Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball injury recovery: He has not responded

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball’s return from a torn meniscus still could be a ways away, if it at all before the end of the regular season.
“He has not responded,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Friday. “There’s not setbacks. It’s still the same thing.”
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/6veQw… – 9:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball “has not responded” in his recovery.
Still stuck trying to get up to full speed drills, Lonzo keeps having discomfort attempting to go 100%.
The one positive is that he’s not having pain doing everyday things like going up the stairs anymore. – 8:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not good news on Lonzo Ball. He’s not regressed, but he’s definitely stalled out in the current rehab program. – 8:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball is still not doing anything full speed, per Billy Donovan. Any time he gets close there’s discomfort in knee. Donovan said team has considered backing off and letting him rest for a period of time. Didn’t call it a setback, but said Ball “hasn’t responded” – 8:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Lonzo still not able to run full speed, might be time to back off a little. No telling when he’ll return. #Bulls – 8:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball not responding well. They may have to back him off and shut him down for a bit. Per Billy. – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “He has not responded.” Said no setbacks. Just can’t get him to full speed. – 8:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball news that you have been waiting to hear … at least for one of them.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 10:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams coming off the bench, Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Zach LaVine in and out — Billy Donovan broke down realistic expectations for the final four weeks of the Chicago Bulls season and why adaptability will be key.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:52 AM
Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball is running and doing some lateral work, but not at full speed, per Billy Donovan. Next hurdle is being cleared to sprint. Donovan said he won’t have clarity on a return date until then -via Twitter @rob_schaef / March 14, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 6, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball continues to do straight-ahead running as he rehabs knee, per Billy Donovan. Next steps: Change of direction running + ramp up intensity of sprints On Friday, Ball will be 5 weeks into 6-8 week recovery timeline. Donovan: “Nothing has changed with his time schedule” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / February 28, 2022
