20 minutes. He’s 14-for-17 from the field.
The Nets are up by 29 with 2:24 left in the 2nd quarter.
Kyrie is getting an ovation from the fans in Orlando. KD is asking them to show even more love. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie’s got 39 points in 20 minutes. He’s 14-for-17 from the field.
The Nets are up by 29 with 2:24 left in the 2nd quarter.
Kyrie is getting an ovation from the fans in Orlando. KD is asking them to show even more love. – 8:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving on absolute fire. Has 39 points and the Orlando crowd is going crazy. #Nets lead 81-52 with 2:24 left in the half. – 8:05 PM
Irving on absolute fire. Has 39 points and the Orlando crowd is going crazy. #Nets lead 81-52 with 2:24 left in the half. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:25 left in the first half. Kevin Durant is riling up the crowd. Nets are up by 29. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:25 left in the first half. Kevin Durant is riling up the crowd. Nets are up by 29. – 8:05 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Kyrie Irving’s 34 points in the first half are the most points for a Net in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97), per Nets PR staff. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie Irving’s 34 points in the first half are the most points for a Net in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97), per Nets PR staff. – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie now has 34 points with 3 minutes left in the first half. That is the most points in a half this season by a Nets player. – 8:04 PM
Kyrie now has 34 points with 3 minutes left in the first half. That is the most points in a half this season by a Nets player. – 8:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie with a massive “hold my beer” game on the heels of KAT dropping 60. – 8:02 PM
Kyrie with a massive “hold my beer” game on the heels of KAT dropping 60. – 8:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s NBA season-high of 60 might not last 24 hours. Kyrie has 27 in 15 minutes already. – 7:53 PM
KAT’s NBA season-high of 60 might not last 24 hours. Kyrie has 27 in 15 minutes already. – 7:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
anyway, if you’re wondering: the record for points scored against the Magic in a first half is 36, set by James Harden and Allen Iverson. Kyrie Irving is at 27 (10/13 FGs) with 7:56 to play. – 7:53 PM
anyway, if you’re wondering: the record for points scored against the Magic in a first half is 36, set by James Harden and Allen Iverson. Kyrie Irving is at 27 (10/13 FGs) with 7:56 to play. – 7:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Sometimes you just have to pray for whoever has to guard Kyrie Irving. – 7:52 PM
Sometimes you just have to pray for whoever has to guard Kyrie Irving. – 7:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie is up to 27 points with 7:57 left in the second quarter. The Nets lead 62-41. – 7:51 PM
Kyrie is up to 27 points with 7:57 left in the second quarter. The Nets lead 62-41. – 7:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
48-30 Nets after 1.
That’s the most points the Nets have ever scored in the first quarter of any game in franchise history via @BKN_NETSPR.
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 26 points. – 7:39 PM
48-30 Nets after 1.
That’s the most points the Nets have ever scored in the first quarter of any game in franchise history via @BKN_NETSPR.
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 26 points. – 7:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (16) and Kevin Durant (10) have combined for 26 points, as the #Nets lead the #Magic 48-28 after the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (16) and Kevin Durant (10) have combined for 26 points, as the #Nets lead the #Magic 48-28 after the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30
Irving: 16 points
Durant: 10 points
Carter: 10 points
Anthony: 7 points
The 48 points by the Nets are a team record for a first quarter. They are tied for the second-most in any quarter. – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30
Irving: 16 points
Durant: 10 points
Carter: 10 points
Anthony: 7 points
The 48 points by the Nets are a team record for a first quarter. They are tied for the second-most in any quarter. – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30.
Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving’s 16 points and Kevin Durant’s 10, shot an absurd 74.1% (20 of 27) from the field.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Cole Anthony: 7 points – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30.
Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving’s 16 points and Kevin Durant’s 10, shot an absurd 74.1% (20 of 27) from the field.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Cole Anthony: 7 points – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Magic 48-30. Kyrie Irving has 16, Kevin Durant has 10. Kessler Edwards has seven on 3-for-3 shooting. – 7:38 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Magic 48-30. Kyrie Irving has 16, Kevin Durant has 10. Kessler Edwards has seven on 3-for-3 shooting. – 7:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyrie Irving, who has 16 points in the first quarter, just had his left thumb evaluated on the bench. He has it taped up now. pic.twitter.com/cRhabyvcNF – 7:36 PM
Kyrie Irving, who has 16 points in the first quarter, just had his left thumb evaluated on the bench. He has it taped up now. pic.twitter.com/cRhabyvcNF – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is on the bench looking at his left hand and getting his thumb taped. He was looking at it going down the court on a layup attempt earlier tonight. – 7:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is on the bench looking at his left hand and getting his thumb taped. He was looking at it going down the court on a layup attempt earlier tonight. – 7:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is on the bench getting his left hand looked at. He keeps trying to loosen it up. He’s in a little discomfort — but it looks like he’ll stay in the game for now — with some new tape around his thumb. – 7:35 PM
Kyrie is on the bench getting his left hand looked at. He keeps trying to loosen it up. He’s in a little discomfort — but it looks like he’ll stay in the game for now — with some new tape around his thumb. – 7:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie rolling in Orlando early. He’s already got 11 points and is 4-for-4 from the field. He’s getting anything he wants — and so are the Nets.
