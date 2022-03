Charlotte an option for Kemba Walker?

According to an NBA source, Walker has been training in Charlotte, N.C., his former home, and New York, shuttling back and forth. Walker’s mother still lives in the “Queen City,’’ and the Hornets could be a future destination as he played there eight seasons. The Knicks visit Charlotte on Wednesday. The likeliest scenario is the Knicks trading Walker’s expiring contract in a deal on draft night in late June. No buyout talks have taken place.Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post