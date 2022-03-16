Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbrook trash after forcing steal

Bleacher Report: Patrick Beverley appears to call Russell Westbrook “trash” after a steal 👀
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight was the first time Patrick Beverley (18) outscored Russell Westbrook (15) in his career.
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/vsnJJHTOCZ – 11:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns after the game said that Patrick Beverley told him “that’s your fault” for letting the Lakers back in the game by getting in foul trouble.
KAT: “I got challenged by him. And you know what, I’m gonna respond to that. That goes back to the relationship we have.” – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley:
“He’s our soul. I feel he’s kind of like our Draymond.” – 11:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if the Lakers should be playing angry: “We should compete. Angry is a strong word to say. I wouldn’t say that.” – 10:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The end of Don’t Look Up but instead of a comet hurtling toward earth it’s a Russell Westbrook jumper. – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook said no one on the Timberwolves has done anything in the league to make him care about their trash-talk. – 10:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on T’Wolves trash talking: “I don’t pay no mind to it. … The trash talking doesn’t bother me none.” – 10:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 124, LAL 104
KAT: 30, 8r, 16 pts in the 4th
Edwards: 27, 6r and 4a
Beverley: 18, 6r
Rebounds: 51-38 – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Patrick Beverley was “just running around” tonight:
18 PTS
6 REB
1 STL
3 BLK
2 3PT
W pic.twitter.com/7PzTI0YsbU – 10:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Towns waving bye bye to the Lakers as he exits the game. The Wolves are actively punking the Lakers, primarily Westbrook, all night long. Russ gave it to players for years. Now he’s getting it back. – 10:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are back within nine entering the fourth. Wolves up 86-77 with KAT dealing with foul trouble much of the night. Westbrook has 13-4-4 and LeBron has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks but has missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Melo has 16 points but only 1-for-7 from 3 – 10:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook still chirping even in the wake of all this struggle. – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.
Westbrook followed with his first made jumper, a 3, to get LAL within 9 at 73-64, midway through the 3rd. – 9:46 PM
LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Patrick Beverley is “guarding” Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/73mp4qF4WR – 9:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in just 26 minutes played tonight:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-14 FG
It’s the 44th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49). – 9:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
One player in double digits.
Melo – 5-for-10: 13 pts
LeBron – 3-for-12: 8 pts
Westbrook – 3-for-6: 7 pts
Lakers – 2-for-21 3PT: 9.5%
Maybe opponents should just start the game with a 20-point lead? Would it make any difference?
Lakers down 21 at the half, 67-46 – 9:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this Pat Bev/Westbrook sequence. yikes. pic.twitter.com/U3xETxd2KQ – 9:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After Nathan Knight got wide open for a dunk earlier, Westbrook took a moment to look up to the ceiling as if to say, “why?” – 9:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first quarter and the Timberwolves lead 31-17. Towns and Beverley with 9 a piece. Beasley with 7. Only note: clean up the turnovers. – 8:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The crowd is hanging on every Westbrook shot, cheering the misses. – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Crowd bellowing “shoooot” every time Westbrook has the ball. – 8:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is OUT tonight with back spasms.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin and Patrick Beverley are IN – 7:25 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Among the discussion on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & guests @Travonne & @ChrisBHaynes:
•Why Tray is “Black Tray”
•Why players clap back on social
•Naomi Osaka
•Westbrook
•Dubs are back
•Just listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 2:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast includes…
—KG + the Best Teammates Ever, Westbrook, Embiid, the Celts, & the Icons Club with Jackie MacMullan
—Wilson/Denver scenarios, surprising NFL signings + Tampa’s splurge w/ @DannyBKelly
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/1LlFJgqGMn
Not covered: Young love pic.twitter.com/z4leJgXHqc – 12:11 AM
Ryan Ward: Malik Monk: “We got to get it together. I’m sick of saying that shit, though.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 14, 2022
Multiple conversations with staff members and players have included the some version of the phrase, “at least there’s only a month left” — not exactly the kind of message you hear from a group with realistic visions of playing until early summer. -via Los Angeles Times / March 11, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is not having his best year in his first season playing in his hometown, and it appears support is minimal. But, he does have the support of one of his peers. “I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told Yahoo Sports. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 10, 2022