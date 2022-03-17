Nerlens Noel unlikely to play again this season

The chances Knicks center Nerlens Noel suits up again this season are slim, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
#Knicks Newsletter: Nerlens Noel may not play again this season. An inside look at how Noel went from Knicks defensive linchpin to contract albatross
Technically, Nerlens Noel was a DNP in the last two games. He was active for the Knicks and could have taken the floor if needed. But Noel is far from 100 percent healthy, per a source. Noel is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, a source confirmed. -via SportsNet New York / March 1, 2022
Fred Katz: Thibodeau said Nerlens Noel is technically available but “I want him to get through some practices first before we throw him back in there. At this point, what you don’t want is you’re in for a game and out for a game, in for a game, out for a game. So I want him to get healthy.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 27, 2022
Ian Begley: Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 27, 2022