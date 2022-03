Stephen Curry injures foot, Steve Kerr believes play was dangerous

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of the second half of Wednesday night’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics due to left foot soreness. He underwent an MRI immediately after the game. Asked about his level of concern surrounding Curry’s foot, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “We’ll know after the MRI.” Curry injured his foot at the 4:17 mark of the second quarter when his leg got rolled on by the Celtics’ Marcus Smart as the two wrestled for a loose ball. -via ESPN / March 17, 2022