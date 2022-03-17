Gary Payton II to return on Sunday?

Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors defensive specialist Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) is targeting a return on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined for two weeks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Injured Warriors guard Gary Payton II told @andscape he is targeting a return on Sunday against San Antonio. – 12:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors defensive specialist Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) is targeting a return on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined for two weeks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Gary Payton II provided some clarity Tuesday about the injury to his left knee that has sidelined him in recent weeks
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will miss his seventh straight game tomorrow with a left knee injury suffered in Dallas. Here is the clip of the play, plus a Payton soundbite on his rehab. Advanced to 1-on-1, trying to get his lateral movement back defensively. pic.twitter.com/OIwphlJhP8 – 5:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins didn’t practice today, but will be questionable vs Celtics tomorrow. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman still out. – 3:21 PM
