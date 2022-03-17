Pistons vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (18-51) play against the Orlando Magic (52-52) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 17, 2022
Detroit Pistons 34, Orlando Magic 35 (Q1 01:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fancy, franz
📺: https://t.co/gMjBeo5nPb pic.twitter.com/fJoB9Vbn5r – 7:31 PM
fancy, franz
📺: https://t.co/gMjBeo5nPb pic.twitter.com/fJoB9Vbn5r – 7:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 25, Magic 24 with 3:40 left in the 1st. Bey already has 15 points and will shoot one at the line after the break – 7:30 PM
Pistons 25, Magic 24 with 3:40 left in the 1st. Bey already has 15 points and will shoot one at the line after the break – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 25, Magic 24 with 3:40 left in the 1Q.
Saddiq Bey: 15 points
CoJo: 6 points
Isaiah Stewart: 4 points and 4 rebounds – 7:30 PM
Pistons 25, Magic 24 with 3:40 left in the 1Q.
Saddiq Bey: 15 points
CoJo: 6 points
Isaiah Stewart: 4 points and 4 rebounds – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Make it 15 pts for #Pistons Saddiq Bey, with a FT coming to try to complete a three-point play. – 7:30 PM
Make it 15 pts for #Pistons Saddiq Bey, with a FT coming to try to complete a three-point play. – 7:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Strong move from our ironman 💪
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/Uc3vTw9UwC – 7:30 PM
Strong move from our ironman 💪
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/Uc3vTw9UwC – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey doesn’t need the headband tonight. Sheesh.
5 for 5 with 13 points in five minutes. – 7:24 PM
Saddiq Bey doesn’t need the headband tonight. Sheesh.
5 for 5 with 13 points in five minutes. – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
“It’s Saddiq Bey time” – Saddiq Bey. He has 10 of Detroit’s 15 points and hasn’t missed a shot – 7:22 PM
“It’s Saddiq Bey time” – Saddiq Bey. He has 10 of Detroit’s 15 points and hasn’t missed a shot – 7:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has 10 pts in 5 mins … he might be on one tonight. – 7:22 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has 10 pts in 5 mins … he might be on one tonight. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has eight of Detroit’s 13 points. Magic lead cut to two. – 7:22 PM
Saddiq Bey has eight of Detroit’s 13 points. Magic lead cut to two. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are scoring the ball now. The starting 5 had poor spacing. Casey swapped Bagley for Livers and it’s opened things up a little – 7:20 PM
Pistons are scoring the ball now. The starting 5 had poor spacing. Casey swapped Bagley for Livers and it’s opened things up a little – 7:20 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,200 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:18 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,200 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba 🤑
7 PTS in the first 2 minutes for @TheRealMoBamba
📺: https://t.co/gMjBeo5nPb pic.twitter.com/DajhxcmwfE – 7:17 PM
Mo Bamba 🤑
7 PTS in the first 2 minutes for @TheRealMoBamba
📺: https://t.co/gMjBeo5nPb pic.twitter.com/DajhxcmwfE – 7:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba with a quick 7 points in the first 2 1/2 minutes.
Magic lead 9-0. – 7:15 PM
Mo Bamba with a quick 7 points in the first 2 1/2 minutes.
Magic lead 9-0. – 7:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are off to a 9-0 start versus the Pistons. Mo Bamba has 7 early points. – 7:14 PM
The Magic are off to a 9-0 start versus the Pistons. Mo Bamba has 7 early points. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Magic open the game with a 9-0 run. Pistons, understandably, are having trouble scoring without Grant and Cunningham – 7:14 PM
Magic open the game with a 9-0 run. Pistons, understandably, are having trouble scoring without Grant and Cunningham – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Orlando is up 9-0. Cassey calls a timeout, Livers is set to check in. – 7:14 PM
Orlando is up 9-0. Cassey calls a timeout, Livers is set to check in. – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III has his 2nd foul at 10:51 1Q … and that’s #Suboptimal. – 7:13 PM
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III has his 2nd foul at 10:51 1Q … and that’s #Suboptimal. – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pistons and Magic have tipped off!!! I guarantee you it will be the best game in the NBA tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/maKM4TZqBc – 7:11 PM
The Pistons and Magic have tipped off!!! I guarantee you it will be the best game in the NBA tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/maKM4TZqBc – 7:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m going to guess the #Pistons lead the league in offensive fouls on screen-and-rolls. – 7:11 PM
I’m going to guess the #Pistons lead the league in offensive fouls on screen-and-rolls. – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Interesting but not surprising, I guess: Bagley is doing the jump-ball over Stewart – 7:10 PM
Interesting but not surprising, I guess: Bagley is doing the jump-ball over Stewart – 7:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
If you’re betting on tonight’s Magic-Pistons game you’re a true degenerate and should probably seek help. – 7:09 PM
If you’re betting on tonight’s Magic-Pistons game you’re a true degenerate and should probably seek help. – 7:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ready for a bit o’ fun at @AmwayCenter ☘️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/SQfkk4rf8L – 6:40 PM
Ready for a bit o’ fun at @AmwayCenter ☘️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/SQfkk4rf8L – 6:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, CoJo, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham is OUT – 6:38 PM
Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, CoJo, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham is OUT – 6:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes and Marvin Bagley III will start in place of Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant tonight. Looks like Cunningham will miss his second-straight game – 6:35 PM
Killian Hayes and Marvin Bagley III will start in place of Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant tonight. Looks like Cunningham will miss his second-straight game – 6:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters look to be Joseph, Hayes, Bey, Bagley and Stewart.
