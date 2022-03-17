Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns: 'He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game'

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns’ swag: “KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag. He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game, showing off the watch. Yeah, he’s swaggy. For sure. Love dat. Love KAT.”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on a conversation with Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I asked him, do you like success? He thought I was playing. I was asking him a real question. I was like go fast every time and you will score 40 points… When he goes fast, he’s unstoppable.” – 12:29 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns’ swag:
“KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag. He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game, showing off the watch. Yeah, he’s swaggy. For sure. Love dat. Love KAT.” – 12:24 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked about playing LeBron:
“Any time I see one of those GOATs in front of me, I’m trying to go at them. Every time. I’m not passing. That’s what’s in my mind. Every time I see a LeBron, Kevin Durant, everybody in that category, I’m trying to go at them.” – 12:22 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards on the transitive property of swag: “A couple players on your team gotta have swag. It can’t just be one. Once a couple of them get swag, then you put it in three more, four more and everybody feel like they the man of the hour and that’s what we need.” – 12:13 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards says he’s been 100% physically for the past three of four games. – 11:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has said swag approximately 50 times (I’m serious) in his postgame press conference.
Ant: “This isn’t the Timberwolves that didn’t have swag since 2004. I got a lot of swag.” – 11:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The word of Anthony Edwards’ press conference tonight is “swag.” – 11:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on wanting the ball in crunch time:
“In the playoffs, you’re gonna see a lot of different things. I will say, though, even Jordan gave it to Kerr for 3. There’s a lot of different ways you can win the game. But I for sure would like the ball in my hands.” – 11:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns after the game said that Patrick Beverley told him “that’s your fault” for letting the Lakers back in the game by getting in foul trouble.
KAT: “I got challenged by him. And you know what, I’m gonna respond to that. That goes back to the relationship we have.” – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on the final stretch of the season:
“This is some of the most important basketball in Timberwolves history right now, and we’re part of it. So we gotta do the most we can to solidify our position.” – 11:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley:
“He’s our soul. I feel he’s kind of like our Draymond.” – 11:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says the talent and skill level is beyond what it’s been in the past. Points out what Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are doing. And points to the defense Jason Kidd deployed tonite to slow him down as part of the evolution too. – 10:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Karl-Anthony Towns waved bye to the Lakers upon checking out. He had 30 despite foul trouble. Lakers have lost 3 straight and 12 of last 15. Minnesota drops them 124-104. LeBron finished with 19, Russ with 15 and Melo with 16. LeBron and Melo shot a combined 2-for-15 from 3. – 10:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30-point games by a player age 21 or younger this season:
RJ Barrett: 9
LaMelo Ball: 7
Anthony Edwards: 7
Tyler Herro: 4
Tyrese Maxey: 4 – 9:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wolves 67, Lakers 46
Carmelo Anthony leads LA with 13 points off the bench. The Wolves are dominating the Lakers at the 3-point line (+21). The Lakers’ starters are a combined 8 of 25 (32%). Anthony Edwards is torching LA with 24 points and five 3s. – 9:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards has 24 first-half points (what Karl had on his way to 60, I believe) as the Timberwolves lead the Lakers 67-46 at halftime. – 9:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is back, and the Lakers are not.
Five made 3s and 24 first half points for Edwards
Wolves 67, Lakers 46 – 9:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Some things that’ll change with Jaden McDaniels out, per Chris Finch. He said Josh Okogie will get a chance to play some minutes, more prime defensive matchups coming for Anthony Edwards, who could even end up being the four in certain lineups. – 12:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Five different players have recorded a 50-point game this month:
✅ LeBron James (2x)
✅ Kyrie Irving (2x)
✅ Jayson Tatum
✅ Kevin Durant
✅ Karl-Anthony Towns
That ties the NBA record for most such players in a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/1rjz8ij5zq – 10:10 AM
In one particular sequence that went viral, Russell Westbrook air-balled a corner 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left. After Towns rebounded the miss, he looked twice at the path where the air ball took flight with a perplexed look. “I honestly don’t pay no mind to it,” Westbrook said of the Wolves talking smack. “Maybe the other guys [do]. But they weren’t talking to me. They were talking to individual guys particularly, but the trash talking doesn’t bother me none. “Nobody over there has done anything in this league that would make me pick my eyes up, like, ‘Oh, they’re talking mess. Let me respond.’ No. It’s fine. They’re good. They won the game. Happy for them. Move onto the next one.” -via ESPN / March 17, 2022
Earlier in the game, after Patrick Beverley forced a Westbrook turnover, Beverley could be seen plugging his nose as if to say something smelled bad and appeared to mouth the word “trash” twice. Beverley, who has a history with Westbrook, took to Twitter afterward to respond to Westbrook’s remark that nobody on the Wolves has “done anything in this league.” “Playoffs every year,” Beverley wrote while retweeting Westbrook’s answer. “2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport??” -via ESPN / March 17, 2022