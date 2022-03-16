Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) play against the San Antonio Spurs (43-43) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 16, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 73, San Antonio Spurs 89 (Q3 04:12)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson now with 18 points, 15 from three.
Defenders continue to back off him and then close out too late on his 3s
Spurs by 16, their new largest lead – 10:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Dejounte Murray
9 points from three
8 points from the FT line
4 paint points
Spurs by 13 – 10:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are a plus-27 from 3-point range in the third quarter, one of the rare nights they are winning that area of the floor going away.
Big factor in their 86-73 lead. – 10:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
no tears left to cry 😢
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wNlGPAlvOE – 10:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ from deeeeeep!
4️⃣ triples on the night for the Mustang! pic.twitter.com/Rvjk9Avfh0 – 9:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 19-5 when leading by 15 points in a game.
Keldon’s got 15 points, with 12 from three – 9:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Thunder
– Spurs are shooting well from three
– If they go cold, they have efficient paint scoring to rely on
– Thunder are also scoring well in the paint pic.twitter.com/mfLpxkjiaA – 9:51 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Really nice finish to the half, something the Spurs haven’t been able to say as often as they’d like this season. A 17-5 run over the last 3:38 fueled mostly by Lonnie and Keldon 3s. – 9:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
He froze 😂 my guy hasnt moved for 40 mins
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 12
The big difference in this game? San Antonio outscoring OKC 30-15 from the 3PT line.
Keldon, Lonnie, and Murray have 21 combined points from three pic.twitter.com/1Y9E1jl9V7 – 9:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs and Thunder were tied at 51. A flurry of four 3-pointers in the final 3:12 of the second quarter — two apiece from Walker and Johnson — helped the Spurs open up a 68-56 edge at the break. A little bit more breathing room. – 9:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
El Cuatro heating up 🔥
back-to-back triples for @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/vV1BDXr1yc – 9:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“You feel like you’re not wanted in San Antonio, but then you see how much Boston gave up to pursue you and it’s pretty exciting.”
As he adjusts to a new team, city, and system, Derrick White is everything the Celtics need: si.com/nba/2022/03/16… – 9:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In light of the 3 that Zach Collins just sank, here’s what Josh Richardson had to say about him this morning:
“I want him to shoot more threes. When he is at the top of the key and he is open, he can shoot it. Just don’t be shy.” – 9:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
c’est magnifique 🇫🇷
#ThéoMaledon | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/uF9yP7SkKR – 9:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Thunder have erased the Spurs’ 11 point lead.
Game reset at 51 all – 9:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are reallllly messing around with an OKC team that showed up with about half its roster. – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top 15 moments in ARCO Arena 👑
No. 3: Kevin Martin’s clutch game-winner vs the Spurs in the 2006 playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w67fiFI0qj – 9:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Right now the Spurs and Thunder are tied in paint scoring, 3PT line scoring, and mid-range scoring.
The only reason the Spurs have a 3 point lead – 3 more made free throws
SA led by 11 earlier in this game – 9:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points in the first half for Dejounte Murray
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Murray with the pull-up three after the defense went under on the screen – 9:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
oooooooh that’s tuff
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Fp2PJrExQ3 – 9:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8
Spurs almost put up 40 in the opening quarter.
Spurs are outscoring OKC from three 12-3 pic.twitter.com/8fc86edPTi – 9:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
STRAIGHT to it 😤
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/HIDOqR0CNu – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs doing that thing where they are giving up a ton of free throws, seven in the first seven minutes including and-1 opportunities on 3-straight OKC trips.
Spurs still lead 25-21, but foul shots keeping Thunder around. – 9:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Spurs are averaging exactly one foul per minute. Poeltl and Keldon Johnson already have two. – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
stop it 💥
pop it 💥
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MEWN8tEh0X – 8:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Halftime Hustle Stats:
Ahmad Caver- 16 points, 7 assists
Sean McDermott- 13 points (5-6 shooting)
Santi Aldama- 11 points, 3 steals
Reggie Hearn- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Shaq Buchanan- 7 points, 3 rebounds
Hustle shot 62% from field and 43% from deep – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Among the Thunder’s injured players, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Derrick Favors are on the bench in San Antonio. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Through four minutes, Spurs lead 14-4. Thunder still looking for its first bucket. – 8:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 23-10 when leading by 10 points in a game.
This is their first time leading by 10 since March 7 against the Lakers. – 8:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl has shown he can punish the undersized Isaiah Roby inside. Unfortunately, Poeltl will have to hit the bench after picking up two quick fouls. – 8:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on it being hard to keep SGA (ankle soreness) off the floor: “He’s not defiant, ever. He’s a great collaborator in the organization on everything, but loves to play and wants to compete.” – 8:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Sean McDermott wasting no time in his first game in Southaven. He’s got 13 points on 5-6 shooting, 3-4 from deep – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC: SGA, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another night of fun in the DA as we take on OKC! 🎉
Another night of fun in the DA as we take on OKC! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay! ➡️ https://t.co/ySoPbZ2rGm pic.twitter.com/WsXGVw7iuT – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WHOLE SQUAD getting warm 🔥🔥🔥
@NickAGallo ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/cCeU16JaI0 – 8:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
There was a time when a Spurs-Thunder matchup in mid-March would have been one of the hottest tickets of the year at the AT&T Center. This one does not appear to be headed that direction.
