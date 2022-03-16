Nuggets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (41-28) play against the Washington Wizards (38-38) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Denver Nuggets 88, Washington Wizards 67 (Q3 04:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nuggets just put on a ball movement clinic on the Wizards, wowzers – 8:35 PM
Nuggets just put on a ball movement clinic on the Wizards, wowzers – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Wizards color commentator has moved from Embiid as MVP to Jokić as MVP which is objectively funny.
That’s honestly how close the race is. You see one guy, and he kicks ass. Then you see another guy, and he kicks ass in a different way. – 8:32 PM
The Wizards color commentator has moved from Embiid as MVP to Jokić as MVP which is objectively funny.
That’s honestly how close the race is. You see one guy, and he kicks ass. Then you see another guy, and he kicks ass in a different way. – 8:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The 23-point lead is the biggest of the game.
Joker’s sitting on 24/11/7 in 22 minutes on 9-of-13 from the field. – 8:31 PM
The 23-point lead is the biggest of the game.
Joker’s sitting on 24/11/7 in 22 minutes on 9-of-13 from the field. – 8:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma just recorded his 750th career regular-season assist. – 8:27 PM
Kyle Kuzma just recorded his 750th career regular-season assist. – 8:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Getting an odd level of enjoyment out of Nikola Jokic punking my favorite team while its announcers do everything possible to downplay his “athleticism” because he doesn’t jump high or run fast at tol top top speed. – 8:19 PM
Getting an odd level of enjoyment out of Nikola Jokic punking my favorite team while its announcers do everything possible to downplay his “athleticism” because he doesn’t jump high or run fast at tol top top speed. – 8:19 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
A fan just hit a halfcourt shot at the Washington Wizards game for $1,000 before he hit it he said, “BUCKETS.” – 8:12 PM
A fan just hit a halfcourt shot at the Washington Wizards game for $1,000 before he hit it he said, “BUCKETS.” – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is regarded by many as the best basketball player in the world, and he’s still probably massively underrated. – 8:10 PM
Nikola Jokic is regarded by many as the best basketball player in the world, and he’s still probably massively underrated. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Wizards 73-52:
-Joker’s doing his thing. Could shoot more if he wanted but the ball is moving rly well for Denver
-Austin Rivers with 10 points on 3/4 FG
-Bones has 4 assists in 9 minutes. Point Guarding more than usual pic.twitter.com/Rnv5h92Hiv – 8:10 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Wizards 73-52:
-Joker’s doing his thing. Could shoot more if he wanted but the ball is moving rly well for Denver
-Austin Rivers with 10 points on 3/4 FG
-Bones has 4 assists in 9 minutes. Point Guarding more than usual pic.twitter.com/Rnv5h92Hiv – 8:10 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#NCAAtournament features dynamic guards, backcourt wizards apnews.com/article/7be332… – 8:10 PM
#NCAAtournament features dynamic guards, backcourt wizards apnews.com/article/7be332… – 8:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Could not be a bigger contrast of intensity between Monday’s Nuggets-76ers game and tonight’s Nuggets-Wizards game. Almost feels like an exhibition.
Nuggets up 73-52 at the half. – 8:09 PM
Could not be a bigger contrast of intensity between Monday’s Nuggets-76ers game and tonight’s Nuggets-Wizards game. Almost feels like an exhibition.
Nuggets up 73-52 at the half. – 8:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets scored 73 points in the first half and only four of those were fast-break points. – 8:09 PM
The Nuggets scored 73 points in the first half and only four of those were fast-break points. – 8:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Denver dropped 73 in the first half, lead the Wizards 73-52. Jokic has 17&9, Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers have 10p each. Denver’s shooting 56.5% from the floor.
Avdija has 11p – 8:08 PM
Denver dropped 73 in the first half, lead the Wizards 73-52. Jokic has 17&9, Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers have 10p each. Denver’s shooting 56.5% from the floor.
Avdija has 11p – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ish has the rock on a string 🏀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cjcZkv2t4V – 8:08 PM
Ish has the rock on a string 🏀
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cjcZkv2t4V – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 73-52 Nuggets at the half. The Wizards are 2-16 3PT, while Denver is 8-16 3PT. Deni Avdija leads the Wiz with 11 pts off the bench. Jokic has 17. – 8:07 PM
It’s 73-52 Nuggets at the half. The Wizards are 2-16 3PT, while Denver is 8-16 3PT. Deni Avdija leads the Wiz with 11 pts off the bench. Jokic has 17. – 8:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 52
#MileHighBasketball 71
Halftime.
Avdija 11 | jokic 17 – 8:07 PM
#DCAboveAll 52
#MileHighBasketball 71
Halftime.
Avdija 11 | jokic 17 – 8:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
That has to be Nikola Jokic’s worst assist of the season if not his career
Fumbled a fast break attempt but then barely able to save it to Aaron Gordon – 8:06 PM
That has to be Nikola Jokic’s worst assist of the season if not his career
Fumbled a fast break attempt but then barely able to save it to Aaron Gordon – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Current Wizards lineup is intriguing
Deni Avdija
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Rui Hachimura
Kyle Kuzma
Thomas Bryant – 8:04 PM
Current Wizards lineup is intriguing
Deni Avdija
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Rui Hachimura
Kyle Kuzma
Thomas Bryant – 8:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have 50 points in 15 minutes, and have a 16-point lead and Malone just called a rage TO because it looked like the second unit didn’t know what set they were in. A beautiful thing. – 7:50 PM
#Nuggets have 50 points in 15 minutes, and have a 16-point lead and Malone just called a rage TO because it looked like the second unit didn’t know what set they were in. A beautiful thing. – 7:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Not a great start for the Wizards, as they trail the Nuggets by 19 points in the second quarter. Nikola Jokic is leading the way with 11 pts and 6 assists in 10 minutes. – 7:48 PM
Not a great start for the Wizards, as they trail the Nuggets by 19 points in the second quarter. Nikola Jokic is leading the way with 11 pts and 6 assists in 10 minutes. – 7:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench came out flat to end the first, but are setting some things on fire in the second. Telling you, that Bones / Boogie bench just has the right level of aggression to self-correct some of these flat moments and not let them take over. – 7:46 PM
Denver’s bench came out flat to end the first, but are setting some things on fire in the second. Telling you, that Bones / Boogie bench just has the right level of aggression to self-correct some of these flat moments and not let them take over. – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have signed Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. He started on Saturday in Denver, and has appeared in four games for the Raptors. With Fred VanVleet possibly needing occasional games off, it makes sense to keep the guard. – 7:46 PM
The Raptors have signed Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. He started on Saturday in Denver, and has appeared in four games for the Raptors. With Fred VanVleet possibly needing occasional games off, it makes sense to keep the guard. – 7:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers with the filaaaay and the Nuggets are up by 17 with 10 min to go in the 2nd quarter. – 7:45 PM
Austin Rivers with the filaaaay and the Nuggets are up by 17 with 10 min to go in the 2nd quarter. – 7:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Porzingis might not be my absolute least favorite big of the last 10 years but he’s close. – 7:45 PM
Porzingis might not be my absolute least favorite big of the last 10 years but he’s close. – 7:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Wizards are up 28-18 … over Nikola Jokic and DeMarcus Cousins. Still time for a comeback. – 7:44 PM
Wizards are up 28-18 … over Nikola Jokic and DeMarcus Cousins. Still time for a comeback. – 7:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Down but not out.
Avdija: 9 PTS, 3-5 FG, 4 REB
Kispert: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM
Down but not out.
Avdija: 9 PTS, 3-5 FG, 4 REB
Kispert: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni going to work 💼
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/i2zPWsXNMt – 7:40 PM
Deni going to work 💼
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/i2zPWsXNMt – 7:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers role players not able to hit easy shots carried over from Nuggets game. Matisse with layupitis, Niang and Green had more good looks. – 7:39 PM
Sixers role players not able to hit easy shots carried over from Nuggets game. Matisse with layupitis, Niang and Green had more good looks. – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Denver leads the Wiz 34-28 after one. Jokic has 11&6, Deni Avdija has 9p. All three centers took a turn guarding Jokic, as Wes Unseld Jr. indicated they would. – 7:39 PM
Denver leads the Wiz 34-28 after one. Jokic has 11&6, Deni Avdija has 9p. All three centers took a turn guarding Jokic, as Wes Unseld Jr. indicated they would. – 7:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones had some extra zip to that pass 💨 pic.twitter.com/uLE1jGHYJB – 7:35 PM
Bones had some extra zip to that pass 💨 pic.twitter.com/uLE1jGHYJB – 7:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokic in the first quarter vs Washington:
11 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 block
1 steal – 7:35 PM
Nikola Jokic in the first quarter vs Washington:
11 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 block
1 steal – 7:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Might be another special night for Nikola Jokic: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in his first 10 minutes vs. the Wizards. – 7:34 PM
Might be another special night for Nikola Jokic: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in his first 10 minutes vs. the Wizards. – 7:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic with one of each stat in his first quarter minutes. 11-6-3-1 a 3, some 2s, and 4 FTs. – 7:33 PM
Jokic with one of each stat in his first quarter minutes. 11-6-3-1 a 3, some 2s, and 4 FTs. – 7:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic’s first 10 minutes: 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Wiz have nothing for him.
Denver up 31-21. – 7:32 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first 10 minutes: 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Wiz have nothing for him.
Denver up 31-21. – 7:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with 2 fouls in 2 minutes against Nikola Jokic, the first one was a meh call
Thomas Bryant into the game for the first time in a game that Kristaps Porzingis is also playing in – 7:28 PM
Daniel Gafford with 2 fouls in 2 minutes against Nikola Jokic, the first one was a meh call
Thomas Bryant into the game for the first time in a game that Kristaps Porzingis is also playing in – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A legitimate “M-V-P” chants breaks out in Washington, D.C., with Nikola Jokic at the FT line. – 7:26 PM
A legitimate “M-V-P” chants breaks out in Washington, D.C., with Nikola Jokic at the FT line. – 7:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nikola Jokic blocked Kristaps Porzingis earlier and now Kristaps Porzingis blocks Nikola Jokic although the Joker wanted a foul call – 7:24 PM
Nikola Jokic blocked Kristaps Porzingis earlier and now Kristaps Porzingis blocks Nikola Jokic although the Joker wanted a foul call – 7:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Draw ’em in and drop it off!
Kuz finds Raul for an easy bucket to put us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Ym12smSnGW – 7:22 PM
Draw ’em in and drop it off!
Kuz finds Raul for an easy bucket to put us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Ym12smSnGW – 7:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Same defensive issues for he Wizards. Nuggets started pretty well. Already 3/4 from distance (3 of them open looks). 8-16 7:44 to go in 1st q. #DCAboveAll – 7:20 PM
Same defensive issues for he Wizards. Nuggets started pretty well. Already 3/4 from distance (3 of them open looks). 8-16 7:44 to go in 1st q. #DCAboveAll – 7:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s offense looks very good. Lots of guys getting involved from the get go. Good to see. – 7:17 PM
Denver’s offense looks very good. Lots of guys getting involved from the get go. Good to see. – 7:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Cannot believe Porzingis outrebounded Jokic just then. Nikola is gonna be salty about that for at least the rest of the half. – 7:16 PM
Cannot believe Porzingis outrebounded Jokic just then. Nikola is gonna be salty about that for at least the rest of the half. – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis with some moves against Nikola Jokic, unable to finish twice, but draws the foul – 7:15 PM
Kristaps Porzingis with some moves against Nikola Jokic, unable to finish twice, but draws the foul – 7:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Things you see on the road: There’s a healthy contingent of #Nuggets fans here, & Jokic got a pretty big round of applause during pre-game intros.
