Celtics vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (42-28) play against the Sacramento Kings (46-46) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Boston Celtics 59, Sacramento Kings 42 (Q2 02:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Score with 3 minutes left in the first half in Sacramento:
The Kings 42
The Jays 38 – 10:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Another arena, another upper deck getting shafted on the t-shirt toss. @Golden1Center
#Celtics #Kings – 10:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 9 of 15 from 3-point range. The Celtics are 10 of 16. Both teams shooting 60% or better from beyond the arc. – 10:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum now has 17 points in the first 6 minutes of the second, 22 for the game. Video-game confidence all around for the Celtics in this one. – 10:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
This game is starting to get out of hand for the #Kings who are now down 59-38 with 5-plus minutes to play in the half. Tatum has 22 pts – 10:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Rout is on. Celtics with 56 points with just under 6:00 to play in the first half. Jayson Tatum with 22 already – 10:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics and #Kings are a combined 18-for-27 from the 3-point line. – 10:47 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics have made five baskets in the second, all threes, four of those from Tatum. – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is all net right now. For whatever reason the Kings have stopped doubling him. – 10:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka switching up the offense from targeting post mismatches for Tatum to having point guards pick and pop to draw a double has unlocked his playmaking and transformed Tatum’s season. Boston really has its core offense figured out hitting the home stretch. – 10:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shooting 62 percent from the field, 54 percent from 3-point range. – 10:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
An 11-2 start for the Celtics to begin the 2nd quarter. Jayson Tatum up to 14 points now. Celtics lead the Kings 43-28 8:28 2nd. – 10:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
25-10 #Celtics run. They have done a better job contesting #Kings at 3pt line, and Tatum has wearing out the net with threes. BOS 43, SAC 28, 2Q. – 10:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum diving for the loose ball… Smart the first guy off the bench enthusiastically – 10:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some good awareness from Celtics second unit this quarter just making the extra pass until Tatum ends up with the ball somehow. – 10:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen takes a seat, and Tatum has three 3s in the first two minutes of the second. High degree of difficulty, too.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown put up 16 points in the first. Marcus Smart had 5 points and 5 assists – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 32-26 after one
Brown – 16 points
Horford – 6 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 5 points, 5 assists
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 58.3% FGs
Celtics – 3-8 threes
Holiday – 9 points
Sabonis – 7/4/3
Metu – 6 points
Kings – 56.3% FGs
Kings – 7-9 threes
Kings – 8 turnovers – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Celtics lead the Kings 32-26 at the end of the first quarter. The Kings are 7 of 9 from 3-point range with nine assists on nine made baskets, but they already have eight turnovers. – 10:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings go 7/9 from 3-point land in the opening quarter and trail the Celtics 32-26 headed to the 2nd quarter. Jaylen Brown with 16 for Boston. Sacramento gets 9 points from Justin Holiday. – 10:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown’s first quarter – 16 points including eight straight at one point, 7-10 – 10:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics start game on 14-3 run, end Q on a 14-8 run, lead #Kings 32-26. Brown 16: Holiday 9. – 10:34 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kings were 7 for 9 on threes in the first quarter and they’re down by 6. That’s…not easy to do. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail Celtics 32-26 after 1Q. Shoot 7-for-9 from 3. That doesn’t seem sustainable. – 10:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a whole lot of defense being played in Sacramento tonight. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jaylen Brown trying to do one of those 50 point things here in Sacramento. – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
12 first quarter points for Jaylen Brown with over two minutes to play. – 10:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics were running all over the Kings early. Then they got a little casual and Sacramento made a run. Good timeout by Ime Udoka. – 10:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
and just like that Celtics start losing guys on the perimeter. 9-2 run for the Kings – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hit their fourth 3 of the first quarter. All of their points have come from behind the arc. 16-12 Celtics. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DiVincenzo into the game. Sets up Holiday for a corner 3. 16-9 Celtics. – 10:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Not a great start for the Kings, who went 0 of 2 from the field and 0 of 2 at the free-throw line with three turnovers in the first three minutes to fall behind 11-0. – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis hits a 3-ball to get the Kings on the board. 14-3 Celtics. – 10:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown with great use of his body to create space. Alvin Gentry wants that to be an offensive foul but it’s not. 7-0 run to start the game. – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s Friday night. The week is over. Pour a drink. Light some candles. Get cozy. It’s time for another edition of Celtics After Dark. Let’s get weird. – 10:10 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Another road game filled with Celtics fans. Green got in. – 9:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starters for Celtics:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics – 3/18:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are calling De’Aaron Fox’s injury right hand soreness.
Updated Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics – 3/18:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hand Soreness) – OUT
The Kings are calling De’Aaron Fox’s injury right hand soreness.
Updated Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics – 3/18:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hand Soreness) – OUT
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Trey Lyles
Harrison Barnes
Justin Holiday
Davion Mitchell – 9:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics – 3/18:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hand Soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (Person Reasons) – OUT – 9:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics-Kings tonight on @NBCSportsBoston. @Abby Chin, @Brian Scalabrine and I will have the call.
