Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbrook trash after forcing steal

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is not having his best year in his first season playing in his hometown, and it appears support is minimal. But, he does have the support of one of his peers. “I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told Yahoo Sports. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 10, 2022