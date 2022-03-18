Bulls vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (41-28) play against the Phoenix Suns (14-14) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Chicago Bulls 45, Phoenix Suns 54 (Q2 03:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked to pick the league’s MVP, said he’d go with Joel Embiid, but said his top four are Ja Morant, Jokic, Embiid and DeMar DeRozan. – 10:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Suns are getting some separation with a 52-42 lead.
And it could be much worse — the Suns are only shooting 23% from 3-point range. – 10:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby doing work!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/w7eHXZ4TvL – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright with the defensive dig on DeMar DeRozan, you say? – 10:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans have played 11 games since coming back from the All-Star break:
— 5 losses
— 5 wins by 25+ points
— 1 win by 15 over the 1st place Phoenix Suns – 10:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
0️⃣ making the conversion on both ends.
@Torrey Craig | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/1uhqRZ6Vrr – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne is back in to start the 2Q, Payton out. No Aaron Holiday yet – 10:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What do you want first? Bad news or the good news? You get the bad news, as the Lonzo Ball update from Billy Donovan wasn’t great. PWill? Much better?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Fun quarter. Fair bit of slippage for the Suns defensively before DeRozan got going in the last couple minutes. Booker with 13 points. – 10:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bully in the sandbox 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/9f0NnU1aNI – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 30, CHI 27
Booker: 13 Pts, 5-9 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 6 Reb
Craig: 7 Pts, 2-2 FG
DeRozan: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers started second half on an 8-1 run over the first 4:25 of third quarter.
It would take five more of those to make up this deficit. And Utah still leads 76-42 with 6:12 left in third quarter.
Utah fans do get to see Trevor Booker who is here tonight, so there’s that. – 10:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This secondary matchup in the post between Tristan Thompson and JaVale McGee has been a good one so far. Thompson winning that one 4-0 so far. – 10:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Hype video for the Kahleah Copper vs. Sophie Cunningham — wait, I mean Sky vs. Mercury — rematch on the big screen here in Phoenix during a timeout. Plenty of excitement for that one. – 10:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
FLIGHT 8 IS IN THE BUILDING.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/YymwT0rapD – 10:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Iso Caruso 🎯
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/kpuVTJglB0 – 10:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are trying to push the pace a bit here to catch the Suns on their back foot. Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are establishing that tempo. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 11 points, 4-6 FG
Rest of Suns: 6 points, 2-8 FG – 10:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Biatdze with an and-1 dunk on Jae’Sean Tate! Game is tied at 115. #Pacers – 10:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Two completely unguarded 3-pointers followed by two offensive rebounds for the Suns, capped off with a 3-pointer from Booker to take a 13-12 lead. – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s got 9 points in the first 5 minutes. Suns got three looks at a 3 on that last possession before Booker drilled it. Crowd liked that one – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Suns take 3 3-pointers on same possession after 2 offensive rebounds. Booker finally converts. – 10:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tough break for the Raptors. With their OT loss to the Lakers & Cleveland’s OT win over Denver, Cavs retake a 1-game lead for 6th seed, and it’s more like 2 games when you factor in the tiebreaker. 12 games left, and the next 3 will be pivotal: at Philly, at Chicago, vs Cleveland – 10:17 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
OVER 156.5 wins in Arizona/ Wright State but I didn’t get down to the book early enough so a PUSH for me. Needed aggressive garbage time. Winning TCU/Seton Hall UNDER but wanted a better number. Growls galore – 10:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch getting all the action around the rim to start this one, scoring 6 of the Bulls first 7 points. – 10:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lose to Detroit, Orlando and the Lakers at home, win back-t0-back on the road at Phoenix and Denver
You try to figure out the Raptors, I dare you – 10:09 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Exclusive: The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke to NBA officials today, and is vowing “mass action” in Phoenix if the league doesn’t act soon on the Robert Sarver matter.
My story, at @SInow: si.com/nba/2022/03/19… – 10:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A reminder DeMar is a former dunk contest champ. pic.twitter.com/IRKObWCbwi – 10:07 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book to DA from the bench. 💁♂️
@Devin Booker ↗️ @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/T0W2yEvGM8 – 10:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Believe in women.
Support women.
Honor women.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/mCLkoydTbm – 9:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo in the “Cap and Gown” Jordan 11s.
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/hwvVNNISgb – 9:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Friday marked 7 weeks since Lonzo Ball underwent his surgical procedure, which the Bulls initially said would keep him out 6-8 weeks.
Billy Donovan said Ball’s rehab progress has stalled for now.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight in Phoenix.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/SDjOygHGYa – 9:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation is alive and well in The Valley of the Sun @Chicago Bulls @Phoenix Suns @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 8:45 CT pic.twitter.com/zezYl1PCIK – 9:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball’s return from a torn meniscus still could be a ways away, if it at all before the end of the regular season.
