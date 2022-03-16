Mavericks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (33-33) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 55, Brooklyn Nets 57 (Q2 02:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Mavs double-teamed Kevin Durant, and a third defender rotated over when he tried to split. This is crazy. #Nets – 8:34 PM
The #Mavs double-teamed Kevin Durant, and a third defender rotated over when he tried to split. This is crazy. #Nets – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: The Mavericks are doubling Kevin Durant when he crosses half court, and this time it forced a missed layup, which led to a turnover on a ball whipped out of bounds by Andre Drummond. Nets lead, 57-52, but Doncic is heating up, and the Mavs are stifling Nets offense – 8:34 PM
Timeout, Nets: The Mavericks are doubling Kevin Durant when he crosses half court, and this time it forced a missed layup, which led to a turnover on a ball whipped out of bounds by Andre Drummond. Nets lead, 57-52, but Doncic is heating up, and the Mavs are stifling Nets offense – 8:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic saw Goran Dragic going off while he was on the bench and probably said “OK cool me too.”
Big night for Slovenians in Brooklyn. – 8:33 PM
Luka Doncic saw Goran Dragic going off while he was on the bench and probably said “OK cool me too.”
Big night for Slovenians in Brooklyn. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Luka Doncic isn’t human: That’s another side-step 3 he just hit for 24 first-half points on 9-of-15 FG. – 8:32 PM
Luka Doncic isn’t human: That’s another side-step 3 he just hit for 24 first-half points on 9-of-15 FG. – 8:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Mavs have been doubling Durant as soon as he crosses halfcourt. Not a new strategy, but you usually don’t see it before halftime. – 8:32 PM
Mavs have been doubling Durant as soon as he crosses halfcourt. Not a new strategy, but you usually don’t see it before halftime. – 8:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sit back and watch @Goran Dragic go to work pic.twitter.com/EGnEjZHX7h – 8:32 PM
Sit back and watch @Goran Dragic go to work pic.twitter.com/EGnEjZHX7h – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic is putting on a show at Barclays Center, in front of the Slovenian fans that largely came to see Luka Doncic.
It’s the Dragic v Doncic Show to start this one: Both have 14 points midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:29 PM
Goran Dragic is putting on a show at Barclays Center, in front of the Slovenian fans that largely came to see Luka Doncic.
It’s the Dragic v Doncic Show to start this one: Both have 14 points midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’ve got ourselves a Dragon takeover 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTxeKDKoS0 – 8:27 PM
We’ve got ourselves a Dragon takeover 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTxeKDKoS0 – 8:27 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
It was only a matter of time until we witnessed a Goran Dragic breakout game. – 8:27 PM
It was only a matter of time until we witnessed a Goran Dragic breakout game. – 8:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Slovenian guard matchup is currently tied and that’s probably not going to work out too well for the Mavericks. Doncic and Dragic both with 12, Nets up 49-40. – 8:26 PM
The Slovenian guard matchup is currently tied and that’s probably not going to work out too well for the Mavericks. Doncic and Dragic both with 12, Nets up 49-40. – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragić having his best game as a Net so far, at least in my opinion. He’s up to 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. James Johnson said yesterday that he thought Dragon had another gear we hadn’t seen yet. Appears he’s hitting it. – 8:25 PM
Goran Dragić having his best game as a Net so far, at least in my opinion. He’s up to 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. James Johnson said yesterday that he thought Dragon had another gear we hadn’t seen yet. Appears he’s hitting it. – 8:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HUGE shoutout to the wonderful women of Buzz City. 🤩
#WomensHistoryMonth | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/72xcGiZUSU – 8:25 PM
HUGE shoutout to the wonderful women of Buzz City. 🤩
#WomensHistoryMonth | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/72xcGiZUSU – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic has 12 points and 3 assists and is easily having his best start to a Nets game this season. Dragic has an extra pep in his step, more pop in his bounce, and looks like the player the Nets need to fill-in for Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in home games. – 8:25 PM
Goran Dragic has 12 points and 3 assists and is easily having his best start to a Nets game this season. Dragic has an extra pep in his step, more pop in his bounce, and looks like the player the Nets need to fill-in for Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in home games. – 8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Solid effort from the Nets to start — on the second night of a back to back. Getting contributions up and down the roster without Kyrie and Curry. The defense has also been good. After all the flat performances over last couple months, Nash really has to like this one. – 8:22 PM
Solid effort from the Nets to start — on the second night of a back to back. Getting contributions up and down the roster without Kyrie and Curry. The defense has also been good. After all the flat performances over last couple months, Nash really has to like this one. – 8:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Goran Dragic going off like Luka Doncic ticked him off pregame. – 8:20 PM
