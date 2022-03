Bismack Biyombo: 'I came to Phoenix to make a statement'

Bismack Biyombo: You can either run away from the big moments or embrace them. I think I’ve embraced each and every big moment I’ve had in my life and career. I was nobody before I showed up to the Nike Hoops Summit. I wasn’t even supposed to play. I landed from a 12-hour flight and understood it was the game that would allow me to be an NBA player and achieve this dream my dad and I were chasing. When I came here to Phoenix, I was supposed to come and work out for them and sign. Then, JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton got into health and safety protocols. They called my agent and said they didn’t have time to work me out. They gave me a 10-day (contract) to see how in shape I was and how I’d fit in. I wasn’t coming here for 10 days. I came here to make a statement Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype