Charlotte an option for Kemba Walker?

According to an NBA source, Walker has been training in Charlotte, N.C., his former home, and New York, shuttling back and forth. Walker’s mother still lives in the “Queen City,’’ and the Hornets could be a future destination as he played there eight seasons. The Knicks visit Charlotte on Wednesday. The likeliest scenario is the Knicks trading Walker’s expiring contract in a deal on draft night in late June. No buyout talks have taken place.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to @Marc Berman Kemba Walker is currently living and working out in Charlotte while away from the Knicks after agreeing to “Shutdown” for the season. Kemba still has a house & family based in Charlotte.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Source: Kemba Walker training down South, not with #Knicks trainers #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/18/kni… – 6:56 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Asked if Walker has been at the Tarrytown facility, Thibodeau said, “No, he’s away from the team. That’s the way it is. He’s rehabbing, taking care of what he has to take care of.’’ Thibodeau said Walker is not working with team trainers. “No, he’s away from the team,’’ Thibodeau said. “And that was agreed upon. Our management, his agent and Kemba, we just felt that was the best way to handle it.’’ -via New York Post / March 18, 2022
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he’s not sure if Kemba Walker will be around the team moving forward. He said those conversations were between management and Walker. Walker was not at practice today. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 23, 2022
New York Knicks PR: Statement from New York Knicks President Leon Rose on Kemba Walker -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / February 23, 2022