Goran Dragic going off like Luka Doncic ticked him off pregame. – 8:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic in the first quarter: 12 points (5-10 FG), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
8 other Mavs in first quarter: 11 points (4-13 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 steals – 8:10 PM
Luka Doncic in the first quarter: 12 points (5-10 FG), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
8 other Mavs in first quarter: 11 points (4-13 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 steals – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Mavericks 30-23. Kevin Durant with nine early points. Andre Drummond is already just a basket off from a double-double. Brooklyn started just 3-for-12 from 3. Mavs are 3-for-10 from deep. – 8:10 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Mavericks 30-23. Kevin Durant with nine early points. Andre Drummond is already just a basket off from a double-double. Brooklyn started just 3-for-12 from 3. Mavs are 3-for-10 from deep. – 8:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Energy at a 10 😤
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/GAeggPJNK5 – 8:09 PM
Energy at a 10 😤
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/GAeggPJNK5 – 8:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Mavericks 23
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 4-7 FG), Andre Drummond (8 PTS, 10 ASTS) & the Nets aren’t showing any fatigue at all on this second night of a back to back. Brooklyn is dominating on the glass 17-10 too while shooting it at 48%. – 8:08 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Mavericks 23
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 4-7 FG), Andre Drummond (8 PTS, 10 ASTS) & the Nets aren’t showing any fatigue at all on this second night of a back to back. Brooklyn is dominating on the glass 17-10 too while shooting it at 48%. – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nic Claxton defended Luka really well on switches earlier in the season. He’s already doing an impressive job again. – 8:05 PM
Nic Claxton defended Luka really well on switches earlier in the season. He’s already doing an impressive job again. – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
These are the first Q1 Frank Ntilikina minutes in … not sure how long.
He hasn’t played more than 10 since Feb. 12. – 8:01 PM
These are the first Q1 Frank Ntilikina minutes in … not sure how long.
He hasn’t played more than 10 since Feb. 12. – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Frank Ntilikina has just checked in against the Nets here at Barclays Center. – 8:01 PM
Frank Ntilikina has just checked in against the Nets here at Barclays Center. – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
L👀K OUT‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/X4RptRUANQ – 8:00 PM
L👀K OUT‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/X4RptRUANQ – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has hit every possible version of that baseline jumper already tonight. At least that’s how it feels. – 8:00 PM
Kevin Durant has hit every possible version of that baseline jumper already tonight. At least that’s how it feels. – 8:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Andre Drummond with all 10 of the Brooklyn rebounds in the first seven minutes as Mavericks only have six and trail 22-14. – 7:58 PM
Andre Drummond with all 10 of the Brooklyn rebounds in the first seven minutes as Mavericks only have six and trail 22-14. – 7:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Andre Drummond (7 PTS, 10 REBS) is about to finish the first quarter with a damn double-double. – 7:54 PM
Andre Drummond (7 PTS, 10 REBS) is about to finish the first quarter with a damn double-double. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards is the sixth man for the second straight night. – 7:53 PM
Kessler Edwards is the sixth man for the second straight night. – 7:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Target for Ben Simmons’ Nets debut was this Friday, not happening nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/16/rep… – 7:49 PM
Report: Target for Ben Simmons’ Nets debut was this Friday, not happening nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/16/rep… – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Riley Simpson is our March Hugo’s Little Hero! Hugo’s Little Hero presented by @COKECCBCC spotlights local youth, supported by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges & persevered as NICU grads.💜
#SwarmToServe | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/2DIOgHjvLd – 7:49 PM
Riley Simpson is our March Hugo’s Little Hero! Hugo’s Little Hero presented by @COKECCBCC spotlights local youth, supported by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges & persevered as NICU grads.💜
#SwarmToServe | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/2DIOgHjvLd – 7:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
I mean 🔥🔥🔥
The Birthday boy didn’t have to stunt on us like this #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8dUirpopoK – 7:49 PM
I mean 🔥🔥🔥
The Birthday boy didn’t have to stunt on us like this #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8dUirpopoK – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
UNLEASH THE TREZZ‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/OblyZwTmSj – 7:46 PM
UNLEASH THE TREZZ‼️
@Montrezl Harrell | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/OblyZwTmSj – 7:46 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Quick Moses Brown shoutout.