Other funny thing: After Malone got introduced, strength coach Felipe Eichenberger tried hyping up the crowd for him. He laughed. – 7:13 PM
Things you see on the road: There’s a healthy contingent of #Nuggets fans here, & Jokic got a pretty big round of applause during pre-game intros.
Other funny thing: After Malone got introduced, strength coach Felipe Eichenberger tried hyping up the crowd for him. He laughed. – 7:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is going to be a gut check game for the Nuggets I think. Needs to be a win, though it’s not to most motivating situation. Can you take care of business? – 7:10 PM
This is going to be a gut check game for the Nuggets I think. Needs to be a win, though it’s not to most motivating situation. Can you take care of business? – 7:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We asked the squad to write some uplifting words ahead of Mental Health Awareness Night ✍️
What do you say to help lift yourself and others up?
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/fAKjm2KYBt – 7:00 PM
We asked the squad to write some uplifting words ahead of Mental Health Awareness Night ✍️
What do you say to help lift yourself and others up?
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/fAKjm2KYBt – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Good to be back home 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/HRADw6Mks6 – 6:51 PM
Good to be back home 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/HRADw6Mks6 – 6:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Nuggets tonight and that means reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is in town. Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards have a tall task ahead of them.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/jqXOkzQqfw – 6:43 PM
It’s Wizards-Nuggets tonight and that means reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is in town. Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards have a tall task ahead of them.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/jqXOkzQqfw – 6:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first five 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/bG1fHhtFvH – 6:38 PM
Tonight’s first five 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/bG1fHhtFvH – 6:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Wizards Pregame Lounge is LIVE
@BrendanVogt, @DLineCo, @Duvalier Johnson and me.
– Game Notes
– Murray or MPJ?
– Chase the 4 seed?
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=PrI4Fk… – 6:30 PM
Nuggets-Wizards Pregame Lounge is LIVE
@BrendanVogt, @DLineCo, @Duvalier Johnson and me.
– Game Notes
– Murray or MPJ?
– Chase the 4 seed?
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=PrI4Fk… – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
These guys are kickin’ it off tonight 🔽 pic.twitter.com/JKhrNKt27w – 6:30 PM
These guys are kickin’ it off tonight 🔽 pic.twitter.com/JKhrNKt27w – 6:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Official: Aaron Gordon is available tonight. Zeke Nnaji is out. – 6:24 PM
Official: Aaron Gordon is available tonight. Zeke Nnaji is out. – 6:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Aaron Gordon is available tonight, and Zeke Nnaji is out. – 6:24 PM
Nuggets announce Aaron Gordon is available tonight, and Zeke Nnaji is out. – 6:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update:
Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE tonight.
Zeke Nnaji is OUT tonight. – 6:24 PM
Injury Update:
Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE tonight.
Zeke Nnaji is OUT tonight. – 6:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping it simple with the fits tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/SqiasW9dYn – 6:21 PM
Keeping it simple with the fits tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/SqiasW9dYn – 6:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić gifted Wes Unseld Jr (former Nuggets’ assistant, current Washington Wizards’ head coach) a Denver Nuggets jersey with Unseld Jr on it 😂😂
pic.twitter.com/vSXBN0ibkP – 6:12 PM
Nikola Jokić gifted Wes Unseld Jr (former Nuggets’ assistant, current Washington Wizards’ head coach) a Denver Nuggets jersey with Unseld Jr on it 😂😂
pic.twitter.com/vSXBN0ibkP – 6:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some wholesome content for everyone before tipoff
Nikola and Coach Wes catch up with each other before the game 🥲
Forever family ✊ pic.twitter.com/RGK0d1bAv0 – 6:04 PM
Some wholesome content for everyone before tipoff
Nikola and Coach Wes catch up with each other before the game 🥲
Forever family ✊ pic.twitter.com/RGK0d1bAv0 – 6:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After a positive practice in Grand Rapids today, Jamal Murray is expected to practice again tomorrow, per league source. – 5:38 PM
After a positive practice in Grand Rapids today, Jamal Murray is expected to practice again tomorrow, per league source. – 5:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on if there are any similarities between Porzingis and Jokić and how they’re being utilized:
“Not really. Other than being big and foreign, I think that’s where the similarities stop.” – 5:37 PM
Michael Malone on if there are any similarities between Porzingis and Jokić and how they’re being utilized:
“Not really. Other than being big and foreign, I think that’s where the similarities stop.” – 5:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about
Will Barton
“He has always been an “X-Factor” he is shooting the three and he expects for him to be energized to come” it is essentially a home game for him.