Cade Cunningham looks to be OUT. – 6:32 PM
#Pistons starters look to be Joseph, Hayes, Bey, Bagley and Stewart.
Cade Cunningham looks to be OUT. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
halloween came early 😂
(via @Cole Anthony) pic.twitter.com/ug5pPyel3l – 6:21 PM
halloween came early 😂
(via @Cole Anthony) pic.twitter.com/ug5pPyel3l – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Good weather. Good fits. 🔥
@Jerami Grant
@Marvin Bagley
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:19 PM
Good weather. Good fits. 🔥
@Jerami Grant
@Marvin Bagley
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Since we’re in Orlando tonight, share some pics of you at the happiest place on Earth wearing #Pistons swag for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/mjHKt3ui8r – 6:03 PM
Since we’re in Orlando tonight, share some pics of you at the happiest place on Earth wearing #Pistons swag for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/mjHKt3ui8r – 6:03 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s Locked on Lions Podcast: The Florio exchange. Why Baker would NOT fit here. WBBT Radio returns. What FA receivers are left for Detroit? #FirstListen. MAR 17. https://t.co/p2hZkbjDsJ pic.twitter.com/iKIp4SqK50 – 5:59 PM
On Today’s Locked on Lions Podcast: The Florio exchange. Why Baker would NOT fit here. WBBT Radio returns. What FA receivers are left for Detroit? #FirstListen. MAR 17. https://t.co/p2hZkbjDsJ pic.twitter.com/iKIp4SqK50 – 5:59 PM
Luke Garza @LukaG_55
Congrats to my brothers on incredible careers❤️ 5 years ago we were 14-19 and they made history this year💯 Legends ! @JordanBo_3 @upsideash @connor_m30 @IowaHoops – 5:59 PM
Congrats to my brothers on incredible careers❤️ 5 years ago we were 14-19 and they made history this year💯 Legends ! @JordanBo_3 @upsideash @connor_m30 @IowaHoops – 5:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/Un8mJ8jhZe – 5:51 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/Un8mJ8jhZe – 5:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is going through pregame warmups in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/peChbDaJgb – 5:44 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is going through pregame warmups in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/peChbDaJgb – 5:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey playing in every game this season: “It’s great to see.”
He says Bey has summer workout plans already mapped out with ways to improve his game. – 5:38 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey playing in every game this season: “It’s great to see.”