Came in after only having played 2 & a half minutes of garbage time a few games ago & was the spark for the Cavs at the end of the 1st Q, dropped 6 points & a block in 5 minutes & checked out to fans screaming: ‘Way to play hard Moses!!’ – 7:45 PM
Quick Moses Brown shoutout.
Came in after only having played 2 & a half minutes of garbage time a few games ago & was the spark for the Cavs at the end of the 1st Q, dropped 6 points & a block in 5 minutes & checked out to fans screaming: ‘Way to play hard Moses!!’ – 7:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nets now hope Ben Simmons can appear in a “couple” of games before the playoffs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
➡️ https://t.co/oQTFw02QQa pic.twitter.com/9MIS3Td2kF – 7:44 PM
The Nets now hope Ben Simmons can appear in a “couple” of games before the playoffs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
➡️ https://t.co/oQTFw02QQa pic.twitter.com/9MIS3Td2kF – 7:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is tough 💪
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y6hoxLSIml – 7:38 PM
T-Ro is tough 💪
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y6hoxLSIml – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a close one already!
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/v0ykhL1V4a – 7:37 PM
We’ve got a close one already!
#AllFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/v0ykhL1V4a – 7:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, Moses Brown! 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/iGYKjWUKiM – 7:33 PM
Throw it down, Moses Brown! 🤯 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/iGYKjWUKiM – 7:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Not a good night for WiFi here. Nets-Mavs tips shortly. Brooklyn looking to make it five in a row. Will have to do so with no Kyrie or Curry. Updates coming. – 7:32 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Not a good night for WiFi here. Nets-Mavs tips shortly. Brooklyn looking to make it five in a row. Will have to do so with no Kyrie or Curry. Updates coming. – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
You love to see it! 💥
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tkeCAC9KRP – 7:24 PM
You love to see it! 💥
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tkeCAC9KRP – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“There’s still some optimism that between the City Hall, the NBA, and the Nets, there’s an ongoing conversation there that there will be some adjustment in that prior to the playoffs, but they’re not there yet.”
-Woj on count down, re: Vaxx mandates, Kyrie Irving, etc. – 7:17 PM
“There’s still some optimism that between the City Hall, the NBA, and the Nets, there’s an ongoing conversation there that there will be some adjustment in that prior to the playoffs, but they’re not there yet.”
