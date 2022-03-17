Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons situation: To this day, I don't understand what happened

Joel Embiid: “I just didn’t understand what was going on [with the Ben Simmons situation], honestly. I didn’t understand what happened and what led up to that whole situation. To this day, I don’t understand. Even when you look at it and I don’t have any problems with him and like I say, obviously we didn’t win the championship together, but in the regular season, we went dominant every single season. 50-win seasons, I always believed that we had a chance to win together. Like I always believed that even to this day. I believe that we had a chance to win and what we were able to accomplish obviously, winning matters the most, but I feel like we had a chance and that’s what I don’t get. I don’t understand what was going on, honestly. What caused him to want to leave. I understand his explanation, but a lot of things don’t make sense.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game due to back soreness #Sixers – 7:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Dallas with back soreness. – 6:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is again listed as questionable for Sixers-Mavs tomorrow with back soreness. – 5:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid on Simmons’ exit: “I just didn’t understand what was going on” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/joe… – 5:01 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Really dig Joel Embiid’s self awareness/transparency in the convo w/@Draymond Green. – 4:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid brace for Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks … youtu.be/ys-UKO68ezM via @YouTube – 3:56 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is dealing with back soreness while James Harden is still dealing with hamstring issues. The 2 of them gave an update on their injuries after a win in Cleveland. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/17/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:12 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
From last night in Cleveland, Joel Embiid and James Harden received praise from their teammates for getting the job done to get a road win over the Cavs #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 11:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Current NBA scoring leaders (points per game):
29.95 – Joel Embiid
29.80 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
29.53 – LeBron James
The next 25 days should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/G1i6MiGZG4 – 10:31 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 16:
– L. Doncic: 37 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast
– D. Mitchell: 37 pts, 5 ast, 29 min
– Giannis: 36 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl
– J. Embiid: 35 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 34 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– K. Middleton: 32 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
– N. Jokic: 29 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast – 10:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game, it was point guard day for the Nets. Ben Simmons had an epidural, Goran Dragic came into his own, Kyrie Irving didn’t attend and Spencer Dinwiddie reminded his old team of what they could have had: theathletic.com/3191584/2022/0… – 10:20 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The best birthday gift Joel Embiid received wasn’t wrapped in paper, but a splint. Jarrett Allen’s broken finger cleared the path for a feast, on the day an MVP frontrunner turned 28, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3191219/2022/0… – 10:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid has made at least five free throws in each of his last 40 games.
He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 40 such games in a row within a single season.
Embiid and Kevin Durant (2009-10) are the only players to do so since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/VrBh0z3RXZ – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 13-19 FG
It’s the ninth time Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player in @Philadelphia 76ers history with more such games in a single season is Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66, 19). pic.twitter.com/dzcaPSI9Gd – 9:21 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Lots of fun in the NBA last night: Wolves dancing on the Lakers’ grave, Dinwiddie ending the Nets, Lonnie Walker ending the Thunder, little LaMelo salt, big Marcus Smart energy, more excellence from Embiid and Jokic. ziller.substack.com/p/thursday-hig… – 8:25 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After tonight, Mikal Bridges took over as the NBA’s plus-minus leader:
1. Mikal, +521
2. Curry, +509
3. Tatum, +483
4. CP3, +419
5. Jokić, +396
11. Giannis, +343
33. Embiid, +263
53. Morant, +182
58. DeRozan, +169
87. Luka, +113 – 1:35 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dante Exum on Ben Simmons joining Australian National Team in the near future:
“Everyone who has talked to Ben and been around Ben knows that he wants to play. When the time is right, he’ll play.”
Exum said the goal is gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 FIBA World Cup. – 1:27 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That’s cool, that’s fine if you like that s–t,” KD says, talking about 90’s NBA. “But when you watch us now…look at Joel Embiid what he can do…Towns…we got a 6’7” point guard [Luka] we just played against. We got one our team as well.”
-KD talks evolution of basketball. pic.twitter.com/oBSZEzdM1J – 11:50 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Blessings and more life!!! Thanks for all the birthday wishes pic.twitter.com/O8U54ZHYOs – 10:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says the talent and skill level is beyond what it’s been in the past. Points out what Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are doing. And points to the defense Jason Kidd deployed tonite to slow him down as part of the evolution too. – 10:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about keeping Ben Simmons engaged while he rehabs, Kevin Durant reminds us Simmons is a grown man and he’s not one to hold guys’ hands. Said it’s on Simmons’ to stay engaged. – 10:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he won’t do much to keep Ben Simmons involved while he’s out, says Ben’s a grown up and doesn’t want that from us. Can’t wait to get him back out there whenever that is. – 10:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey on the Joel Embiid trusting him him down the stretch tonight:
“We had to make plays for each other. We had to trust each other. That’s a big pass for Joel – he trusted me. If he puts his trust in me, I’ll do whatever I’m capable of doing to knock it down.” – 10:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey on receiving Joel Embiid’s birthday surprise t-shirt – a surprise courtesy of Georges Niang – on his loop this morning:
“At first I thought it was Tupac. And then I looked over and I was like- is that Joel on my loop? And then I remembered that it was his birthday!” pic.twitter.com/PGg8N4OXXL – 10:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Observations after a birthday win for Joel Embiid.
Sixers 2-1 over their last three despite opposing benches posting 94 more points than the team’s second unit.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nail-biter going on in Brooklyn, tied at 102 with under 4 minutes left. During the upcoming timeouts (you know there will be many), check out our Mavericks notebook, which includes Steve Nash talking about Ben Simmons and making in-season trades.
mavs.com/nets-adjust-af… – 9:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid tonight:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 13-19 FG
It’s the ninth time Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game this season, the most such games by a @Philadelphia 76ers player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 (9). – 9:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A1 Embiid game, bad bench play, Sixers win, nothing ever changes
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:36 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs took the lead w/just over 3 min to play & had their chances late, but Embiid’s big night (35pts, 17reb) just too much; PHI takes first 3 this szn – win, 118-114; FTs: CLE, 27-32, PHI, 24-28; PHI, 52%FG, CLE, 49%; CLE, six in dbl-figs; one more mtg this szn – 4/3 in CLE. pic.twitter.com/YxiXS4hKG9 – 9:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid, on his 28th birthday:
35 PTS
17 REB
5 AST
13-19 fg
8-10 FT
W. pic.twitter.com/xnla9LCQMr – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
35 PTS
17 REB
5 AST
13-19 FG
It’s his 32nd 30-point game, the most by a player this season. pic.twitter.com/L7d6O5WpEY – 9:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers escape with a 118-114 win. Embiid with 35 points and 17 rebounds. – 9:30 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Watching sixers cavs..I should be impressed w 35-17-5 from @Joel Embiid , but I’m not…cause he does it every night! – 9:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I like that even after getting Harden the Sixers’ crunch-time offense still has Joel Embiid initiating from the perimeter. Harden/Maxey/etc just have more space to move off ball. – 9:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons gets epidural injection to relieve back pain nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 8:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nets now hope Ben Simmons can appear in a “couple” of games before the playoffs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
➡️ https://t.co/oQTFw02QQa pic.twitter.com/9MIS3Td2kF – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Today is the first time I can recall Nash sounding more hopeful than sure on Ben Simmons playing. I had said an over/under of 12 games not long ago, and it’s obviously going to be way under. – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine and hope remains he can return for a “couple” of regular-season games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Story soon. – 6:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dr. Rahul Shah, a board certified orthopedic spine & neck surgeon, spoke with the Post two days ago and predicted Ben Simmons would need an epidural. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms the team is still formulating a return plan for Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has to see how the epidural takes before determining the next phase of his rehab. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an epidural while the #Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The expectation is that the procedure helps Simmons accelerate his back rehab, says Steve Nash. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons had an epidural while team was in Orlando, Nash said. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Seth Curry and Cam Thomas as questionable for tonight’s game against Dallas. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are all out. David Duke is with Long Island. – 1:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Steve Nash has ‘extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons will play this regular season #nba nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 4:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Help me settle 2 debates with my uncle:
Prior to the fallout in Philadelphia, was Ben Simmons on a Hall of Fame track? – 10:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets coach Steve Nash: ‘Extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons plays in regular season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/net… – 5:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets still have no idea when Ben Simmons will be able to make his season debut as he continues to deal with a back issue — but Steve Nash is hopeful that it will happen at some point before the regular season ends.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
To be specific, I asked Steve Nash what his optimism level in Ben Simmons playing by the end of the regular season. His response was “extremely high.” #nets #nba – 10:56 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Ben Simmons still isn’t traveling with Nets as he continues to rehab his back. Nash says his confidence remains ‘extremely high’ that Simmons will be back before the regular season ends. – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said both Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are game-time decisions tonight in Orlando. Ben Simmons did not make the trip, given the back-to-back tomorrow against Dallas. – 10:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’s “very hopeful” that Ben Simmons will play this regular season. #nets – 10:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Are the #Nets too reliant on Kevin Durant? Talking Ben Simmons and other Brooklyn tidbits with @DHenryTV youtu.be/cnRB3x36F3A via @YouTube – 2:07 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Experts aren’t optimistic about Ben Simmons making #Nets debut this season nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 9:36 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ chances of playing in regular season: ‘I have extremely high hopes’ he Brooklyn Nets still have no idea exactly when Ben Simmons will be able to make his season debut as he continues to deal with a back injury, but coach Steve Nash said after Tuesday’s shootaround that he has “extremely high hopes that we’ll see him in the regular season.” “He’s just doing his rehab, strengthening,” Nash said. “We’re still doing that side of things rather than court work right now.” -via ESPN / March 15, 2022
“The biggest thing we’ve tried to do is to have him be involved in everything,” Nash said. “The traveling is the one caveat where sometimes you’re weighing the cost benefit of him on airplanes and buses and different beds. When he’s with us we want him in every meeting, in every walkthrough, in every film session, whatever it may be so he’s around the group. We’d love for him to travel, be with the team all the time, but we have to weigh that scenario as well.” -via ESPN / March 15, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green is spilling tea about Ben Simmons ahead of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. While Simmons won’t be playing in the showdown, he will be on the bench, subjecting himself to a Philly crowd that’s sure to let him hear it, and then some. One claim Green passed along during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast was Simmons changing his phone number without anybody telling him on the team. The Sixers veteran said he texted Simmons “a bunch” but never heard back. -via Clutch Points / March 10, 2022