He alludes to teams keying on Jokic and Will making them pay. – 5:33 PM
Asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about
Will Barton
“He has always been an “X-Factor” he is shooting the three and he expects for him to be energized to come” it is essentially a home game for him.
He alludes to teams keying on Jokic and Will making them pay. – 5:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray going down to Grand Rapids for practice:
“There are different progress checkmarks that you have to reach, and knowing that we don’t practice and do 5-on-5s anymore, having a G League tm is a great resource…this is a step in the right direction.” – 5:32 PM
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray going down to Grand Rapids for practice:
“There are different progress checkmarks that you have to reach, and knowing that we don’t practice and do 5-on-5s anymore, having a G League tm is a great resource…this is a step in the right direction.” – 5:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers’ #MarchMadness picks via TikTok:
— Duarte = nobody
— Haliburton = Iowa State/Duke
— Brissett = Duke
— Washington Jr. = Ohio State
— Stephenson = Michigan
— Taylor = Kentucky
— Hield = Duke
— Jackson = Kentucky
— Sykes = Loyola-Chicago
— Brogdon = Auburn
— Turner = Texas pic.twitter.com/jNv4Jftyjx – 5:32 PM
#Pacers’ #MarchMadness picks via TikTok:
— Duarte = nobody
— Haliburton = Iowa State/Duke
— Brissett = Duke
— Washington Jr. = Ohio State
— Stephenson = Michigan
— Taylor = Kentucky
— Hield = Duke
— Jackson = Kentucky
— Sykes = Loyola-Chicago
— Brogdon = Auburn
— Turner = Texas pic.twitter.com/jNv4Jftyjx – 5:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Nuggets: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:25 PM
Wizards starters tonight against the Nuggets: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Unseld Jr says the Washington Wizards have to defend Jokic “ by committee.”
#dcaboveall | #MileHighBasketball – 5:20 PM
Coach Unseld Jr says the Washington Wizards have to defend Jokic “ by committee.”
#dcaboveall | #MileHighBasketball – 5:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Watching Nikola Jokic warm-up and the arc on his shots like pic.twitter.com/GTXV9u9bTT – 5:17 PM
Watching Nikola Jokic warm-up and the arc on his shots like pic.twitter.com/GTXV9u9bTT – 5:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
We’ll find out within the next 30, but Joel Embiid is indeed questionable to play against Cavs, on his birthday, due to some back soreness. He had a big wrap on his back this morning, and the soreness is from the hard foul he took from JaMychal Green on Monday. Sixers are hopeful – 5:00 PM
We’ll find out within the next 30, but Joel Embiid is indeed questionable to play against Cavs, on his birthday, due to some back soreness. He had a big wrap on his back this morning, and the soreness is from the hard foul he took from JaMychal Green on Monday. Sixers are hopeful – 5:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic and former #Nuggets assistant (and current Wizards head coach) Wes Unseld Jr. catching up pre-game. pic.twitter.com/uqvR5gqbNe – 4:58 PM
Nikola Jokic and former #Nuggets assistant (and current Wizards head coach) Wes Unseld Jr. catching up pre-game. pic.twitter.com/uqvR5gqbNe – 4:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Proving Vegas wrong💪
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MeVZ7j1N1W – 4:51 PM
Proving Vegas wrong💪
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MeVZ7j1N1W – 4:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle of the unicorns 🦄
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hshVWzxOK8 – 4:35 PM
Battle of the unicorns 🦄
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hshVWzxOK8 – 4:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s official.