-Woj on count down, re: Vaxx mandates, Kyrie Irving, etc. – 7:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, De’Andre Hunter has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 23rd on the Hawks all-time three pointers list (197). – 7:15 PM
With his first three-pointer of the game, De’Andre Hunter has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 23rd on the Hawks all-time three pointers list (197). – 7:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Dinwiddie, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Nets starters: Durant, Brown, Drummond, Dragic, Mills
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:13 PM
Mavs starters: Dinwiddie, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Nets starters: Durant, Brown, Drummond, Dragic, Mills
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/RRJYRlLQ7M – 7:12 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/RRJYRlLQ7M – 7:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Mavericks:
🐲Goran Dragic
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:11 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Mavericks:
🐲Goran Dragic
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Dallas: Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the second time the Nets have used this starting five this season (previously: Sunday’s win against the Knicks). – 7:10 PM
Nets starters vs. Dallas: Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the second time the Nets have used this starting five this season (previously: Sunday’s win against the Knicks). – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TONIGHT’S STARTERS! 🖐️
@LaMelo Ball
@Terry Rozier
@Miles Bridges
@PJ Washington
@Mason Plumlee
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies – 7:00 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS! 🖐️
@LaMelo Ball
@Terry Rozier
@Miles Bridges
@PJ Washington
@Mason Plumlee
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies – 7:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ contingent of former Nets is getting a warm welcome back from Mr. and Mrs. Whammy tonight. pic.twitter.com/hsQoCBOLHs – 6:57 PM
The Mavs’ contingent of former Nets is getting a warm welcome back from Mr. and Mrs. Whammy tonight. pic.twitter.com/hsQoCBOLHs – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight is Women’s Empowerment Night at the Hive! Follow along as we share photos of the women who make Buzz City the awesome place that it is.
Meet Muriel Howell and Lakea Gaither, the only 2 female traveling security team members in the league! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zavtEfeMQM – 6:54 PM
Tonight is Women’s Empowerment Night at the Hive! Follow along as we share photos of the women who make Buzz City the awesome place that it is.
Meet Muriel Howell and Lakea Gaither, the only 2 female traveling security team members in the league! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zavtEfeMQM – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
And we back 🤩
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1M46kgs28i – 6:45 PM
And we back 🤩
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1M46kgs28i – 6:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks will play the #Nets tonight at 6:30. Since the game is in Brooklyn, Nets G Kyrie Irving will not be playing because of New York City’s vaccine mandate — and because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. Irving scored 60 pts last night in a game in Orlando. – 6:45 PM
The @Dallas Mavericks will play the #Nets tonight at 6:30. Since the game is in Brooklyn, Nets G Kyrie Irving will not be playing because of New York City’s vaccine mandate — and because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. Irving scored 60 pts last night in a game in Orlando. – 6:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on the success of Luka, Jalen and Spencer on the court at the same time: “It’s going to take a minute because you’ve got three guys out there who can do a lot of things, and they need the ball. Someone is going to have to find that rhythm of waiting.” pic.twitter.com/JitnHxSdfr – 6:42 PM
Jason Kidd on the success of Luka, Jalen and Spencer on the court at the same time: “It’s going to take a minute because you’ve got three guys out there who can do a lot of things, and they need the ball. Someone is going to have to find that rhythm of waiting.” pic.twitter.com/JitnHxSdfr – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Colossal 12-game slate
• What to do about Embiid
• KD/KAT/Luka predictions
• Revenge Street
• Celts/Warriors
• LeBron playing or what?
Taking your questions now through tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Colossal 12-game slate
• What to do about Embiid
• KD/KAT/Luka predictions
• Revenge Street
• Celts/Warriors
• LeBron playing or what?
