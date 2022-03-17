TJ Warren to sit out Pacers' final 12 games

Although Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren has recovered from consecutive stress fractures in his left foot and returned to full basketball activities, he will sit out Indiana’s final 12 games and prepare for the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. Warren, 28, has missed the entirety of this season and played only four games in 2020-2021 with the stress fractures, but has fully recovered and discussions between the Pacers and his representatives concluded that returning to play so late in a season that won’t include playoffs for the Pacers made less sense than starting preparations for next year.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

James Boyd: I asked #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle if there’s any update on T.J. Warren, who hasn’t played this season due to a stress fracture in his left foot. Carlisle: “There’s no update on T.J. Warren.” Warren has been traveling with the team, which has 15 games left in its season. pic.twitter.com/KMtOZPbVJq -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022

