Blazers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) play against the Brooklyn Nets (34-34) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 23, Brooklyn Nets 25 (Q1 03:18)
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers shooting a tidy 75 percent from the field through the first half of the first quarter – 7:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3 of ❤️’s
@Josh Hart | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/XkIFTee7Jr – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Early timeout for Steve Nash, as the Trail Blazers hold a 17-16 lead at the 6:53 mark of the 1st quarter. This is the kind of game against a non-playoff opponent the Nets have lost in the past. They can’t afford to take any team lightly and have to step it up soon. – 7:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets-Blazers has 132-128 written all over it so far. Portland up 17-16 barely five minutes into the game. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Portland just not defending the rim at all, so Andre Drummond has 6 early points mostly off uncontested dunks – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Portland’s Josh Hart is laboring through a left ankle injury early into this one. Appears to have shaken it off, but might be something to watch. – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tip shortly. Seth Curry is back. Portland is rebuilding. No Dame, Anfernee Simons, or Nurkic tonight. Hard not to like the Nets’ chances tonight. Updates to come. – 7:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Same starters in BKN
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/QbxI5UdsrD – 7:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for telling fan to “shut the f*** up” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/18/kev… – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Portland: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau begins his press conference by sending condolences to the family of longtime coach and scout Tom Barrise. Barrise, who spent 17 years with the Nets, passed away on Friday. Thibodeau worked with Barrise in Chicago. “Just a great basketball guy,” Thibodeau said. – 6:52 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Chauncey: “It’s just so crazy how they’re like two different teams, when [Kyrie] plays and when he doesn’t. Both teams real dang good, but if they can ever line it up when both dudes are playing and playing at a high level, it’s going to be very scary. Especially when Ben plays” – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Records for the Lakers (9), Pelicans (10), Spurs (11), and Blazers in last 15 games:
Lakers 3-12
Pelicans 6-9
Spurs 7-8
Blazers 5-10 – 6:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/CIajKLHBpP – 6:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving popped up at Barclays over the weekend. @Chris Haynes thinks it’s a farce. I think if he’s standing on principle, be willing to accept the consequences pic.twitter.com/dzV1pwncnj – 6:18 PM
Aamir Simms @EarlShmitty_
Bro get JD out the game he point shaving like a mf 😂😂😂 my boy selling – 6:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This Alabama-Notre Dame game picked way up in the last few minutes. – 6:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Billups called Kevin Durant “one of the most unguardable players in the history of our game.” – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Chauncey Billups said Goran Dragić has really helped the Nets pace since he arrived. Said he was “a big pickup” for Brooklyn and thinks he’s given them a lot lately. – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau started his press conference by giving condolences to the family of Cavaliers scout and former Nets scout Tom Barrise, who passed away today of cancer. Barrise was Thibodeau’s advance scout in Chicago. An extremely friendly, terrific guy. Briefly Nets interim HC. – 5:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
300x more invested in this Notre Dame game after the floor slap. As the Alabama 3 four seconds later showed, that’s testing fate. – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash has no update on Simmons’ possible return to the floor. He says Simmons had an MRI on his back over the last couple weeks and now the Nets are just hoping that Simmons starts to feel better soon. – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau opens up his presser with condolences for Tom Barrise, a well known figure in the NBA who held several positions and coached the Nets. Died of cancer. RIP. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau starts his press conference with condolences for former Nets coach and longtime scout and great guy, Tom Barrise, who passed away today. – 5:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Locked in and ready to keep it goin’ ✌️
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident – which was more comedic that testy – happened with :09.4 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-111 Monday loss to the #Mavericks. #NBA – 5:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA fines Kevin Durant $25,000 for language toward fan
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One thing about Notre Dame games in the NCAA tournament, they’re never hurting for offense! Unlike many others. – 5:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD has been fined $25K for directing obscene language towards a fan – 4:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets’ loss to Dallas on Wednesday. – 4:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets standout forward Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As he expected, Nets star Kevin Durant is fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language at a fan. Details here: pic.twitter.com/fsmks7Aten – 4:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan Wednesday night in Brooklyn. – 4:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs DAL 3/19
Hayward (L Ankle) out
#AllFly – 4:30 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Scouts are really looking forward to this Notre Dame/Alabama match-up.
Want to see Blake Wesley v. JD Davison — two of the most explosive freshmen guards in the draft — go head to head. – 4:25 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Villanova can cut down the nets again .::
Been saying this for weeks now.
Margin for error is smaller, but have elite culture, HOF Coach and most trustworthy PG in country. Also no shortage of experience. – 4:20 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Notre Dame and Bama is set to start here in San Diego and it’s a shame that I am forced to root for one of these schools lol. Picked ‘Bama. #RollTide – 4:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/fpKwnSYvCK – 3:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On today’s Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon, we broke down the Nets and 76ers after last month’s blockbuster, including a look at Philly’s massive strengths and weaknesses post-trade: pic.twitter.com/XeA7GdfXwa – 2:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Powerful Connections is back with another Twitter takeover with @Josh Hart tomorrow presented by @Xfinity!
Submit your questions using #ConnectRipCity ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cZ4dCgGQ2o – 2:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Broke a lot of what we know about the Kyrie Irving situation down with @netw3rk on his show ALL CAPS
Full episode: https://t.co/ntsA0WV5GD pic.twitter.com/mRJ9g9UTMl – 1:48 PM
Broke a lot of what we know about the Kyrie Irving situation down with @netw3rk on his show ALL CAPS
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of games that matter for Bulls tonight:
Thunder at Heat
Mavs at 76ers
Lakers at Raptors
Blazers at Nets
Nuggets at Cavs
Celtics at Kings
of course – Bulls at Suns – 1:41 PM