Taking your questions now through tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Today is the first time I can recall Nash sounding more hopeful than sure on Ben Simmons playing. I had said an over/under of 12 games not long ago, and it’s obviously going to be way under. – 6:23 PM
Today is the first time I can recall Nash sounding more hopeful than sure on Ben Simmons playing. I had said an over/under of 12 games not long ago, and it’s obviously going to be way under. – 6:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Luka Dončić and Goran Dragić, the Slovenian reunion. pic.twitter.com/ab6bPkGapE – 6:19 PM
Luka Dončić and Goran Dragić, the Slovenian reunion. pic.twitter.com/ab6bPkGapE – 6:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets, while Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out vs the #Mavericks. – 6:11 PM
Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets, while Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out vs the #Mavericks. – 6:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine and hope remains he can return for a “couple” of regular-season games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Story soon. – 6:08 PM
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine and hope remains he can return for a “couple” of regular-season games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Story soon. – 6:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Mavs hope backup C Marquese Chriss will be available for one of the games this weekend. Chriss has been out a month due to knee soreness but practiced/scrimmaged yesterday. – 6:08 PM
Jason Kidd says Mavs hope backup C Marquese Chriss will be available for one of the games this weekend. Chriss has been out a month due to knee soreness but practiced/scrimmaged yesterday. – 6:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kyrie Irving dropped 60 points last night but I didn’t see the game live. So I recorded myself watching all of his makes for the first time and had a lot of fun doing it. pic.twitter.com/GiHW9HhWL3 – 6:08 PM
Kyrie Irving dropped 60 points last night but I didn’t see the game live. So I recorded myself watching all of his makes for the first time and had a lot of fun doing it. pic.twitter.com/GiHW9HhWL3 – 6:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dr. Rahul Shah, a board certified orthopedic spine & neck surgeon, spoke with the Post two days ago and predicted Ben Simmons would need an epidural. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:02 PM
Dr. Rahul Shah, a board certified orthopedic spine & neck surgeon, spoke with the Post two days ago and predicted Ben Simmons would need an epidural. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Nets G Seth Curry won’t play tonight against the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. Tipoff is at 6:30 CT in Brooklyn. – 6:02 PM
Nets G Seth Curry won’t play tonight against the Mavs due to left ankle soreness. Tipoff is at 6:30 CT in Brooklyn. – 6:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s just a smart basketball player — Both sides of the game he can impact the game.”
⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:57 PM
“He’s just a smart basketball player — Both sides of the game he can impact the game.”
⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Simmons: “Ben had an epidural while we were in Orlando, the idea being to try to accelerate his recovery & take some of the irritation down. Hopefully that’ll help him relieve some of the symptoms & be able to recover quicker and accelerate that process.” #Nets #NBA – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash on Simmons: “Ben had an epidural while we were in Orlando, the idea being to try to accelerate his recovery & take some of the irritation down. Hopefully that’ll help him relieve some of the symptoms & be able to recover quicker and accelerate that process.” #Nets #NBA – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They definitely challenge us — We want to make sure we get through this game with enough ammunition.”
⁃Steve Nash on playing the Dallas Mavericks. – 5:54 PM
“They definitely challenge us — We want to make sure we get through this game with enough ammunition.”
⁃Steve Nash on playing the Dallas Mavericks. – 5:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he “doesn’t know” if Kyrie will attend the game tonight. – 5:52 PM
Nash says he “doesn’t know” if Kyrie will attend the game tonight. – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash’s says he doesn’t know if Kyrie Irving is coming to the game in Brooklyn as a spectator. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash’s says he doesn’t know if Kyrie Irving is coming to the game in Brooklyn as a spectator. – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms the team is still formulating a return plan for Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash confirms the team is still formulating a return plan for Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is unsure if Kyrie Irving will be in the building tonight. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash is unsure if Kyrie Irving will be in the building tonight. – 5:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving was electric last night as he dropped 60 points in the Nets’ win over the Orlando Magic.
@Grady tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he’s never seen anyone quite like Kyrie. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uf5XGqh7DB – 5:52 PM
Kyrie Irving was electric last night as he dropped 60 points in the Nets’ win over the Orlando Magic.
@Grady tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he’s never seen anyone quite like Kyrie. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uf5XGqh7DB – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has to see how the epidural takes before determining the next phase of his rehab. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has to see how the epidural takes before determining the next phase of his rehab. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be re-evaluated next week according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:51 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will be re-evaluated next week according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No update on LaMarcus Aldridge although coach Nash said it’s a “next week evaluation for LA.” – 5:50 PM
No update on LaMarcus Aldridge although coach Nash said it’s a “next week evaluation for LA.” – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s just a really good all around player — He’s an athletic player that can defend … Great addition for them (Mavericks).
⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:50 PM
“He’s just a really good all around player — He’s an athletic player that can defend … Great addition for them (Mavericks).
⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The hope is that it will make his back start to feel better and he will be able to do more moving forward. – 5:49 PM
Nash says Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The hope is that it will make his back start to feel better and he will be able to do more moving forward. – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an epidural while the #Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an epidural while the #Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The expectation is that the procedure helps Simmons accelerate his back rehab, says Steve Nash. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons had an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The expectation is that the procedure helps Simmons accelerate his back rehab, says Steve Nash. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons had an epidural while team was in Orlando, Nash said. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons had an epidural while team was in Orlando, Nash said. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Seth Curry is out again tonight vs. Mavericks. The Nets hope he plays Friday. – 5:48 PM
Nash says Seth Curry is out again tonight vs. Mavericks. The Nets hope he plays Friday. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is out tonight vs the #Mavs, but expected to play the next game. #Nets – 5:48 PM
Seth Curry is out tonight vs the #Mavs, but expected to play the next game. #Nets – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry is out tonight against Dallas. He expects him back Friday. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash said Seth Curry is out tonight against Dallas. He expects him back Friday. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. – 5:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/tvPCdSJ5dk – 5:32 PM
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/tvPCdSJ5dk – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for LIVE availability with JB! 🎙 #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Tap in for LIVE availability with JB! 🎙 #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
PRIDE NIGHT 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
We are proud to be located in the epicenter of where the LGBTQIA movement began and take pride in continuing to help progress the message of inclusion in the community each and every day. pic.twitter.com/ViFH7HR9Vj – 4:59 PM
PRIDE NIGHT 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
We are proud to be located in the epicenter of where the LGBTQIA movement began and take pride in continuing to help progress the message of inclusion in the community each and every day. pic.twitter.com/ViFH7HR9Vj – 4:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
While LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement) is still out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Mavericks, both Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) and Cam Thomas (back contusion) are both upgraded to questionable after missing last night’s game in Orlando. #NBA – 4:36 PM
While LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement) is still out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Mavericks, both Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) and Cam Thomas (back contusion) are both upgraded to questionable after missing last night’s game in Orlando. #NBA – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets recalled Day’Ron Sharpe from G League Long Island for tonight’s game vs. the #Mavericks. The rookie had 30 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks in Long Island’s game earlier today at the Westchester #Knicks. #NBA – 4:34 PM
The #Nets recalled Day’Ron Sharpe from G League Long Island for tonight’s game vs. the #Mavericks. The rookie had 30 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks in Long Island’s game earlier today at the Westchester #Knicks. #NBA – 4:34 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
6️⃣0️⃣
Had to cook up a little something special for that lock screen 👀
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/cuXSVcA1C5 – 4:25 PM
6️⃣0️⃣
Had to cook up a little something special for that lock screen 👀
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/cuXSVcA1C5 – 4:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our guys are rocking the Women’s Empowerment Night threads before tonight’s game at the Hive!
#WomensHistoryMonth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/A4HApeViY5 – 4:19 PM
Our guys are rocking the Women’s Empowerment Night threads before tonight’s game at the Hive!
#WomensHistoryMonth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/A4HApeViY5 – 4:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
– Woj+ Shams have both suggested it’s “inevitable” NYC will change the vax mandate rules eventually
-Vegas has the Nets as *favorites* to win the east
– MLB sources caution possible change near 4-7?
– mayor won’t be *rushed* while peeling back.
-Nets reportedly optimistic
🧐 – 4:06 PM
– Woj+ Shams have both suggested it’s “inevitable” NYC will change the vax mandate rules eventually
-Vegas has the Nets as *favorites* to win the east
– MLB sources caution possible change near 4-7?
– mayor won’t be *rushed* while peeling back.
