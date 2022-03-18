Bismack Biyombo: 'I came to Phoenix to make a statement'

Bismack Biyombo: You can either run away from the big moments or embrace them. I think I’ve embraced each and every big moment I’ve had in my life and career. I was nobody before I showed up to the Nike Hoops Summit. I wasn’t even supposed to play. I landed from a 12-hour flight and understood it was the game that would allow me to be an NBA player and achieve this dream my dad and I were chasing. When I came here to Phoenix, I was supposed to come and work out for them and sign. Then, JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton got into health and safety protocols. They called my agent and said they didn’t have time to work me out. They gave me a 10-day (contract) to see how in shape I was and how I’d fit in. I wasn’t coming here for 10 days. I came here to make a statement.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Suns center @Bismack Biyombo explained why he’s donating his NBA salary to build a hospital, how a 12-hour flight to the @nikehoopsummit changed his life, why Phoenix can win the championship, what he and the @TheNBPA are working on, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-news… – 10:55 AM
Suns center @Bismack Biyombo explained why he’s donating his NBA salary to build a hospital, how a 12-hour flight to the @nikehoopsummit changed his life, why Phoenix can win the championship, what he and the @TheNBPA are working on, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-news… – 10:55 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I can’t figure out whether Oscar T is a rich mans bismack (a compliment) or a poor mans Bam – 7:54 PM
I can’t figure out whether Oscar T is a rich mans bismack (a compliment) or a poor mans Bam – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at the roster and hearing Monty Williams say Bismack Biyombo could see minutes, Torrey Craig will likely get the start.
Could start Biyombo at the four to keep Craig in the rotation of coming off the bench.
Ish Wainright is an option, too. Cam Johnson (quad) OUT. #Suns – 6:56 PM
Looking at the roster and hearing Monty Williams say Bismack Biyombo could see minutes, Torrey Craig will likely get the start.
Could start Biyombo at the four to keep Craig in the rotation of coming off the bench.
Ish Wainright is an option, too. Cam Johnson (quad) OUT. #Suns – 6:56 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Suns have officially signed Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 11, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2022
Kellan Olson: Suns have announced the signing of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. No. 18 for him. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 1, 2022