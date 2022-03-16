Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-30) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 15, Minnesota Timberwolves 22 (Q1 02:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Lakers after Beasley connects on his first three-pointer of the night to give the @Minnesota Timberwolves their largest lead at 22-12 with 3:03 left in the first quarter.
Beverley and Towns each have 9 points to pace the Wolves.
Vanderbilt has grabbed a game-high 4 rebounds. – 8:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers last three 1st Q’s, 3-pointers:
at PHX: 1 for 10
vs. TOR: 0 for 13
at MIN: 0 for 8 (3:03 to play) – 8:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves are the first team to get it going tonight. Who knows if the Lakers ever will. – 8:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jordan McLaughlin just stood in to take a charge from LeBron and I’m guessing that had to hurt a bit. – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If you’re not going to out-rebound the Timberwolves, it’s going to be a long night. – 8:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers still can’t buy a 3. They were 0 for 13 in the 1st Q last game, and start 0 for 7 tonight, with 6 players missing at least 1. – 8:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers literally just triple-teamed karl towns. he drew a foul at the rim. – 8:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Plenty of Lakers fans here tonight, obviously holdovers from the Minneapolis Lakers days … – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s last four games…
@ ORL: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ MIA: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ SAS: 5 total fouls
Tonight v. LAL: 2 fouls in first four minutes – 8:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With both teams struggling to hit shots, LAL trail 10-6 early, but Karl Anthony-Towns just picked up his 2nd PF, both coming on offense.
Wolves are shorthanded up front with backup C Naz Reid out tonight, in addition to Jaden McDaniels. – 8:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The crowd is hanging on every Westbrook shot, cheering the misses. – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Crowd bellowing “shoooot” every time Westbrook has the ball. – 8:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The other night in the loss to Minnesota the Spurs finally got the wide open 3 to go into the basket: pic.twitter.com/pSB6EFe9c5 – 7:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready to get started.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/BpnywVsSky – 7:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers with the filaaaay and the Nuggets are up by 17 with 10 min to go in the 2nd quarter. – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jordan McLaughlin are AVAILABLE.
Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) and Naz Reid (Back Spasm) are OUT vs. Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/VGZOIbP3tU – 7:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/FiOIh3o8v6 – 7:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his appearance in tonight’s game, Lou Williams has tied Zach Randolph and Trevor Ariza for 67th on the NBA’s all-time games played list (1,116 games). – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is OUT tonight with back spasms.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin and Patrick Beverley are IN – 7:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
Towns over 1.5 made 3s
LeBron over 4.5 made free throws
LeBron under 47.5 points + rebounds + assists
Reaves over 13.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel confirmed that Dwight Howard is available to play (joined team in Minnesota after missing last game) tonight.
Meanwhile, LeBron James (knee soreness) will indeed start, as expected. – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Colossal 12-game slate
• What to do about Embiid
• KD/KAT/Luka predictions
• Revenge Street
• Celts/Warriors
• LeBron playing or what?
Taking your questions now through tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is a go tonight. He isn’t saying who’s starting yet. All the players listed as questionable on injury report are available tonight. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is back and available for tonight’s game. – 6:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
24 hours after dropping 60, KAT joined Timberwolves Season Ticket Members for a special discussion about this season and beyond 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DOqZ7kZNy1 – 6:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
57 degrees. Snow is melting. Lakers-Wolves tonight. Playoff/Play-In implications. Had to roll with Nipsey Hussle all the way in today.
“Last Time That I Checc’d” – 5:01 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First stop: Minneapolis, MN 📍
⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Glazed Baby Carrots, Delicata Squash, Pistachio Aillade
Chilled Pesto Pasta Salad, Feta, Herbs, Marinated Tomatoes
A Selection of Dressed Grains and Greens
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:59 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are 29-39 but they’re still the hottest ticket in the NBA. According to @TickPick, the Wizards-Lakers game will be the most expensive Washington ticket this season by a wide margin. The average purchase price is $331 and the most expensive ticket is $1,517 per ticket. – 3:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard missed last game for personal reasons, but is back with the Lakers in Minnesota, and expected to play tonight against the Timberwolves. – 3:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwight Howard has rejoined the Lakers and is expected to be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the team. – 2:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dwight Howard has rejoined the Lakers and is expected to be available against Minnesota tonight. – 2:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s get the job done.
🎟 » https://t.co/G04bREzahU pic.twitter.com/osAuCIu53u – 2:36 PM
