Pacers add Justin Anderson

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G/F Justin Anderson is signing a 10-day deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the G League’s most recent Player of the Week for Ft. Wayne.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
G League star Justin Anderson rejoins #Pacers on 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G/F Justin Anderson is signing a 10-day deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. He was the G League’s most recent Player of the Week for Ft. Wayne. – 9:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been named G League Player of the Week.
He averaged 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Mad Ants went 3-0 last week. – 3:04 PM
The Indiana Pacers today announced the team has signed forward Justin Anderson and guard Lance Stephenson to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 1, 2022
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs announce they have signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / December 21, 2021
Shams Charnaia: With seven players in health and safety protocols, the Cavaliers are targeting Kornet and Justin Anderson, of G League’s Fort Wayne, as signings if/when granted hardships, sources said. Cleveland is going through retesting process as well. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021