Raptors vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (38-30) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (35-35) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Toronto Raptors 54, Los Angeles Clippers 44 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Raptors 54, Clippers 44 | Half | For the most part, it’s lived up to Nick Nurse’s billing: “They really compete and that’s good, I’m glad, I hope they do, I hope we do.” Twelve lead changes, five ties but a 10-point Toronto buffer at the break following the Raptors’ 11-2 run. – 11:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors take their largest lead at halftime at 54-44, strengthened by an 8-0 run close to end of second quarter.
Raptors take their largest lead at halftime at 54-44, strengthened by an 8-0 run close to end of second quarter.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With 15 apiece, VanVleet and Siakam combined for 30 first-half points on 12-20 FG and 4-9 3P. Raptors closed the half on a 19-6 run, lead by 10 at the break. – 11:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Outside of a late turnover, VanVleet owned the end of that half. He and Siakam have 15 apiece, and the Raptors are up 54-44 at the half. Quick game! (Knocks on wood) – 11:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors starters finish second quarter with a flourish, Toronto up 54-44 at halftime.
Raptors starters finish second quarter with a flourish, Toronto up 54-44 at halftime.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was an angry Tyronn Lue timeout, and he spent more than a minute talking to Zach Zarba afterwards.
It’s a 47-42 Raptors lead with 3:02 left in first half. Clippers have really struggled to spring Luke Kennard free, as Kennard has no 3-point attempts and missed his only shot – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Bulls 125-110. Impressive second half from Utah. The Jazz go to 43-26 on the season. They hold the fourth spot in the west. Mitchell with 37. NAW with game-changing minutes. Clarkson got buckets, Gobert got rebounds. On to the clippers on Friday night – 11:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 125, Bulls 110. Donovan 37p/5a/3r. Gobert 14p/20r/4b. JC 26p/5r. NAW 16p/4r/2s! Jazz go 19-39 from 3. Now up to 43-26 on the season. Homestand concludes Friday vs. the Clippers. – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz win 125-110. A solid win at home, and the Jazz shot the absolute lights out of the ball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez both played legitimate roles for the first time this season.
Jazz win 125-110. A solid win at home, and the Jazz shot the absolute lights out of the ball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez both played legitimate roles for the first time this season.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred’s, um, conserving energy in defensive transition but he’s got 10 point and Raptors up 5, 3:02 until halftime – 11:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
THE FOLGERS SOLDIER FLYING HIGH!
THE FOLGERS SOLDIER FLYING HIGH!
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Programming Note: Radio Roulette will be live following Clippers/Raptors. grab some caffeine, see yall then. – 11:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet very slow to get back on defence there and switched a screen with Khem Birch much more easily than he normally would. – 11:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey the recipient of Terance Mann’s curiosity to see his teammates finish alley-oops.
Amir Coffey the recipient of Terance Mann’s curiosity to see his teammates finish alley-oops.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Clippers by 3, about 7 minutes to halftime; the order of magnitude at which they play harder than the Lakers did is incalcuable – 11:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey with the up and under. 👀
Coffey with the up and under. 👀
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young has drawn 5 charges in 13 games with Toronto. Only one Raptors player has drawn more charges THIS SEASON (Chris Boucher, 10). – 11:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that ended in a dunk anyway but pretty impressive how fast thad was able to hustle back – 11:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
We got some Point Scottie with Armoni Brooks flanking him. This is likely an effort to give Fred a longer rest. But no Trent, Fred or Siakam out there to assist Scottie. – 11:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have made their mark by flat out outworking teams recently. Clippers aren’t going to make it easy for ’em. Fun start.
The Raptors have made their mark by flat out outworking teams recently. Clippers aren’t going to make it easy for ’em. Fun start.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors lead 28-26 through one quarter of play. Only one turnover for Raptors in first quarter, compared to four for Clippers.
Raptors lead 28-26 through one quarter of play. Only one turnover for Raptors in first quarter, compared to four for Clippers.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Smooth finish by @Reggie Jackson!
