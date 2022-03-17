Stephen Curry out indefinitely

Shams Charania: Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on initial optimism that Golden State’s Steph Curry (foot sprain) will return before the start of the Western Conference playoffs: es.pn/3CT1DYA – 12:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green trio has played 11 minutes total together the last three seasons. Difficulty of playoff task rising for a group that hasn’t been able to line all their major pieces up at the same time. – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry reportedly out indefinitely with sprained foot, “optimism” he is back for playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/ste… – 12:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Steph Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his foot. Curry got hurt when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball. Steve Kerr yelled at Smart and, after the game, called it “a dangerous play.” basketballnews.com/stories/warrio… – 12:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Sprained foot expected to keep Steph Curry out of next Wednesday’s game at Heat, per multiple reports. Would have been his 20th game against Miami. – 12:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
UPDATE: Stephen Curry sidelined indefinitely #NBA
UPDATE: Stephen Curry sidelined indefinitely #NBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out indefinitely with sprained ligament in left foot
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out indefinitely with sprained ligament in left foot
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry this season:
25.5 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.3 APG
60.1 TS%
Steph Curry this season:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. – 11:39 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Steph Curry will be out three weeks with a sprained toe, a #Warriors’ team source tells me. Steph suffered the injury during last night’s loss to the #Celtics. Golden State just needs their superstar PG to be back for the playoffs. – 10:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry leaves game with injured foot, MRI results pending (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/ste… – 10:26 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marcus Smart will be called ‘dirty’ for diving on Stephen Curry’s leg, but @Brad Botkin says the Celtics guard did nothing wrong
Marcus Smart will be called ‘dirty’ for diving on Stephen Curry’s leg, but @Brad Botkin says the Celtics guard did nothing wrong
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I saw the kick. But shit happens. I’ve kicked somebody before, so it is what it is.”
Steve Kerr lost his shit at Marcus Smart for injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball. But as Smart defends himself for defending all out, he has an ironic ally.
“I saw the kick. But shit happens. I’ve kicked somebody before, so it is what it is.”
Steve Kerr lost his shit at Marcus Smart for injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball. But as Smart defends himself for defending all out, he has an ironic ally.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JTA’s perspective on the Marcus Smart loose ball dive that hurt Curry: “I don’t think it was a dirty play. Could’ve probably been a bit more cautious. But when you play that hard and all you know is to do that…it’s kind’ve like me diving over the scoreboard for the ball.” pic.twitter.com/kyfy7PKx2n – 2:33 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart hurting Steph Curry:
“I can’t call it a dirty play. I will say that was probably an unnecessary dive…The Ball is literally in front of him, so if anything, you can say it was unnecessary, but I can’t call that a dirty play.” – 1:46 AM
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart hurting Steph Curry:
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive for the ball that resulted in Steph Curry’s injury: pic.twitter.com/656yujqJtB – 1:40 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive injuring Steph Curry:
“I can’t call it a dirty play. I would say it’s an unnecessary dive…If you said someone on the Celtics team dove for the ball, I’d tell you right away Marcus Smart dove for it.” – 1:35 AM
Draymond Green on Marcus Smart’s dive injuring Steph Curry:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After tonight, Mikal Bridges took over as the NBA’s plus-minus leader:
1. Mikal, +521
2. Curry, +509
3. Tatum, +483
4. CP3, +419
5. Jokić, +396
11. Giannis, +343
33. Embiid, +263
53. Morant, +182
58. DeRozan, +169
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Smart on his collision with Curry: “I hate to see any injury, so I hope Steph’s alright. We looked at it. I didn’t even see him, just saw the ball, I dove on the ball, and tried to make a play. And unfortunately that occurred so I’m really down right now about it. But that was it – 1:32 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Let’s hope tomorrow on show we’re talking about Celtics’ suffocating defense against Warriors rather than what Warriors do without Curry. Fingers crossed. – 1:24 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole when asked if he saw Curry in the locker room after the game: “Maybe.” – 1:16 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry was knocked out of Wednesday’s game against Boston after suffering a left foot injury diving for a loose ball in the second quarter.
The @sfchronicle has more on that, and other takeaways from the Warriors’ 110-88 loss.
Stephen Curry was knocked out of Wednesday’s game against Boston after suffering a left foot injury diving for a loose ball in the second quarter.
The @sfchronicle has more on that, and other takeaways from the Warriors’ 110-88 loss.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart said he was really down about injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball and defended himself against considering that a dirty play. Said he doesn’t mind the arguing with Steve Kerr and opposing coaches arguing with him in general. – 1:03 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 1:00 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jan 9, Klay Thompson returns, Draymond Green goes out.
March 14, Draymond returns.
March 16, Stephen Curry goes out.
Jan 9, Klay Thompson returns, Draymond Green goes out.
March 14, Draymond returns.
March 16, Stephen Curry goes out.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kerr said he talked with Marcus Smart after the game and “we’re good” but he thought Smart dived into Curry’s knee and called it a “dangerous play.” #Celtics #Warriors – 12:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to undergo MRI after Celtics’ Marcus Smart lands on his foot
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to undergo MRI after Celtics’ Marcus Smart lands on his foot
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s the full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr, plus his take on what he felt was a “dangerous” play from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/RhEMvHc0my – 12:43 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is getting an MRI on his left foot right now, Steve Kerr says. He shrugged when asked what his concern level is. “We’ll know after the MRI.” – 12:43 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is getting an MRI right now on the top of his foot. Warriors waiting on results. – 12:41 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After appearing to suffer an injury in the second quarter against the Celtics, Steph Curry was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/16/inj… – 12:37 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fall to the Celtics 110-88.
