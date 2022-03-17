Russell Westbrook on Timberwolves: 'Nobody over there has done anything in this league'

In one particular sequence that went viral, Russell Westbrook air-balled a corner 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left. After Towns rebounded the miss, he looked twice at the path where the air ball took flight with a perplexed look. “I honestly don’t pay no mind to it,” Westbrook said of the Wolves talking smack. “Maybe the other guys [do]. But they weren’t talking to me. They were talking to individual guys particularly, but the trash talking doesn’t bother me none. “Nobody over there has done anything in this league that would make me pick my eyes up, like, ‘Oh, they’re talking mess. Let me respond.’ No. It’s fine. They’re good. They won the game. Happy for them. Move onto the next one.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
So I lied about not posting about LA’s 2nd best team …. Edwards wasn’t just red hot from 3, but he’d made 4 or 5 already from the left slot. So Westbrook gives him a rhythm dribble and a cushion to shoot the 3 like it’s Westbrook — not Edwards— taking the shot 🤦🏽♂️ #LakersTwolves pic.twitter.com/lfd0uZxDUw – 12:52 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley heaped praise on Russell Westbrook in his postgame press conference. But he did say he always makes sure he gets his rest on the nights when he has Russ the next day. – 12:08 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on trash talk from Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves: “The trash talking doesn’t bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league.” pic.twitter.com/2NNeF42Hlz – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight was the first time Patrick Beverley (18) outscored Russell Westbrook (15) in his career.
Tonight was the first time Patrick Beverley (18) outscored Russell Westbrook (15) in his career.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on if the Lakers should be playing angry: “We should compete. Angry is a strong word to say. I wouldn’t say that.” – 10:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The end of Don’t Look Up but instead of a comet hurtling toward earth it’s a Russell Westbrook jumper. – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook said no one on the Timberwolves has done anything in the league to make him care about their trash-talk. – 10:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on T’Wolves trash talking: “I don’t pay no mind to it. … The trash talking doesn’t bother me none.” – 10:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Towns waving bye bye to the Lakers as he exits the game. The Wolves are actively punking the Lakers, primarily Westbrook, all night long. Russ gave it to players for years. Now he’s getting it back. – 10:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are back within nine entering the fourth. Wolves up 86-77 with KAT dealing with foul trouble much of the night. Westbrook has 13-4-4 and LeBron has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks but has missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Melo has 16 points but only 1-for-7 from 3 – 10:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook still chirping even in the wake of all this struggle. – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.
LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Patrick Beverley is “guarding” Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/73mp4qF4WR – 9:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in just 26 minutes played tonight:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-14 FG
It’s the 44th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49). – 9:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
One player in double digits.
Melo – 5-for-10: 13 pts
LeBron – 3-for-12: 8 pts
Westbrook – 3-for-6: 7 pts
Lakers – 2-for-21 3PT: 9.5%
Maybe opponents should just start the game with a 20-point lead? Would it make any difference?
Lakers down 21 at the half, 67-46 – 9:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this Pat Bev/Westbrook sequence. yikes. pic.twitter.com/U3xETxd2KQ – 9:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After Nathan Knight got wide open for a dunk earlier, Westbrook took a moment to look up to the ceiling as if to say, “why?” – 9:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The crowd is hanging on every Westbrook shot, cheering the misses. – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Crowd bellowing “shoooot” every time Westbrook has the ball. – 8:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Among the discussion on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & guests @Travonne & @ChrisBHaynes:
•Why Tray is “Black Tray”
•Why players clap back on social
•Naomi Osaka
•Westbrook
•Dubs are back
•Just listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 2:22 PM
Earlier in the game, after Patrick Beverley forced a Westbrook turnover, Beverley could be seen plugging his nose as if to say something smelled bad and appeared to mouth the word “trash” twice. Beverley, who has a history with Westbrook, took to Twitter afterward to respond to Westbrook’s remark that nobody on the Wolves has “done anything in this league.” “Playoffs every year,” Beverley wrote while retweeting Westbrook’s answer. “2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport??” -via ESPN / March 17, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns’ swag: “KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag. He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game, showing off the watch. Yeah, he’s swaggy. For sure. Love dat. Love KAT.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 17, 2022