Smooth finish by @Reggie Jackson!
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers down 28-26 to Raptors after first. Reggie Jackson had 10 points, 5 assists and Marcus Morris Sr. 8. – 11:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 2 after a pretty good, pretty quick quarter
Raptors up 2 after a pretty good, pretty quick quarter
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have a bit of a problem with jitterbug guards, and Reggie Jackson can dance. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team plays their starters heavier than the Raptors. Interested to see how that will go tonight with VanVleet and Trent at less than 💯
No team plays their starters heavier than the Raptors. Interested to see how that will go tonight with VanVleet and Trent at less than 💯
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
❌ DENIED ❌
❌ DENIED ❌
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
From the bench, Paul George trying to give Terance Mann some pointers. – 10:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ball movement. ↙️↗️↘️
Ball movement. ↙️↗️↘️
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors not having one guy outscore the home team this time around. They’re one of the best teams in the league at making sure they get more shots than their opponents though. No turnovers yet for Raptors, and they got a 2nd chance 3 already.
Raptors not having one guy outscore the home team this time around. They’re one of the best teams in the league at making sure they get more shots than their opponents though. No turnovers yet for Raptors, and they got a 2nd chance 3 already.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook for three. 👌
Mook for three. 👌
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seeing an LA team trying is quite something
Seeing an LA team trying is quite something
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get it gonin’, #ClipperNation ! pic.twitter.com/vjmYEDW490 – 10:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors start with one pull-up 3 from the injured guy and one pull-up 3 from the sick guy. – 10:42 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers lose again, final score 124-104 Timberwolves…Outplayed again from the start and always playing from behind…That’s 11 straight road losses
Lakers lose again, final score 124-104 Timberwolves…Outplayed again from the start and always playing from behind…That’s 11 straight road losses
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Wolves 124, Lakers 104
The Lakers fall to 29-40 and 2-9 since the All-Star break. They’ve lost three straight games by double-digits. They got within four points early in the fourth before being blown out. LeBron had 19 points.
Final: Wolves 124, Lakers 104
The Lakers fall to 29-40 and 2-9 since the All-Star break. They’ve lost three straight games by double-digits. They got within four points early in the fourth before being blown out. LeBron had 19 points.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lose another road game here in Minnesota, with 3 more to come (TOR, WAS, CLE) on this trip. – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s take care of business.
Let’s take care of business.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame vibes.
Pregame vibes.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The guy walking past me in a Jamario Moon black Raptors jersey is not something you see every day – 10:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/6PruoAciRt – 10:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Hometown hoops.
Hometown hoops.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Birch back to start against Zubac, joined by VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam for the Raptors – 10:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Khem Birch returns to the starting lineup. VanVleet and Trent are active and will start. Barnes and Siakam round out that first unit vs the Clippers. – 10:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters vs Clips: FVV, Trent Jr., Scottie, Pascal, Birch. – 10:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse has done it! He will start Khem Birch over Precious Achiuwa. He’s always said he was open to changing his lineup night to night based on the opponent but had never actually done it… until tonight – 10:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready and focused.
Ready and focused.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Raptors are 7th in the East and have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Nets. Coach Nick Nurse admits he looks at the standings “a lot.” pic.twitter.com/K79FGbeNL7 – 10:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs now need help from old buddy Ty Lue’s Clippers who play the Raptors. Cavs also have the season tiebreaker over Toronto. But this race for sixth is getting TENSE. – 10:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Sixers finish off Cavs. Raptors will start their game against the Clippers a half-game behind Cleveland for sixth place in the East, can pull even with the win. Cleveland holds the tie-breaker in the season series. – 9:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes: “The scouting for him is he’s a winner. And so if you get a rookie who’s all about winning and not worrying about personal accolades and just worried about winning, and team, everything team first, that’s a great pick.” pic.twitter.com/BJBbdUbSrI – 9:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers trail the Clippers by 5 1/2 games for the 8th seed. That has made Clippers coach Ty Lue more comfortable with finding rest days for players since “we’re pretty much locked into the 8th seed.” – 9:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Cavs lose a nail-biter at home to Philly, meaning the Raptors can move into a tie for the 6th seed with a win over the Clippers tonight. Note: Cleveland owns the tiebreaker, though. – 9:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Cavs lose to Sixers, Raptors can match their record with a win tonight.
