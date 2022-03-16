Magic Johnson: Karl-Anthony Towns in the mix for MVP

Magic Johnson: By scoring 60 points last night, superstar Karl Anthony-Towns put himself in the running for the NBA’s MVP!
Source: Twitter @MagicJohnson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving:
To have 60 the night after Karl-Anthony Towns had 60, the league is in an amazing place right now. – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD said Kyrie Irving told the team in the locker room they’ve got more to do, and Durant loves that Kyrie has that never satisfied mindset even on a nights like tonite. Adds the league is in a great place with performances like Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 60 one night, Ky tonite. – 10:07 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
What happened to defenses? We’ve had 60-pt games on consecutive nights by Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving. And 50- and 40-pt nights are like a walk in the park. Are the players that good or defenses that bad? Take the ball out of the hot hand and make someone else beat you. – 9:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving was in Uncle Drew mode tonight becoming only the 32nd NBA player to score 60 points in a game. It was a career-high, Nets franchise record, and tied the NBA season-high with Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans in Orlando chanted “Kyrie” at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/GoFh6jLfj3 – 9:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving scores Nets’ franchise-record 60 points one day after fellow N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 for Minnesota nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
March 14: Karl-Anthony Towns scores 60.
March 15: Kyrie Irving scores 60.
The last time the NBA saw two 60-pieces so close to one another was an instance on the same day: April 9, 1978, David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63). – 9:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Karl-Anthony Towns with 60 points on Monday.
Kyrie Irving with his own 60 tonight. – 9:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has the first 60-point game in #Nets history. It’s a new career-high and tied the #NBA season-high set by Karl-Anthony Towns last night for Minnesota at the #Spurs. – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
6⃣0⃣ for Kyrie Irving in Orlando tonight. He’s tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points in a game this season. – 9:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 last night.
Jersey native Kyrie Irving dropped 60 tonight.
Jersey, stand up! – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point outburst Monday marked the sixth time this season an opponent has gone for at least 40 against the Spurs, tied for second-most in the NBA.
On the team that has seemingly become every All-Star’s favorite foil:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
– Why was Marc Lore standing behind Karl-Anthony Towns in socks while holding his shoes?
– Why did Pat Bev tell everyone on the team bus to stay put?
– Why was Monday night so significant to the Towns family?
Behind the scenes on KAT’s 60-point epic.
theathletic.com/3184493/2022/0… – 1:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Karl-Anthony Towns could post 50/40/80 shooting splits for the third time in his career (currently 53/41/82).
Using a minimum of one 3PM per team game, the only NBA players to record at least three such seasons are:
🎯 Steve Nash, 6
🎯 Jeff Hornacek, 3
🎯 Kevin Durant, 3 pic.twitter.com/17WZYhL30C – 12:31 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Yesterday was two years to the date that my parents walked into the ER at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ and were admitted with COVID-19. The same hospital that my mother gave me life, and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away – 11:25 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
here are all 19 of karl-anthony towns’ made field goals from his 60-point kaboom, just because pic.twitter.com/7RDcIWH1rx – 11:03 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Karl-Anthony Towns became the first player to record a 60-point game this season.
It’s the seventh straight season in which at least one 60-point game has been recorded, the longest such streak in NBA history by three seasons. pic.twitter.com/boJzOsewei – 10:21 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Karl-Anthony Towns in his 60-point performance:
21 points off 3s
22 points in the paint
He is the first player to score more than 20 points off 3s and more than 20 points in the paint in a game since…
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 – 10:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Three players scored at least 45 points last night:
✅ Karl-Anthony Towns (60)
✅ Stephen Curry (47)
✅ Trae Young (46)
It’s the first time in NBA history there have been three 45-point scorers in three different games on the same day. pic.twitter.com/r2KXS5ktvz – 9:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Karl-Anthony Towns
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/mQ5XaXo0tK – 9:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Karl-Anthony Towns last night:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 7-11 3P
Towns is the first player in @Minnesota Timberwolves history to record a 60-point game.
He’s the second player in NBA history to recored at least 60 points, 15 rebounds, and five 3P made in a game, joining James Harden. pic.twitter.com/DxXXdMMOUM – 9:01 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Karl-Anthony Towns is super max extension eligible if he is named All-NBA this season- 4 years/$205M.
However, his best chance of being named All-NBA could be at forward, a position he has played 0% possessions this season (per @Basketball-Reference). – 8:45 AM