Manu and Tony are in the building, however. – 8:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hustle lead 39-31 at the end of the first quarter. Really fun return to Southaven for the Hustle, with Ahmad Caver totaling 9 points and 4 assists in the quarter. Pons and McDermott both with 7 a piece.
Carsen Edwards with 17 points in the first for SLC – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s last four games…
@ ORL: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ MIA: 3 fouls in first quarter
@ SAS: 5 total fouls
Tonight v. LAL: 2 fouls in first four minutes – 8:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
When it comes to playing with an edge, or as coach Gregg Popovich puts it “bringing the nasty,” Josh Richardson and Zach Collins are throwbacks to #Spurs‘ chippy players of yore.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The other night in the loss to Minnesota the Spurs finally got the wide open 3 to go into the basket: pic.twitter.com/pSB6EFe9c5 – 7:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Tre Jones:
“He’s solid, solid, solid, and he’s a competitor on top of that. Nobody competes harder than he does. So when you combine those two characteristics, it makes him really valuable for us…As he progresses…he’s just going to have a better and better career.” – 7:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick write-up on McDermott expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury: projectspurs.com/doug-mcdermott…
-Spurs are a +3.2 pp/100 per CTG with Richardson in starting 5
– if Doug does miss rest of season, he finishes season as one of most efficient shooters on team – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about Pop become the all-time regular season wins king, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised Pop for having done it without making any moral compromises. 1/2 – 7:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams are both on the floor warming up tonight. Signs of progress in their rehabs. – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said of Aleksej Pokusevski “the game has slowed down for him offensively, he has made quicker and simpler decision.” Said “our team style, he has looked good” – 7:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) will play tonight, per Daigneault. He was listed as questionable. – 7:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Coach Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE tonight against the Spurs. – 7:07 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs announce Doug McDermott expected to miss rest of the regular season due to ankle injury. McDermott has played in 51 games, averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range in first season with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GAKiA6xYfy – 6:59 PM
JUST IN: Spurs announce Doug McDermott expected to miss rest of the regular season due to ankle injury. McDermott has played in 51 games, averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 42% from 3-point range in first season with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GAKiA6xYfy – 6:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott will miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs announced.
“He has been important the whole year,” Pop said. “We hate to lose him down the stretch when we are in the position we are in.” – 6:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Full update of McDermott from Spurs:
Grade 3 right ankle sprain
Expected to miss the rest of the regular season – 6:54 PM
Full update of McDermott from Spurs:
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs are saying Doug McDermott has a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. – 6:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott will miss the rest of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, Spurs say – 6:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s going to be out for a while.” – Coach Pop says of Doug McDermott.
Per Spurs, McDermott is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a grade 3 ankle sprain – 6:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Before tonight’s Thunder-Spurs game, a Q&A with Sam Presti on Gregg Popovich.
Here’s Presti’s favorite memory of Pop: https://t.co/29imHR92a9 pic.twitter.com/igAu4Gcwq7 – 6:46 PM
Before tonight’s Thunder-Spurs game, a Q&A with Sam Presti on Gregg Popovich.
Here’s Presti’s favorite memory of Pop: https://t.co/29imHR92a9 pic.twitter.com/igAu4Gcwq7 – 6:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ and DJ have both scored 30+ points in the same game twice this season 🪣
Last two pairs of Spurs teammates to do that in the same season: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker and Sean Elliott/David Robinson
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Zm8VGj8U9C – 6:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The 1336 Coach Pop NFT Collection auction ends TOMORROW!
Get your bids in for these historic and unique #NFTs featuring a hand-drawn play with a digital signature from Coach Pop. All proceeds benefit @safoodbank!
@opensea | #PorVida – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat will honor Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame induction during Friday’s home game against the Thunder. Bosh, obviously, is expected to be in attendance for the game. – 4:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chris Bosh will honored at Friday’s Heat-Thunder game, with the Heat commemorating his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (which means some mending on his retired jersey banner). – 4:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.
Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour for sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th
Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/CsIH2L2bPE pic.twitter.com/9ULhzjTAAV – 4:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In its first stop on the three-game road trip, OKC takes on the Spurs for the fourth and final time of the season looking to even the season series after the Spurs took the last matchup before the All Star Break.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/gA4sF10cNL pic.twitter.com/x41p9QIrON – 3:30 PM
In its first stop on the three-game road trip, OKC takes on the Spurs for the fourth and final time of the season looking to even the season series after the Spurs took the last matchup before the All Star Break.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/gA4sF10cNL pic.twitter.com/x41p9QIrON – 3:30 PM