Cavs lose to Sixers, Raptors can match their record with a win tonight.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue snickered after he asked what he thinks of the play-in tournament: “Now that we’re in eighth, I don’t like it. If we were ninth or 10th, I would love it. Whatever is best. Mr. Silver understands whatever is best for the league.” – 9:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Still not a lot of clarity on timetable for Anunoby’s return. With Raps in LA, Nurse says OG saw the specialist again. His fractured finger is “getting better everyday”, but still not fully healed. He was limited in practice yesterday, trying to figure out how he can manage it. – 9:15 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he may go with both Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch tonight. I think he’s joking. Maybe not. Very confusing – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Before Nick Nurse can explain Norman Powell’s work ethic and progression, he had to ask which championship Raptor was coming to the Clippers next 😅 pic.twitter.com/uIlfvDN5zB – 9:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Clippers reporter asks about Norm Powell and points out that they’ve now had 3 members of the Raptors’ championship roster. Nurse jokes, “Who are you guys taking this year? Can we stop this?” – 9:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nick Nurse on Norman Powell — “First of all, who you taking this year?” … he’s kidding. More seriously, says he heard a story at UCLA this week that Norm would be at volleyball games, waiting to get on the court for late-night shooting. A sign of his work ethic. – 9:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse asks Clippers media who they’re planning on taking from the Raptors this year? Asks the Clippers to stop doing that. – 9:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse says VanVleet and Trent aren’t doing great – Fred with the sore knee, Gary with the non-COVID illness – but they’re both gonna try to give it a go tonight. Trent’s symptoms have been “really bad” at points over the last 24 hours, per NN. – 9:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Toronto’s Nick Nurse, ahead of tonight’s Clippers matchup: “I know this team plays really hard, they’re very well coached, they really compete. That’s good. I’m glad. I hope they do. I hope we do.” – 9:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Gary Trent jr. (non-Covid illness) are likely to play, and OG Anunoby (right ring finger fracture) will not vs. Clippers on Wednesday. Trent hasn’t been feeling well and is a bit more iffy. – 9:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet and Trent Jr. are both going to try to play, says Nurse. “Both are not great.” VanVleet a little better off, Trent Jr. has been feeling pretty sick the last 24hrs. – 9:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says both VanVleet are both “not great” but will give it a go tonight. Also says Fred feels better than Gary. – 9:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. “aren’t great” but both will give it a shot. Gary is probably worse off of the two, Nick Nurse says. Not feeling great – 9:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors update the injured list with VanVleet and Trent probable and Anunoby out for the Clippers game soon – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starters as usual for Clippers (Jackson, Coffey, Batum, Morris, Zubac)
Same starters as usual for Clippers (Jackson, Coffey, Batum, Morris, Zubac)
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
That LA 𝓢𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮. 🔥
That LA 𝓢𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮. 🔥
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers last three 1st Q’s, 3-pointers:
Lakers last three 1st Q’s, 3-pointers:
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers said guard Norman Powell had his boot taken off his left foot that was fractured. – 8:21 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Stars on top, like the roof of a wraith ✨ pic.twitter.com/fhqRC8Y4lI – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have signed Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. He started on Saturday in Denver, and has appeared in four games for the Raptors. With Fred VanVleet possibly needing occasional games off, it makes sense to keep the guard. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors make official the signing of Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract.
Raptors make official the signing of Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have officially signed Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. – 7:20 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors confirm Armoni Brooks has signed a second 10-Day contract as @BlakeMurphyODC reported earlier today – 7:18 PM