-Nets reportedly optimistic
🧐 – 4:06 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
FWIW: Projected standings from @Basketball-Reference have Bucks as most likely #2 seed just ahead of Philly. Bucks’ remaining schedule is 4th toughest in East behind Bulls/Celtics/Hornets with Philly 5th toughest. Nets the most likely matchup for the #2 seed… https://t.co/nEkSpWlmKh pic.twitter.com/zfVyW2sVTT – 3:43 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
In good conscience, how could the NBA fine the Nets for allowing Kyrie Irving into their locker room after a game, when the league allowed numerous unvaccinated top 75 players, including John Stockton, to mingle with active and deactivated superstars during all star ceremonies?! – 3:25 PM
In good conscience, how could the NBA fine the Nets for allowing Kyrie Irving into their locker room after a game, when the league allowed numerous unvaccinated top 75 players, including John Stockton, to mingle with active and deactivated superstars during all star ceremonies?! – 3:25 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you read one thing today, make it @NekiasNBA‘s excellent deep dive into the rise of guard-screening in the NBA. Nekias spoke to players (Steph Curry, Fred VanVleet, Bruce Brown) coaches (Steve Kerr, Nick Nurse, JB Bickerstaff) and scouts for this piece: basketballnews.com/stories/changi… – 3:07 PM
If you read one thing today, make it @NekiasNBA‘s excellent deep dive into the rise of guard-screening in the NBA. Nekias spoke to players (Steph Curry, Fred VanVleet, Bruce Brown) coaches (Steve Kerr, Nick Nurse, JB Bickerstaff) and scouts for this piece: basketballnews.com/stories/changi… – 3:07 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Spent a few days in Memphis & learned that one of the few things that might surpass Anfernee Hardaway’s love for his hometown is the love his city has for him. Why restoring glory for his alma mater is so personal for Coach Penny washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 3:06 PM
Spent a few days in Memphis & learned that one of the few things that might surpass Anfernee Hardaway’s love for his hometown is the love his city has for him. Why restoring glory for his alma mater is so personal for Coach Penny washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 3:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1988, the @Utah Jazz‘s Mark Eaton blocked six shots in a win over the Mavericks, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career blocks.
Eaton ranks first on the NBA’s all-time list in blocks per game (3.5) and fourth in total blocks (3,064). pic.twitter.com/kQ5OQVlIHp – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1988, the @Utah Jazz‘s Mark Eaton blocked six shots in a win over the Mavericks, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career blocks.
Eaton ranks first on the NBA’s all-time list in blocks per game (3.5) and fourth in total blocks (3,064). pic.twitter.com/kQ5OQVlIHp – 3:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“We have a great opportunity with a five-game homestand here. We’ll get our fans behind us and the energy is going to be there… I believe we’re more than prepared for this moment.”
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 3:00 PM
“We have a great opportunity with a five-game homestand here. We’ll get our fans behind us and the energy is going to be there… I believe we’re more than prepared for this moment.”
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 3:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“This was one of the elite ones.”
A new franchise record for KAI 👏 pic.twitter.com/r5NhaWHo4d – 2:30 PM
“This was one of the elite ones.”
A new franchise record for KAI 👏 pic.twitter.com/r5NhaWHo4d – 2:30 PM
Maddie Lee @maddie_m_lee
Alec Mills is throwing live BP this morning. pic.twitter.com/zBLqwgHkf6 – 2:26 PM
Alec Mills is throwing live BP this morning. pic.twitter.com/zBLqwgHkf6 – 2:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
30 and 20 with three pointers? Day’Ron Sharpe crushed this one.
pic.twitter.com/ErhJ0128FG – 2:24 PM
30 and 20 with three pointers? Day’Ron Sharpe crushed this one.
pic.twitter.com/ErhJ0128FG – 2:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here is Shannon Sharpe saying everything that is inside my brain thank you
pic.twitter.com/bilIA9Zi99 – 2:11 PM
Here is Shannon Sharpe saying everything that is inside my brain thank you
pic.twitter.com/bilIA9Zi99 – 2:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big game loading…
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/vxlOe02xlZ – 1:48 PM
Big game loading…
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/vxlOe02xlZ – 1:48 PM