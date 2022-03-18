Anthony Davis responding well to on-court shooting

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis continues to do on-court shooting, per Frank Vogel, and is progressing each day:
“Anthony has had a good week … He’s had a productive week.” – 6:09 PM
Anthony Davis continues to do on-court shooting, per Frank Vogel, and is progressing each day:
“Anthony has had a good week … He’s had a productive week.” – 6:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has responded well to on-court shooting. He’ll get in some more work on the floor tonight before the game. – 6:09 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has responded well to on-court shooting. He’ll get in some more work on the floor tonight before the game. – 6:09 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/BDtMqQjlqU – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/BDtMqQjlqU – 2:00 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
You guessed it! I’m back with a new roster addition to the All-Dunkaroos Team. This new addition is known to get a crowd going, and we are here to put him to the test. Come kick it with the cool kids @EliJBrooks. @dunkaroos #90sstyle #Ad pic.twitter.com/dMvzvviIzW – 1:38 PM
You guessed it! I’m back with a new roster addition to the All-Dunkaroos Team. This new addition is known to get a crowd going, and we are here to put him to the test. Come kick it with the cool kids @EliJBrooks. @dunkaroos #90sstyle #Ad pic.twitter.com/dMvzvviIzW – 1:38 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/PxzLHmG3i5 – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/PxzLHmG3i5 – 11:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: UM NCAA Tournament hoops notes – including the plan moving forward – six hours from tip off. And football notes, with portal player due in next week and new AD working on his big project: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:22 AM
From PM: UM NCAA Tournament hoops notes – including the plan moving forward – six hours from tip off. And football notes, with portal player due in next week and new AD working on his big project: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:22 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/uKPKstH1eH – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/uKPKstH1eH – 8:00 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are listed as out for tomorrow. No one else on the Raptors injury report.
LeBron and THT questionable for the Lakers. AD and Nunn remain out. – 6:33 PM
OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are listed as out for tomorrow. No one else on the Raptors injury report.
LeBron and THT questionable for the Lakers. AD and Nunn remain out. – 6:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW UM AD on Cristobal: “He’s just driven to success, and that’s what’s needed to be able to change a culture.” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:59 PM
NEW UM AD on Cristobal: “He’s just driven to success, and that’s what’s needed to be able to change a culture.” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:59 PM
Nassir Little @2ez_nassie
Check this out. @Basketball-Reference just told me how many @NBA , ABA, and @WNBA players played at my alma mater @UNC_Basketball Not many schools can hang with us. Let’s get this W today @MarchMadnessMBB #ad #basketballreference tinysr.com/3u1StEW – 4:42 PM
Check this out. @Basketball-Reference just told me how many @NBA , ABA, and @WNBA players played at my alma mater @UNC_Basketball Not many schools can hang with us. Let’s get this W today @MarchMadnessMBB #ad #basketballreference tinysr.com/3u1StEW – 4:42 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
I’m not one for assumptions, but I have a feeling you filled out a pretty good bracket. #ad @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/mujRxdVxZs – 3:28 PM
I’m not one for assumptions, but I have a feeling you filled out a pretty good bracket. #ad @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/mujRxdVxZs – 3:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We talk about the loss to Minny, Wolves players trashtalking Lakers, and compare the skillsets of AD vs. KAT. @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=3OmUAj… – 3:09 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We talk about the loss to Minny, Wolves players trashtalking Lakers, and compare the skillsets of AD vs. KAT. @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=3OmUAj… – 3:09 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/NvaOTlZAVO – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/NvaOTlZAVO – 2:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the latest offensively challenged loss, the Timberwolves gleefully trash-talking the Lakers, and compare KAT and AD as unique players. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:14 PM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the latest offensively challenged loss, the Timberwolves gleefully trash-talking the Lakers, and compare KAT and AD as unique players. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/fuZKSnEkQC – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/fuZKSnEkQC – 11:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 2 STL
It’s the 122nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30p/10r in a game, tying Anthony Davis for the ninth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/Hib99TVtJ4 – 9:51 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 2 STL
It’s the 122nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30p/10r in a game, tying Anthony Davis for the ninth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/Hib99TVtJ4 – 9:51 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/M5d39r8gYm – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Five Worst Moves of the Last Year w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/M5d39r8gYm – 8:00 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
BREAKING: Can confirm that former @PleasantonHS student athlete Travis Garcia was one of the victims of a deadly bus crash in West Texas. The Pleasanton AD confirmed his death to @ksatnews. Here is a statement from the district. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/I24tkLxCM4 – 4:57 PM
BREAKING: Can confirm that former @PleasantonHS student athlete Travis Garcia was one of the victims of a deadly bus crash in West Texas. The Pleasanton AD confirmed his death to @ksatnews. Here is a statement from the district. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/I24tkLxCM4 – 4:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Come join @DMGrubb @kevinbforbounce @Impatientbull me & many others on March 26th for a special Pelicans event!
Mingle with local media or ask Joel/AD a question while enjoying a happy hour drink.
Sports Media Chalk Talk tickets: https://t.co/0Famr0U6Dt https://t.co/dt3qYd01T7 pic.twitter.com/3UXhRZbpb4 – 2:34 PM
Come join @DMGrubb @kevinbforbounce @Impatientbull me & many others on March 26th for a special Pelicans event!
Mingle with local media or ask Joel/AD a question while enjoying a happy hour drink.
Sports Media Chalk Talk tickets: https://t.co/0Famr0U6Dt https://t.co/dt3qYd01T7 pic.twitter.com/3UXhRZbpb4 – 2:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/nBMiZLcA55 – 2:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Now the question becomes whether Xavier AD Greg Christopher will try and bring Sean Miller back. – 1:40 PM
Now the question becomes whether Xavier AD Greg Christopher will try and bring Sean Miller back. – 1:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/HnsjzFTqJh – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/HnsjzFTqJh – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/vWNUj4EB4u – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid and Apologies For Blatant False Advertising w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/vWNUj4EB4u – 8:00 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Link to ‘Lakers Talk’ from tonight…
-1st Quarter Struggles
-How much can AD change things?
-Are you appreciating Bron’s season less because of the losing?
-Brutal schedule ahead
@ESPNLosAngeles
espn.com/espnradio/losa… – 12:22 AM
Link to ‘Lakers Talk’ from tonight…
-1st Quarter Struggles
-How much can AD change things?
-Are you appreciating Bron’s season less because of the losing?
-Brutal schedule ahead
@ESPNLosAngeles
espn.com/espnradio/losa… – 12:22 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
What is your favorite #MarchMadness memory? #UpsideHigh
Presented by @StateFarm. #Ad pic.twitter.com/ZEoajaeiSO – 11:30 PM
What is your favorite #MarchMadness memory? #UpsideHigh
Presented by @StateFarm. #Ad pic.twitter.com/ZEoajaeiSO – 11:30 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, speaking for the first time since the injury: “I feel good. The swelling has decreased. The function of my foot has increased” -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” about returning this season. Especially with the situation, an opportunity via the play-in tourney. He said he can’t be “100% sure,” due to how few games remain. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.