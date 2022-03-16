Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors recall James Wiseman, but not yet for a return to action
https://t.co/umBr30syjL pic.twitter.com/yaFXoZBBzm – 4:41 PM
Warriors recall James Wiseman, but not yet for a return to action
https://t.co/umBr30syjL pic.twitter.com/yaFXoZBBzm – 4:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors recall James Wiseman from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced. – 4:06 PM
Warriors recall James Wiseman from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced. – 4:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from Santa Cruz as Wiseman nears his NBA regular-season debut.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/l422o0dmL3 – 4:02 PM
The Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from Santa Cruz as Wiseman nears his NBA regular-season debut.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/l422o0dmL3 – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his third G League appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors, James Wiseman tallied 15 points and nine boards in 21 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 10:00 AM
In his third G League appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors, James Wiseman tallied 15 points and nine boards in 21 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 10:00 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman Game 3, short version:
-Moves well; no sign of knee issue
-Got better as game went on
-Hands an issue, tho some passes were errant
-Nice shot, including baby hook
-Definitive conclusions unfair, since he’s playing with ‘strangers,’ but minimal NBA impact right now – 12:06 AM
James Wiseman Game 3, short version:
-Moves well; no sign of knee issue
-Got better as game went on
-Hands an issue, tho some passes were errant
-Nice shot, including baby hook
-Definitive conclusions unfair, since he’s playing with ‘strangers,’ but minimal NBA impact right now – 12:06 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins didn’t practice today, but will be questionable vs Celtics tomorrow. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman still out. – 3:21 PM
Andrew Wiggins didn’t practice today, but will be questionable vs Celtics tomorrow. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman still out. – 3:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 1:00 PM
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 10:00 PM
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 10:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
James Wiseman continues his G League stint for a third game, with Kerr announcing Wiseman will play with the SeaDubs tomorrow in LA. – 8:24 PM
James Wiseman continues his G League stint for a third game, with Kerr announcing Wiseman will play with the SeaDubs tomorrow in LA. – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman will play in the G-League tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM
James Wiseman will play in the G-League tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman will play in another game with Santa Cruz tomorrow night in Los Angeles. “No plans beyond that,” he said. – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman will play in another game with Santa Cruz tomorrow night in Los Angeles. “No plans beyond that,” he said. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that James Wiseman will play with the Santa Cruz Warriors in Los Angeles tomorrow evening. No solidified plans beyond that. – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr says that James Wiseman will play with the Santa Cruz Warriors in Los Angeles tomorrow evening. No solidified plans beyond that. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will play in the Santa Cruz G-League game tomorrow night in Los Angeles. Warriors haven’t decided anything beyond that, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
James Wiseman will play in the Santa Cruz G-League game tomorrow night in Los Angeles. Warriors haven’t decided anything beyond that, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman will play in another GLeague game. Tomorrow night in LA. – 8:16 PM
James Wiseman will play in another GLeague game. Tomorrow night in LA. – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors 10:30am PDT injury report:
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. return tonight, but Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with ‘general illness.’
Andre Iguodala (back) and Gary Payton II (L knee) remain out, along with James Wiseman. – 1:42 PM
Per Warriors 10:30am PDT injury report:
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. return tonight, but Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with ‘general illness.’
Andre Iguodala (back) and Gary Payton II (L knee) remain out, along with James Wiseman. – 1:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 1:00 PM
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 1:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will be back in the lineup for the Warriors tomorrow night at Chase Center.
James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are still out. – 8:34 PM
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will be back in the lineup for the Warriors tomorrow night at Chase Center.
James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are still out. – 8:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Hard to believe Warriors can’t find a suitable 10-minute role for James Wiseman, who has a 19/14 double-double today for Santa Cruz with a couple blocks. I mean, think about it, he only has to be a different kind of option than Bjelica spelling Looney. – 8:03 PM
Hard to believe Warriors can’t find a suitable 10-minute role for James Wiseman, who has a 19/14 double-double today for Santa Cruz with a couple blocks. I mean, think about it, he only has to be a different kind of option than Bjelica spelling Looney. – 8:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors center James Wiseman has 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting, 14 rebounds and a made 3-pointer off the glass in 20 minutes on a rehab assignment for G League Santa Cruz against the Ignite at Chase Center. The varsity Warriors host the Wizards tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/waxSN0IWeu – 8:01 PM
Warriors center James Wiseman has 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting, 14 rebounds and a made 3-pointer off the glass in 20 minutes on a rehab assignment for G League Santa Cruz against the Ignite at Chase Center. The varsity Warriors host the Wizards tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/waxSN0IWeu – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Santa Cruz Warriors center James Wiseman gets a dunk before the half and let’s out a scream at the buzzer. Wiseman had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 11 minutes in the first half against the G League Ignite. The big man looks close to a return for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/oxTLGAbWKW – 7:06 PM
Santa Cruz Warriors center James Wiseman gets a dunk before the half and let’s out a scream at the buzzer. Wiseman had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 11 minutes in the first half against the G League Ignite. The big man looks close to a return for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/oxTLGAbWKW – 7:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Overall a pretty familiar mix of plusses and minuses for Wiseman in the first half. Ran the floor hard, hands were iffy, had a spectacular block but a couple bad fouls, got a bunch of dunks when set up but goes up weak when there’s someone between him and basket. – 6:55 PM
Overall a pretty familiar mix of plusses and minuses for Wiseman in the first half. Ran the floor hard, hands were iffy, had a spectacular block but a couple bad fouls, got a bunch of dunks when set up but goes up weak when there’s someone between him and basket. – 6:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
James Wiseman is now 0-3 from the FT line, which equates to 0-6 with the G-League “1 for 2” FT scoring. – 6:52 PM
James Wiseman is now 0-3 from the FT line, which equates to 0-6 with the G-League “1 for 2” FT scoring. – 6:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
A lot of Golden State Warriors personnel here at the G League game for James Wiseman, including Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Mike Brown, Dejan Milojevic, Ron Adams, Zaza Pachulia and Juan Toscano-Anderson (who is rocking a Wiseman jersey). – 6:08 PM
A lot of Golden State Warriors personnel here at the G League game for James Wiseman, including Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Mike Brown, Dejan Milojevic, Ron Adams, Zaza Pachulia and Juan Toscano-Anderson (who is rocking a Wiseman jersey). – 6:08 PM
More on this storyline
James Wiseman returned to Santa Cruz, Calif., with his team after the game. He will review film with Seth Cooper and his staff on Friday, practice with Santa Cruz on Saturday and play in another game for them on Sunday at Chase Center. After that, the Warriors will determine whether he’s ready for a promotion and a test drive (maybe in the second unit?) with the big club. -via The Athletic / March 11, 2022
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/vB84tU8aSU -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / March 10, 2022