“He has not responded,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Friday. “There’s not setbacks. It’s still the same thing.”
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/6veQw… – 9:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams could be ready to play limited minutes in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Billy Donovan didn’t rule out also playing him in Milwaukee on a back-to-back. – 8:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
With the legendary voice of the @Phoenix Suns. The great @AlMcCoy7 pic.twitter.com/y58moUiIVO – 8:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball “has not responded” in his recovery.
Still stuck trying to get up to full speed drills, Lonzo keeps having discomfort attempting to go 100%.
The one positive is that he’s not having pain doing everyday things like going up the stairs anymore. – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Suns don’t have Chris Paul, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder. Will this finally be the night #Bulls rise up and beat one of the league’s top teams? – 8:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not good news on Lonzo Ball. He’s not regressed, but he’s definitely stalled out in the current rehab program. – 8:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball is still not doing anything full speed, per Billy Donovan. Any time he gets close there’s discomfort in knee. Donovan said team has considered backing off and letting him rest for a period of time. Didn’t call it a setback, but said Ball “hasn’t responded” – 8:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Lonzo still not able to run full speed, might be time to back off a little. No telling when he’ll return. #Bulls – 8:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball not responding well. They may have to back him off and shut him down for a bit. Per Billy. – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “He has not responded.” Said no setbacks. Just can’t get him to full speed. – 8:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill could be up and running as early as Monday against Toronto, per the Billy. – 8:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan said Monday’s game against Toronto and Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee are real possibilities for Patrick Williams to return to the Bulls’ lineup. – 8:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach talks Williams, Ball, Caruso and state of the @Chicago Bulls tonight 8:45 CT pre @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy @670TheScore – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
No setbacks in Patrick Williams’ practice time with Windy City Bulls, Billy Donovan says. Donovan will watch him practice and meet with him when Bulls get back to Chicago tomorrow
They’ll decide tomorrow if Williams will play in WCB’s game Sunday – 8:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf joins me at halftime to set the record straight on Tracey McGrady’s contention Michael Jordan would have retired had a proposed deal gone down in 1997 involving Scottie Pippen. Truth is Reinsdorf vetoed a draft day deal with Boston involving Pippen – 8:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams has been full go with no setbacks in G League practices, per Billy Donovan. Bulls will decide tomorrow if Williams plays Sunday for Windy City. – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said the #Suns “don’t become Chris and Book dimensional when it counts.”
That’s why he’s big on Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges being more involved in the offense to help Chris Paul and Devin Booker. – 8:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Jae Crowder is out again tonight, which means Torrey Craig will most likely start again in his place – 8:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy 8:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/OC2isEpT6h – 7:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stephen Curry (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Based on that timeline, he’ll miss #Suns at #Warriors March 30.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau begins his press conference by sending condolences to the family of longtime coach and scout Tom Barrise. Barrise, who spent 17 years with the Nets, passed away on Friday. Thibodeau worked with Barrise in Chicago. “Just a great basketball guy,” Thibodeau said. – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With DeMar DeRozan and three other top scorers gone in the past year, offense was supposed to be an issue for the Spurs this season.
Instead, they are on pace for the highest-scoring season of the Gregg Popovich era.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
▪️ 1st in clutch FG% (56.6)
▪️ 2nd in clutch 3-point FG% (43.8)
▪️ 1st in opponent clutch FG% (37.3)
The secret is out.
Read more ⤵️ – 6:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau started his press conference by giving condolences to the family of Cavaliers scout and former Nets scout Tom Barrise, who passed away today of cancer. Barrise was Thibodeau’s advance scout in Chicago. An extremely friendly, terrific guy. Briefly Nets interim HC. – 5:58 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Is this the end for the Bulls or the beginning? Can Coby save them? And why the heck didn’t the Bulls draft Larry Bird? So Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3u6u7dm – 5:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Win BIG each game. Win BIGGER each month!
Download the Suns app and play @efirstbank Bingo every game!
📱: https://t.co/SUbtJJFaQp pic.twitter.com/tfOiQdyYkZ – 5:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“We’ve got to start punching these teams in the mouth.”
The Bulls have been struggling with stagnant first quarters ever since the All-Star break.
Zach LaVine believes hotter starts could help the team shake their current slump: trib.al/jjDqZo2 – 4:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI reveals Stephen Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament in Wednesday’s game vs. #Celtics, the team announced.
Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Based on that timetable, Curry will miss March 30 game vs. #Suns in San Francisco.
#Warriors 2-1 vs. Suns this season. pic.twitter.com/LJXGWeJXam – 4:40 PM