Warriors fall to the Celtics 110-88.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get a key 110-88 win over shorthanded #Warriors. Tatum 26, Brown 26, Smart 20; Poole 29, Thompson 19 (8-24 FG), Curry (left game with foot injury). – 12:25 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Curry, Klay or Draymond on the court. Nothing going right. And Poole went AT the Celtics. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Explosive third quarter from Jordan Poole. Scored 19 points after only having two at halftime. Dragged the Warriors back into this game without Steph Curry. This is his eighth straight 20+ point game, producing from a fluctuating role. – 11:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star ruled out vs. Celtics after Marcus Smart lands on his foot
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star ruled out vs. Celtics after Marcus Smart lands on his foot
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors say that Stephen Curry will not return for tonight’s game against the Celtics because of left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:28 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per @ROSGO, Stephen Curry (ankle) will not return tonight for the Golden State Warriors – 11:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, the team announced. – 11:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry will not to return to the game, per Warriors. Left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:27 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Warriors: Stephen Curry will not return to the game. He left in the second quarter with left foot soreness. – 11:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry is out for the rest of the game, per the Warriors. – 11:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No Steph Curry to start the second half. Looks like his night is over. – 11:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry is not on the bench to start the second half. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors come out for second half . . . still no sign of Curry or Moody or Celebrini – 11:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry isn’t starting the second half and is still in the locker room. Moses Moody isn’t on the bench either. – 11:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Neither Steph Curry or Moses Moody emerged from the locker room for the second half. – 11:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Curry (L foot) and Moody (R shoulder), left the floor in the first half, are questionable to return to Warriors tonight. – 11:19 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry’s (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody’s (right shoulder) return status is TBD. – 11:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Warriors 48-32 at half. Brown 14, Tatum 11, Smart 10; Thompson 12, Curry 3 (left game in 2Q with leg injury).
FG%
BOS 37.5
#Celtics lead #Warriors 48-32 at half. Brown 14, Tatum 11, Smart 10; Thompson 12, Curry 3 (left game in 2Q with leg injury).
FG%
BOS 37.5
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) both TBD for Warriors. – 11:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say they haven’t determined if Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) will return tonight. – 11:11 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Update from Warriors:
Stephen Curry: left foot soreness
Moses Moody: right shoulder injury
Return is TBD for both.
Update from Warriors:
Stephen Curry: left foot soreness
Moses Moody: right shoulder injury
Return is TBD for both.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors say that Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both “TBD” to return. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are calling it left foot soreness for Steph Curry and a right shoulder issue for Moses Moody, return TBD tonight. – 11:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph Curry (left foot soreness) and Moses Moody (right shoulder) are both questionable to return, per Warriors – 11:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Moody (R arm) first, now Curry (L ankle) . . . into the locker room for examination – 11:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steph Curry limped off after getting his ankle rolled up on. Tried to run it off, but couldn’t stay in. – 10:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steph Curry is headed for the locker room, was limping on the last couple of possessions #Celtics #Warriors – 10:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle. Tried to walk it off, but instead just headed to the locker room. – 10:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry just went back to the locker room after getting his ankle rolled up diving for a loose ball. – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Marcus Smart’s dive for the loos ball rolled up Curry’s left ankle – 10:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looks like Steph Curry’s left leg was rolled up near the sideline diving for a loose ball. He’s trying to limp it off and stay in the game, but he’s hurting. – 10:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 23-17 after one
Smart – 8 points
Rob – 4 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Brown – 4/2/2
Celtics – 39.1% FGs
Celtics – 3-11 threes
Thompson – 5 points
Curry – 3 points
Moody – 3 points
Warriors – 33.3% shooting
Celtics lead 23-17 after one
Smart – 8 points
Rob – 4 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Brown – 4/2/2
Celtics – 39.1% FGs
Celtics – 3-11 threes
Thompson – 5 points
Curry – 3 points
Moody – 3 points
Warriors – 33.3% shooting
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry, Klay and Draymond are on the court together as the first quarter comes to a close.
Curry, Klay and Draymond are on the court together as the first quarter comes to a close.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry comes out firing with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Missed another from the same spot on the next trip down. – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Celtics:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Warriors starters tonight against the Celtics:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters vs the Celtics: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Otto Porter Jr.
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Otto Porter Jr.
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Warriors starters tonight vs Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Stephen Curry reps for QUEEN LUCY HARRIS on his Curry Flow 9! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/g26R1Ovk0n – 9:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Initial evaluation of Steph Curry’s sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he’s expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 17, 2022
Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of the second half of Wednesday night’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics due to left foot soreness. He underwent an MRI immediately after the game. Asked about his level of concern surrounding Curry’s foot, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “We’ll know after the MRI.” Curry injured his foot at the 4:17 mark of the second quarter when his leg got rolled on by the Celtics’ Marcus Smart as the two wrestled for a loose ball. -via ESPN / March 17, 2022
Kerr was shown yelling at Smart after the play. “I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.” -via ESPN / March 17, 2022