Welcome to the Mile High City, @DangeRussWilson‼️ pic.twitter.com/GfOV9lDMAD – 4:10 PM
It’s official.
Welcome to the Mile High City, @DangeRussWilson‼️ pic.twitter.com/GfOV9lDMAD – 4:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 4:00 PM
To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/k1EjN0kKAH – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/k1EjN0kKAH – 4:00 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are 29-39 but they’re still the hottest ticket in the NBA. According to @TickPick, the Wizards-Lakers game will be the most expensive Washington ticket this season by a wide margin. The average purchase price is $331 and the most expensive ticket is $1,517 per ticket. – 3:57 PM
The Lakers are 29-39 but they’re still the hottest ticket in the NBA. According to @TickPick, the Wizards-Lakers game will be the most expensive Washington ticket this season by a wide margin. The average purchase price is $331 and the most expensive ticket is $1,517 per ticket. – 3:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rebounding machine ⚙️
Since making his D.C. debut on March 6, Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with a 21.3 defensive rebounding percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/yfKN7UJqiM – 2:55 PM
Rebounding machine ⚙️
Since making his D.C. debut on March 6, Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with a 21.3 defensive rebounding percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/yfKN7UJqiM – 2:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on new Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr: ‘He’s gonna be a great receiver for a long time’.. Lots of nuggets on what Fins are getting with Wilson, with comments from Cowboys’ McCarthy, network analysts, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:24 PM
NEW: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on new Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr: ‘He’s gonna be a great receiver for a long time’.. Lots of nuggets on what Fins are getting with Wilson, with comments from Cowboys’ McCarthy, network analysts, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1982, the @Denver Nuggets Dan Issel scored 26 points in a 154-138 win over the Jazz, increasing his NBA career point total to 10,007.
Issel and Julius Erving are the only players in basketball history to reach 10,000 career points in both the NBA and ABA. pic.twitter.com/FIqoaV5cW9 – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1982, the @Denver Nuggets Dan Issel scored 26 points in a 154-138 win over the Jazz, increasing his NBA career point total to 10,007.
Issel and Julius Erving are the only players in basketball history to reach 10,000 career points in both the NBA and ABA. pic.twitter.com/FIqoaV5cW9 – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Markieff Morris is back, but it took four months for him to return after his run-in with Jokic. Morris explains what it was like to deal with the social media back and forth, why he sometimes doubted whether he would play again this season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:03 PM
NEW: Markieff Morris is back, but it took four months for him to return after his run-in with Jokic. Morris explains what it was like to deal with the social media back and forth, why he sometimes doubted whether he would play again this season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our latest auction is live on the #Pistons auction website! A @Cade Cunningham autographed jersey or a loge box for our game at home vs. the Wizards are just a bid away.
Text “𝗔𝗨𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡” to 𝟰𝟭𝟱𝟭𝟴 to receive alerts on new auction items.
𝗕𝗶𝗱→ https://t.co/mGEQduTsIn pic.twitter.com/kgf8vhDDkg – 1:00 PM
Our latest auction is live on the #Pistons auction website! A @Cade Cunningham autographed jersey or a loge box for our game at home vs. the Wizards are just a bid away.
Text “𝗔𝗨𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡” to 𝟰𝟭𝟱𝟭𝟴 to receive alerts on new auction items.
𝗕𝗶𝗱→ https://t.co/mGEQduTsIn pic.twitter.com/kgf8vhDDkg – 1:00 PM