If the NYC vax mandate stays in place — Kyrie only can play in three of the Nets’ final 13 games. – 7:22 PM
Kyrie rolling in Orlando early. He’s already got 11 points and is 4-for-4 from the field. He’s getting anything he wants — and so are the Nets.
If the NYC vax mandate stays in place — Kyrie only can play in three of the Nets’ final 13 games. – 7:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kyrie’s cooking tonight: 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Nets leading Magic 23-16 with 6:06 in 1Q.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony have both scored 7 points. – 7:21 PM
Kyrie’s cooking tonight: 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Nets leading Magic 23-16 with 6:06 in 1Q.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony have both scored 7 points. – 7:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 23-16 to start. Hot start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 11 points on four shots. Every Nets starter not named Goran Dragic has already scored. – 7:20 PM
Nets up 23-16 to start. Hot start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 11 points on four shots. Every Nets starter not named Goran Dragic has already scored. – 7:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🐲Goran Dragic
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
😤Andre Drummond – 6:32 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🐲Goran Dragic
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
😤Andre Drummond – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Orlando: Irving, Dragic, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:31 PM
Nets starters in Orlando: Irving, Dragic, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic will start in place of Seth Curry (ankle) alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Orlando Magic. Interesting decision by Steve Nash to start Dragic over Patty Mills. – 6:31 PM
Goran Dragic will start in place of Seth Curry (ankle) alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Orlando Magic. Interesting decision by Steve Nash to start Dragic over Patty Mills. – 6:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie has company. Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees ineligible to play in home games
The same private sector mandate keeping the Nets’ Irving sidelined applies to Mets and Yankees. newsday.com/sports/basebal… – 5:57 PM
Kyrie has company. Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees ineligible to play in home games
The same private sector mandate keeping the Nets’ Irving sidelined applies to Mets and Yankees. newsday.com/sports/basebal… – 5:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The NYC mandate is inconsistent and makes no sense. But if there’s one person consistent with inconsistency, it’s Kyrie Irving. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-s… – 4:43 PM
The NYC mandate is inconsistent and makes no sense. But if there’s one person consistent with inconsistency, it’s Kyrie Irving. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-s… – 4:43 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST: Kyrie the Bartleby (Upsides of not following the plan and making people crazy) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ba… – 4:32 PM
NEW POST: Kyrie the Bartleby (Upsides of not following the plan and making people crazy) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ba… – 4:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Spoke to a City Hall spokesperson and the Yankees and Mets fall under the same private sector mandate as Kyrie Irving and the Nets. No difference because it’s an outdoor sport. Spokesperson cautioned that things could change by Opening Day.
Story posted shortly – 2:45 PM
Spoke to a City Hall spokesperson and the Yankees and Mets fall under the same private sector mandate as Kyrie Irving and the Nets. No difference because it’s an outdoor sport. Spokesperson cautioned that things could change by Opening Day.
Story posted shortly – 2:45 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Warriors trying to put themselves back together & the questionable pressure campaign underway to lift vaccine mandate for Kyrie Irving (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kendra Andrews) es.pn/3CLz3Z6 – 10:26 AM
New podcast. Warriors trying to put themselves back together & the questionable pressure campaign underway to lift vaccine mandate for Kyrie Irving (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kendra Andrews) es.pn/3CLz3Z6 – 10:26 AM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Kyrie says he’s still confident that the vaccine mandate in NYC will get rolled back and he’ll be able to play at Barclays this season. He also says he plans to attend tomorrow’s game — and jokes he’ll wear a media pass. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 16, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD “Me and Kyrie had conversations about the vaccine and what it meant to him, meant to me. At the end of the day I didn’t think it was my decision on what he wanted to do with the vaccine. I gave him how I felt about it and we talked about it, but that’s ultimately his decision” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 16, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD says he doesn’t believe Kyrie deserves any extra criticism this season for making the decision he made not to get the vaccination. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 16, 2022