Michael Porter returning next week?

Ryan Blackburn: Not included in the story: Michael Porter Jr. will not be traveling with Murray, who is further away in his rehab. Porter is close, and a return is on the table as soon as next week.
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sixers: 41-26
Nuggets: 41-28
Sixers games with James Harden: 8
Nuggets games with either MPJ or Jamal Murray: 9 – 10:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
Not a lot of options to go to. – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Woj literally just froze on national television before giving an updated status for Michael Porter Jr. lmao – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Denver’s Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable vs. the #Sixers tonight at WFC while teammates Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (Lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) remain out. – 10:57 AM
The Nuggets have scrapped plans to send Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to Grand Rapids for the time-being, two league sources told The Denver Post on Thursday. Both Porter and Murray were set to fly to Grand Rapids and practice with the Gold on Friday, but logistical concerns, in addition to the fact that they’d only be there for one practice, altered the plan, sources said. Neither player has had any kind of setback, and there was also a sense that some of the work they would’ve done in Grand Rapids could get done in Denver. -via Denver Post / March 3, 2022
However, there’s a possibility both could practice or scrimmage with the Gold in the future as both continue their respective rehabs. For now, they’ll both continue progressing and working out in Denver. The Denver Post previously reported Porter intended to practice with the Nuggets’ G League squad, but Murray’s inclusion wasn’t publicly known. There remains no timetable for Murray’s return, though the intention of rehabbing in Grand Rapids is a positive sign. -via Denver Post / March 3, 2022
Michael Singer: Plan is for Michael Porter Jr. to head to the G League in the near future to practice/scrimmage w/ the Gold. The #Nuggets rarely practice. He’ll have a better opportunity to get his legs under him w/ the Gold than w/ the Nuggets. Went through his first 1-on-1 contact work today. -via Twitter @msinger / March 1, 2022