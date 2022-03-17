TJ Warren to sit out Pacers' final 12 games

Although Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren has recovered from consecutive stress fractures in his left foot and returned to full basketball activities, he will sit out Indiana’s final 12 games and prepare for the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. Warren, 28, has missed the entirety of this season and played only four games in 2020-2021 with the stress fractures, but has fully recovered and discussions between the Pacers and his representatives concluded that returning to play so late in a season that won’t include playoffs for the Pacers made less sense than starting preparations for next year.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Pacers say TJ Warren will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/IU6M26tUdf – 2:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Pacers guard TJ Warren sitting out final 12 games to prepare for next season — and summer free agency: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Although Indiana Pacers guard TJ Warren has recovered from consecutive stress fractures in his left foot and returned to full basketball activities, he will sit out team’s final 12 games and prepare for the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. – 1:43 PM
The Pacers are 23-47 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Warren — who averaged nearly 20 points on 53% shooting in 2019-2020 — will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to be one of the better perimeter players in the marketplace. -via ESPN / March 17, 2022
Tony East: The Pacers announced that TJ Warren will miss the rest of the season: “Our organization’s guiding principle will always center on a holistic approach to our players’ health and prioritizing their overall well-being,” Kevin Pritchard said, in part, in a statement. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / March 17, 2022
James Boyd: I asked #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle if there’s any update on T.J. Warren, who hasn’t played this season due to a stress fracture in his left foot. Carlisle: “There’s no update on T.J. Warren.” Warren has been traveling with the team, which has 15 games left in its season. pic.twitter.com/KMtOZPbVJq -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022