I can’t promise much, but I can promise it will be better than this… pic.twitter.com/TcaI57X575 – 9:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Grant Williams says our matchup tonight will feature a much different Kings team than the one we picked apart back in January. pic.twitter.com/3zq08O1WM4 – 9:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sixers up 84-76 after three quarters. Mavericks have been comeback kings all season and they’ll have to do it again to keep the winning ways going. – 8:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka: “There’s no time to get complacent or content with what we’re doing. We’re trying to strive for more and continue to do what we’ve done well.” – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Aaron Nesmith hasn’t “run out of time” to be a part of the playoff rotation. But Udoka added that Nesmith getting hurt when he did, right as the Celtics were figuring out the post-deadline rotation was “unfortunate timing”. – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka was not aware that Davion Mitchell’s nickname is “Off Night”. – 8:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf joins me at halftime to set the record straight on Tracey McGrady’s contention Michael Jordan would have retired had a proposed deal gone down in 1997 involving Scottie Pippen. Truth is Reinsdorf vetoed a draft day deal with Boston involving Pippen – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on bringing Donte DiVincenzo off the bench: “We like the combination of him coming off the bench. We like the energy he gives us. He’s playing starter’s minutes, so to me it doesn’t matter who starts. It’s who finishes and he’s been finishing the game for us.” – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
De’Aaron Fox is out for the Kings tonight vs the Celtics. Davion Mitchell will start tonight for Sacramento. – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says he will start Justin Holiday in the backcourt next to Davion Mitchell. – 8:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox will miss tonight’s game vs. Celtics due to the hand injury. Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell will start – 8:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kings coach Alvin Gentry praises assistant Lindsey Harding: “I’ll never call her a great female coach because that’s disrespectful. She’s a great basketball coach.” – 8:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Davion Mitchell will start for the injured De’Aaron Fox against the Celtics tonight.
It’s the second time in his five years he’s missed both games against Boston. – 8:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Halftime deficit? In BOS & BKN, it was no problem for Mavs. We’ll see in Philly as they trail 58-53.Embiid & Harden combining for 23 of Philly’s 32 in 2nd qtr as they overcome a pair of 7pt deficits. Embiid 21, Harden 15. Brunson 15, Doncic 13. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
De’Aaron Fox is out for Kings tonight against the Celtics. Davion Mitchell will start at the point. – 8:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Davion Mitchell will be in the Kings’ starting line up vs Celtics. #SacramentoProud – 8:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
De’Aaron Fox (hand) will NOT play tonight vs #Celtics. #SacKings – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics due to a hand injury. He is conidered day-to-day. Davion Mitchell will start in place of Fox. – 8:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox (hand) is out for the game vs Celtics tonight #SacramentoProud – 8:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As this Heat game begins, we pause a moment to remember the tragedy that occurred nine years ago tonight in Boston, Massachusetts.
youtube.com/watch?v=FkxcY4… – 8:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/eySG6vTlEP – 8:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Caught up with former WNBA champ Yolanda Griffith earlier this week, when she dropped by Sacramento to speak at a Women’s Empowerment event hosted by the Kings. We talked about that, life as a Hall of Famer & wanting the Monarchs back in Sac.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/aWmHzspy3C pic.twitter.com/9nxD3eSSNR – 7:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Since he got here, even through the struggles, he found a way to bring the best out of each player.”
Rob Williams speaks on his developing relationship with Ime Udoka and the impact that our first-year head coach has made on the team.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 7:16 PM
“Since he got here, even through the struggles, he found a way to bring the best out of each player.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Join us tomorrow as we say our final farewell to ARCO Arena 👑
MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/9kr1NuXyZx pic.twitter.com/gIvX0Ke64H – 7:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hearing De’Aaron Fox had an x-ray on the right hand. Long term prognosis is very good. Short term, there would be some pain and swelling but sounds like this is the something he can play through. The expectation is he will be out tonight vs. Boston. – 6:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings Update Regarding Richaun Holmes
📝 ⏩ https://t.co/Qjyri95p18 pic.twitter.com/HY3hyrQWQl – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top 15 moments in ARCO Arena 👑
No. 1: Mike Bibby’s Game Winner in WCF Game 5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWHSAzNvI2 – 6:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings have announced that Richaun Holmes will miss the remainder of this season due to personal reasons. – 6:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Sacramento Kings announced that Richaun Holmes is out for the remainder of the season due to personal reasons. – 6:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings say Richaun Holmes will miss the rest of the season for personal reasons. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is out for the remainder of the season due to personal reasons: pic.twitter.com/IpIKkcipAr – 6:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have announced Richaun Holmes will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season for personal reasons. – 6:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Kings announcer C Richaun Holmes will miss the rest of the season because of personal reasons. – 6:24 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Posey was in Boston for Kevin Garnett’s jersey-retirement ceremony and then hung out with his former teammates all weekend.
@James_Posey41 wrote about what went down, from Ray Allen and KG making up to the group placing bets on whether KG would cry: basketballnews.com/stories/even-a… – 6:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jayson Tatum is averaging 26/8/4 this season.
Hall of Famer @Paul Pierce tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson the sky is the limit for Tatum in Boston
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/14Sd2Fb0fm – 6:06 PM
Jayson Tatum is averaging 26/8/4 this season.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Take a look back at opening night when @montelljordan met with local community leaders at @ArdenFair Studio Session. pic.twitter.com/UTBE4CTVNG – 6:00 PM
Sam Hauser @Big_Smooth10
🚨 First ever Sam Hauser Basketball Camp this summer! 🚨
-July 25: entering 9th-12th graders
-July 26: entering 5th-8th graders
Improve your overall basketball game!
All camps will be help at SPASH Located in Stevens Point, WI.
Go register at samhauserbasketball.com – 5:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI reveals Stephen Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament in Wednesday’s game vs. #Celtics, the team announced.
Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Based on that timetable, Curry will miss March 30 game vs. #Suns in San Francisco.
#Warriors 2-1 vs. Suns this season. pic.twitter.com/LJXGWeJXam – 4:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Were the 2008 Boston Celtics champions the first Super Team?
Hall of Famer @Paul Pierce tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson their Big 3 was created by things falling in the right place at the right time. pic.twitter.com/zMBVd3vxhU – 4:04 PM