He says Bey has summer workout plans already mapped out with ways to improve his game. – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cunningham: “I always say he has the ‘it’ factor. He can play like crap the entire game, and then in the fourth quarter he steps up and produces. He loves the moment.” – 5:35 PM
Casey on Cunningham: “I always say he has the ‘it’ factor. He can play like crap the entire game, and then in the fourth quarter he steps up and produces. He loves the moment.” – 5:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Jerami Grant’s right knee inflammation isn’t serious. Gives an opportunity for Marvin Bagley Jr. Grant is out tonight – 5:34 PM
Casey said Jerami Grant’s right knee inflammation isn’t serious. Gives an opportunity for Marvin Bagley Jr. Grant is out tonight – 5:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he thought Killian Hayes played one of his best games against Miami. – 5:34 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he thought Killian Hayes played one of his best games against Miami. – 5:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he thought Killian Hayes played one of his better games against Miami. – 5:34 PM
Casey said he thought Killian Hayes played one of his better games against Miami. – 5:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will be a game-time decision with a non-COVID illness. He said he still congested. – 5:34 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will be a game-time decision with a non-COVID illness. He said he still congested. – 5:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) will go through warmups and see how he feels. “He still feels congested.” – 5:33 PM
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) will go through warmups and see how he feels. “He still feels congested.” – 5:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will go through shootaround and see how he feels. Still feeling congested – 5:33 PM
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will go through shootaround and see how he feels. Still feeling congested – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham will be a game-time decision. – 5:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham will be a game-time decision. – 5:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba vs. Detroit. – 5:26 PM
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba vs. Detroit. – 5:26 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 71 vs DETROIT
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
2️⃣1️⃣F: @Moritz Wagner
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:26 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 71 vs DETROIT
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
2️⃣1️⃣F: @Moritz Wagner
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
island bois in the starting lineup tonight pic.twitter.com/MnZmPhWant – 5:24 PM
island bois in the starting lineup tonight pic.twitter.com/MnZmPhWant – 5:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five @Moritz Wagner 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6Hp70Bhnn3 – 5:17 PM
welcome to the first five @Moritz Wagner 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6Hp70Bhnn3 – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starting Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba vs. Detroit. – 5:17 PM
Magic starting Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba vs. Detroit. – 5:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba against the @Detroit Pistons tonight. – 5:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba against the @Detroit Pistons tonight. – 5:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
RJ Hampton (and Franz Wagner) warming up prior to hosting the Pistons tonight: pic.twitter.com/JecqbaEdfM – 5:04 PM
RJ Hampton (and Franz Wagner) warming up prior to hosting the Pistons tonight: pic.twitter.com/JecqbaEdfM – 5:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner testing out his range ahead of tonight’s game vs. Detroit pic.twitter.com/SKKFjcLS0y – 5:04 PM
Franz Wagner testing out his range ahead of tonight’s game vs. Detroit pic.twitter.com/SKKFjcLS0y – 5:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Greetings from the only NBA game on the schedule for tonight 😎 🌴
7PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/LV9nva469V – 5:00 PM
Greetings from the only NBA game on the schedule for tonight 😎 🌴
7PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/LV9nva469V – 5:00 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
“INSIDE THE @Orlando Magic: @Markelle Fultz” PREMIERES POSTGAME TONIGHT ON @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Z6cEaALhaV – 4:14 PM
“INSIDE THE @Orlando Magic: @Markelle Fultz” PREMIERES POSTGAME TONIGHT ON @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Z6cEaALhaV – 4:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left ankle), Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) will not play tonight vs. Detroit. – 3:47 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left ankle), Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) will not play tonight vs. Detroit. – 3:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Wendell Carter Jr (sprained left ankle), Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) will not play tonight vs. Detroit. – 3:32 PM
Magic say Wendell Carter Jr (sprained left ankle), Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) will not play tonight vs. Detroit. – 3:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🍣 Episode 3 of Sushi Bros: Kev Knows & Kelly O 🍱
The second restaurant that @KevKnows and @Kelly Olynyk try sushi from is Adachi in Birmingham. Watch to see why Kev calls Kelly the “Mr. Miyagi” of sushi.
Episode 4 drops Tuesday, 3/22. pic.twitter.com/faejCls1r2 – 3:28 PM
🍣 Episode 3 of Sushi Bros: Kev Knows & Kelly O 🍱
The second restaurant that @KevKnows and @Kelly Olynyk try sushi from is Adachi in Birmingham. Watch to see why Kev calls Kelly the “Mr. Miyagi” of sushi.
Episode 4 drops Tuesday, 3/22. pic.twitter.com/faejCls1r2 – 3:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Let’s just say the #Sixers have come a long way. Here’s a #TBT to March 17, 2016 when they lost to the Wizards, 99-94, to drop to 9-59. Back then, they had a starting lineup of Ish Smith, Hollis Thompson, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Canaan and Jerami Grant. The Sixers finished 10-72. pic.twitter.com/n68YOuDLyQ – 2:02 PM
Let’s just say the #Sixers have come a long way. Here’s a #TBT to March 17, 2016 when they lost to the Wizards, 99-94, to drop to 9-59. Back then, they had a starting lineup of Ish Smith, Hollis Thompson, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Canaan and Jerami Grant. The Sixers finished 10-72. pic.twitter.com/n68YOuDLyQ – 2:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Enter our Memorable Moments sweepstakes for a chance to win four (4) club seats to a #Pistons game, courtesy of @ticketmaster 🎟 – 1:00 PM
Enter our Memorable Moments sweepstakes for a chance to win four (4) club seats to a #Pistons game, courtesy of @ticketmaster 🎟 – 1:00 PM